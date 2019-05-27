History's Headlines: First Flight

On the evening of Monday June 19th 1922, the members of the Allentown Radio Club got some exciting news: U.S. Navy Captain Walter Hinton, pilot of the NC-4, the first plane to cross the Atlantic in 1919, was coming to address the group. The club, 60 members strong and growing, was not just for novices. To gain admittance to the club members had to make their own crystal sets, a type of radio that included a lot of copper wire and a round Quaker Oats box, among other things They had just opened a new headquarters at 616 Linden Street.

But the club was to be disappointed on that June night. Hinton was called to Washington to discuss plans for a flight that he would be making to Brazil and could not get away. But that night’s speaker, Major C. Anderson Wright, executive officer of the New York Police Department, said that he would personally fly back to Allentown in a week and have Hinton with him. There was even the suggestion that the mayor should arrange a parade for Hinton. But the Allentown Radio Club was destined to be disappointed again. The next week’s article about the club’s meeting makes no mention at all of Hinton. In fact, it was treated like the idea had never been suggested, as a substitute radio expert arrived in his place. Hinton, who lived into his 90s, may very well have eventually spoken in Allentown. But if so, it is not easily discoverable.

But none of this apparently dimmed the luster of Hinton and his fellow naval officers of their achievement at that time. In 1927 Charles Lindbergh’s solo flight would dim in the public mind the NC-4 and its crew. And it is true their flight was plagued with largely technical and weather mishaps. But visitors to the Museum of Naval Aviation in Pensacola, Florida can see the NC-4, on loan from the Smithsonian, which has a smaller model at its National Air and Space museum in Washington.

The saga of the NC-4 began as far back as 1908. Air pioneer Glenn Curtiss, who flew the first heavier-than-air craft over the Lehigh Valley in 1910, had become fascinated by the concept of a pontoon airplane. In 1911 he managed to achieve success with his A-1 plane and by 1912 was working with retired English naval officer John Cyril Porte to get the prize offered by the Daily Mail newspaper for the first transatlantic fight between Britain and North America. But before they could do so, in 1914 World War I broke out in Europe.

During the war progress on using pontoon planes as anti-submarine warfare chasers continued. Porte created a better aircraft and shared the design with Curtiss’s company. By 1919 four identical aircraft- NC-1, NC-2, NC-3 and NC-4- were produced. The planes, notes one source, “looked like a mash-up of the Wright Brothers’ plane at Kitty Hawk and a ship…with biplane wings atop a boat shape, wooden hull… its 126 foot-long wing-span was nine feet longer than that of a modern Airbus A320.”

Thanks to the end of World War I in November of 1918, they were not used in combat. But the U.S. Navy decided that they would have a new mission that would show the ability of seaplanes. They would send them on the first transatlantic flight. One of its biggest champions was assistant secretary of the Navy Franklin Delano Roosevelt. In April 1919 he took a nine-minute ride on one in upstate New York and was hooked.

The planning for the flight included stationing 55 ships, called by some “a string of pearls,” along the route 50 miles apart. This was done so that the planes would not be lost in night flying. They were also there to rescue any crew or planes that fell into the sea. The so called “base ship” was the USS Aroostook, a mine layer that had been converted into a seaplane tender.

The flight began on May 8, 1919 from New York. It consisted of the NC-1, NC-3 and NC-4. The NC-2 had been cannibalized for spare parts. The crew of the NC-4 were Lt. Elmer F. Stone, U.S. Coast Guard, pilot; Chief Machinist’s Mate Eugene S. Rhodes, engineer; Lt. Walter Hinton, copilot; Ensign Herbert C. Rodd, radio officer; Lt. James L. Breese, engineer; and Lt. Cmdr. Albert C. Read, commanding officer and navigator. Along for the ride was future polar explorer Richard E. Byrd, then a junior Navy officer.

Hinton was born on a farm in Van Wert, Ohio. After seeing a poster that said, ”Join The Navy And See the World,” he did. Apparently unlike the old song he never felt like the sailor who lamented all he saw was the sea. He was in Mexico for the occupation of Veracruz in 1914. But he caught the aviation bug during World War I. Which found him on the NC-4 that May day of 1919.

The NC-1 and NC-3 had a smooth trip to their first stop of Halifax, Nova Scotia. The NC-4 was not so lucky. Only a couple of hours out of New York they went down off Cape Cod. Engine trouble, particularly in two of its four engines caused the plane to land in the water. Using power in the two working engines they sailed to the naval air station at Chatham, Massachusetts. They did not arrive in Halifax until May 14th.

The next problem was with the propellers. Byrd managed to requisition a few ship’s propellers and had them added to the NC-4. At Trepassey, Newfoundland they rejoined the NC-1 and NC-3. Byrd got off here as the plane was already carrying too much weight. Then came the longest stretch from Newfoundland to the Azores.

Now it was the turn of the NC-1 and NC-3 to run into trouble. Both planes were forced to land in the open ocean. The crew of the NC-1 were rescued by a Greek cargo ship. The NC-3 taxied 200 miles to the Azores where it was taken in tow by the Navy.

The NC-4 took off from the Azores to Lisbon but was in the air for only 150 miles before engine trouble forced it to turn back. After several days of repair work, they took off on May 27, landing in Lisbon harbor nine hours later.

On May 31, the NC-4 arrived in Plymouth, England. In London they received a huge welcome and a visit from Winston Churchill and the Prince of Wales. They were greeted with similar joy in Paris. All three crews came back on the USS Zeppelin and embarked on a tour of the East Coast.

Hinton, who had more than his share of further aviation adventurers that included ending up in the shark filled waters of the Gulf of Mexico, spent the rest of his life talking about aviation to groups.

At age 90, asked about his looking down in an early photograph after the flight when Commander Read is looking at him, Hinton said Read was pointing out he was wearing his Navy wings underneath his campaign ribbon instead of above it, in keeping with Navy regulations.