History's Headlines: Arctic admiral

There were a lot of things going on in the Lehigh Valley in the fall of 1948. But on the same page that it announced the upcoming opening of the Allentown High School Stadium (now J. Birney Crum Stadium), the Morning Call noted that on October 19th one of the most distinguished explorers of the 20th century, Admiral Richard E. Byrd, would be addressing an audience at Allentown High School's auditorium. The sponsor for the event was the Allentown Women's Club, as a part of their forum lecture series. They had decided that rather than have it in their own meeting hall on Walnut Street (now the offices of the Lehigh County Bar Association), that it should be in a space where more people, particularly school students, could attend. The Allentown High School auditorium seemed to be the best place, and the school district quickly agreed.

"The famed Adm. Byrd has made four expeditions to the Antarctic, two to the Arctic, has combat service in two wars, and made the first flight over the North Pole and returned, and the first trans-Atlantic airmail flight," the newspaper noted.

Few people in America at the time did not know about Byrd. Since the 1920s, his daring exploits and love of science had a vast appeal. To an older generation he was the last of a long tradition of exploration and discovery that went back into the 19th century. And the fact that he was an American and was matinee-idol handsome and photogenic added to his popularity with the press. To the younger generation of largely male, junior high school and high school students, raised on adventure books and movies, Byrd was a hero right out of the newsreels. That Byrd is viewed more skeptically today about some of his exploits, particularly about being the first to fly over the North Pole, does not take away from his role in many other aspects of his adventuresome life.

Born in 1888, Byrd's family tree was a prominent one, as one of the founding families of Virginia. Among his ancestors were John Rolfe and his wife, Indian princess Pocahontas, as well as many wealthy planters of the colonial era. In the early 20th century Byrd attended the U.S. Naval Academy, graduating in 1912. He graduated as an ensign and while on duty in the Caribbean twice plunged fully clothed into the sea to rescue sailors who had fallen overboard. In 1914 Byrd served on the U.S.S. Dolphin, the gunboat /yacht used by Woodrow Wilson's Secretary of the Navy, Josephus Daniels. Daniels was more a politician than a lover of the sea, and so he let his assistant secretary, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, handle a lot of the day-to-day affairs of running the fleet. Here Byrd got to know the future president.

When the U.S. entered World War I, Byrd was assigned to the Office of Naval Operations and trained men as Navy pilots. With the war's end he played a role in aiding the flight of the NC-4 that became the first aircraft to cross the Atlantic. By this time, in 1915, he had married Mary Donaldson Ames, the daughter of a wealthy industrialist. They moved to a large brownstone in Boston's fashionable Beacon Hill, where they would raise four children.

It was in 1926 that Byrd was elevated to the role of national hero by a flight to the North Pole. With his friend, the Navy Chief of Aviation Pilot Floyd Bennet, riding in a plane sponsored by the Ford Motor Company, they claimed to have flown over the Pole, being the first aircraft to do so. The pair were soon caught up in 1920s ballyhoo in newsreels and newspapers (Byrd is the only person to have had three tickertape parades held in his honor 1926, 1927 and 1930). Congress voted to give the two men the Medal of Honor. Since that time, however, there have been many who have argued that Byrd and Bennet had either not flown over the Pole and lied about it or simply miscalculated how close they were to the Pole and in fact were off by some distance. Like many such disputes it appears to be an argument without end. But in the 1920s nobody questioned Byrd or Bennet's claim.

In 1927 after several attempts at trans-Atlantic flight and after being beaten by Charles Lindbergh, Byrd and his fellow aviators did manage it by making a crash landing in France. In a magazine article published that August, Byrd predicted that in 20 years advances in technology would make trans-Atlantic commercial flights possible. From the late 1920s to the 1950s Byrd became internationally known for his Antarctic expeditions. The first was by ship. From photos taken at the time, it looks more like something out of the 19th century. A base known as Little America was established on the Ross Ice Shelf, from which scientific expeditions were conducted.

On November 28, 1929, along with a pilot, radioman and photographer, Byrd flew to the South Pole and back in 18 hours and 41 minutes. The flight was not an easy one because they had difficulty gaining altitude and only did so after dumping empty gas tanks.

Byrd's second Antarctic expedition in 1934 found him operating alone a meteorological station called Advance Base. Concerns about him were raised when his radio transmissions became spotty. A rescue expedition found him suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning from a faulty heating stove. Byrd was later flown out, writing about his experiences in his autobiography Alone. After World War II in which he served in Naval Operations, Byrd returned to the Antarctic in Operation High Jump for the U.S. military. At that time Byrd warned that "hostile forces" might try to use the North Pole as an invasion route as a result of the Cold War tensions.

How Byrd came to link up with the Allentown Women's Club with his visit to the city is not totally clear. It may have happened as a result of the influence of his host, Elizabeth Davis. Davis's husband was Channing O. Davis, a patent lawyer with offices in Washington D.C. Along with his many other interests, Byrd was an inventor. Perhaps Byrd used Channing Davis' services as an attorney in a patent dispute. The Morning Call noted that Byrd himself expressed his pleasure at being in the hometown of Leo MacDonald, for many years his representative in this country and manager of his lecture tours. This is perhaps the most plausible explanation for his being in Allentown.

Byrd arrived in full formal dress uniform, wearing a wing collar and row of decorations. Byrd was one of only four American military officers entitled to wear a medal with their own image on it. The three others were Admiral George Dewey, General John J. Pershing and Admiral William T. Sampson.

"Into a two-hour lecture, the man who lead four expeditions to the Antarctic and who is planning another packed the experiences of his 1933-35 adventure of the continent where temperatures drop to nearly 100 degrees below zero and where there is no native animal or vegetable life," the Morning Call noted. Byrd added that Antarctica could make a military base in case of a war.

The audience included many youngsters of junior high school and high school age. It was to them Byrd directed his comments about the still unexplored parts of Antarctica that needed looking into. He concluded with a film of his 1930s expeditions, narrating it as it ran. In the 1950s he led Operation Deep Freeze which led to the first permanent U.S. military presence in the Antarctic.

On March 11, 1957 Byrd died in his sleep of a heart ailment at 68 in his Beacon Hill home and is buried in Arlington National Cemetery.