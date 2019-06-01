History's Headlines: Marching to a different beat

69 News

Anyone who has ever moved from a home they have lived in a long time can recall how much can accumulate in what seemed a few short years. So, imagine what Allentown Band Music Director Ron Demkee sees when he looks out at the archives of the 190-year-old, 65-member musical organization, which is located in the band's rehearsal space known in Ezra Wenner Hall (named for its oldest member) in Allentown's West End. Not that all the documents are confined to the second floor; downstairs in the space where the band practices are walls filled with letters, photographs, and other memorabilia. Photos of great guest conductors line the walls, including Guiseppe Creatore, a famous Italian conductor of the day who conducted the band in the 1930s. Its date, August 9, 1939, is less than a month before the outbreak of World War II in Europe. The second-floor space is neat and orderly, but limited. Filing cabinets are next to filing cabinets. Band programs from the early 20th century, correspondence from band directors of the past and photographs are all there. According to Demkee, the oldest document is a program from 1853. In short, there is a lot of historically significant "stuff" in that room.

If historians of the future wanted to do an in-depth history on the band, it would take a lot of digging. And of course, even with the most elaborate precautions, fires do happen. That was at least part of the reason why Demkee agreed to an offer by Muhlenberg College Director of Special Collections & Archives Librarian Susan Falciani Maldonado to digitize its collection of records and memorabilia. "I am a Lehigh Valley native," he says, "I was born in Fullerton, which is now part of Whitehall. I joined the Allentown Band in 1964 when Bert Myers asked me. The history of the region is particularly important to me."

As Demkee recalls it the idea was given birth within his presence, although he was not aware of it at the time. The band was playing at a Muhlenberg related dinner concert attended by Maldonado, along with Jim Steffey, former dean of the faculty and John Rosenberg, the son of a Muhlenberg graduate. In the course of the dinner the concept of digitizing the band's records was suggested. Maldonado, after seeing the band's archives, agreed right away. It would include an interactive website as well as oral history interviews with band members. Funding for the project came from several small grants given to Muhlenberg, including one from the Lehigh Valley Engaged Humanities Consortium, made up of arts and other related organizations. The processing of the collection was supervised by Maldonado.

Students in the college's Department of Communication and Media (under the department's Dr. Kate Ranieri and Anthony (Tony) Dalton) worked on parts of the project as part of a college course entitled, "Documentary Fieldwork: In the Field and in the Archives with the Allentown Band." The actual digitalization was done by "Backstage Library Works" in Bethlehem, which has done similar works for the Library of Congress. In a recent interview, members of the team talked of the excitement they felt bringing alive the band's storied past. "You jump into this stuff and it starts to do something to you… You recognize the responsibility you have to them, the band and its history," said one student. Another recalled the help and cooperation they received from friends and relatives of past members: "One family opened their basement to us and turned over everything they had." Another student was quoted by the others as calling the collection "a gem, not just for the Lehigh Valley but the country." "When you are working on something like this," said Ranieri, "it sets your mind thinking in all sorts of ways about not just the band but other things, like the history of West Park. It forms other links."

Among those gems that was digitized was the correspondence between John Philip Sousa's daughter and the band's legendary director Albertus Meyers. In fact, all of Meyer's correspondence related to the band from 1926 to 1976, is now available. Along with it are scrapbooks and programs. Both students and faculty were impressed with the oral histories and the willingness of band members to share their stories. Asked how in general the band members responded, Debra Heiney, the band's business manager and educational outreach coordinator, notes that some, "were a little camera shy at first but now have gotten over it and appreciate the history that is being done."

Demkee notes that much of the sheet music did not need to be copied. "In that case there is very little here that could not have been found elsewhere," says Demkee. What the band did have was photographs, programs and correspondence that could not be found anywhere else. As Demkee points out, the Allentown Band is a living organization. The ages of their members range from older teenagers to a few in their 90s. He points to Ezra Wenner as an example. "Ezra came to us in 1942 and has been with us ever since," he says. "He played the trombone for over 70 years."

It is this kind of collective wisdom of experience that the senior band members can also pass on to newcomers. Demkee points out, new members come to the band in a variety of ways. "We have lost 9 members recently from cancer or illness," he notes. "So we did need others to fill the ranks. Sometimes it is musicians who have come to the area who have heard of us. If we have a vacancy, we audition them. After two years they are pretty solidly in the ranks." Others are young people who are from the area and have taken part in the music programs that both the elementary and high schools offer.

The Allentown Band's reputation has proceeded it across the country and around the world. Their many recordings have made them popular with band music lovers everywhere. Foreign travel is not unknown to them. Over the last 31 years they have appeared in all 50 states and 24 foreign countries, most recently in Asia. Demkee is particularly pleased that the Allentown Band has been able to work with some of the leaders in international band music composing. One of the most recent was Johan de Meij. A Dutch composer of some note, he and Demkee were working recently on some concepts about Pennsylvania folk songs. The result was what Demkee calls, Pennsylvania faux songs. Composed by de Meij, they are set in eastern Pennsylvania locations. They are five in number: "On the Banks of the Susquehanna River," "Girl From Allegheny," "The Gettysburg March," Punxsutawney Groundhog Waltz" and "Allentown Jig." Last month they were performed at Carnegie Hall and have been performed several times in the Lehigh Valley.

But for residents of the Lehigh Valley, the Allentown Band is most frequently heard at the iconic West Park band shell that it has made its major venue since the park opened in 1908. As a concert band they mix a wide variety of numbers at these events. But an Allentown Band concert is somehow never complete without the patriotic airs of John Philip Sousa. So on a summer night when the Allentown Band is playing under the stars you are almost certain to hear its signature finale, Sousa's "Stars and Striped Forever."