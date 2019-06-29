History's Headlines: Perkasie's pride, the Menlo Park merry-go-round

69 News

Rick Doll arrived in Perkasie in 1985. A native of Bethlehem, he knew little about the past of his new home. But thanks to a friendly woman from next door he found out.

"We had a neighbor, who grew up in Perkasie and was born in 1912," he recalled recently. "She was the one who told us about the glory days of Menlo Park." Doll, who was later to take his children on the park's iconic merry-go-round, had to know more. Eventually he would join the Perkasie Historical Society. Today he proudly recalls what he learned about Menlo and is anxious to share it with others.

A long time ago, 1891 to be exact, three men in Perkasie, Pennsylvania- Samuel R. Kramer, Grier Scheetz and Isaac Scheetz- had an idea. Amusement parks were springing up all over the country. Would it not be great to have one in Perkasie? So, they formed what they called the Menlo Park Association and 5 acres at Fifth Street and Park Avenue were purchased. They also leased water rights from there to the Sellersville dam.

No one had to ask where the name Menlo Park came from. In the 1870s, a young man named Thomas Alva Edison had purchased a piece of ground that was part of failed New Jersey real estate development with that name and turned it into a laboratory that produced the phonograph, the light bulb and other miracles of science that left Edison with the nickname the Wizard of Menlo Park. The failed New Jersey developers had in turn gotten the name from Menlo Park, California, which was founded in the 1850s by two Irishmen from County Galway. The word Menlo is an Anglicized version of the Irish word Meonloch, for "middle lake." All of this was probably unknown to the three friends from Perkasie. The association with the reputation of Edison the wizard of light was enough.

Of course, every park needed an attraction and the partners had an eye on a merry-go-round. So in 1891 a carousel with hand carved wooden horses was purchased for $5,500. Unfortunately, no one today has any knowledge of exactly where it came from, only that it was steam powered and that it was beautiful. In May of 1892 it arrived. For reasons unknown it was taken to Allentown in September of 1893 where it was run during the Allentown Fair. Returned to Perkasie in 1893, it operated under canvas until 1895 when a building was built for it. And in 1896 shutters and a wooden floor were added.

Carousels were not anything new. A form of them had been around since the Middle Ages. They were powered either by horses or people. The revolution in the carousel concept came in the 19th century when they introduced steam as a source of power. Abandoned pipes beneath the floor of Menlo Park's carousel show it was using steam power. It is believed that a single steam plant supplied steam to power both the carousel and the former toboggan ride erected in 1894. A steam engine powered winch pulled the toboggan cars to the top of the hill.

The golden age of Menlo Park was roughly 1900 to 1920. Perkasie's location put it roughly between Allentown and Philadelphia by train or trolley car. It was also surrounded by large picnic grounds, ideal for camp meetings by religious organizations and picnics by fraternal orders or employee gatherings.

Historians of that era note that the period between the Civil War and World War I was a time when people had some extra money for relatively inexpensive entertainment. Many of these parks , like Central Park between Allentown and Bethlehem, were created by trolley companies. The park would be a destination point. The trolley company would own land on either side of the track. They would advertise it for sale to potential home buyers. Doll points out that this was not the case with Menlo Park. Its location led the trolley companies and railroad lines to it, rather than the companies building the park themselves.

The parks were big draws and gave people thrills and excitement. The use of electric lights at Menlo Park was another thing that many people had seen in commercial buildings but did not have in their homes. Menlo and other parks offered a glimpse of the coming century that would banish darkness.

It was in 1900, says Doll, that the trolley company built special tracks for excursion cars to use to carry groups to Menlo Park from places like Allentown, for example. To keep the crowds interested, new attractions were added. In 1907 a casino was built. This had nothing to do with gambling, which was illegal and shunned by most church groups as sinful. It was rather a large structure that contained a roller-skating rink, four bowling alleys and an ice cream parlor with a soda fountain. By 1912 a "moving picture hall" was added. It was in venues like this that many people saw their first motion pictures.

The good old summer times at Menlo Park continued into the 1920s. In 1926 Henry Wilson purchased the park, probably counting on them continuing to be popular. Unfortunately, popular tastes were changing. The rise of the automobile put a car within the income of most people. No longer confined to railroad or trolley route, vacations to the mountains or the seashore were common. Rides like Menlo Park's carousel were also considered old fashioned. When Allentown's Dorney Park opened its roller coaster, it was the dawn of the concept of the thrill ride.

The arrival of the Great Depression in the 1930s forced Wilson to sell the lower ground of the park back to the borough. Later the New Deal's Works Progress Administration, hiring mostly World War I veterans, did some dredging, and a swimming pool was created.

For unknown reasons, perhaps mostly economic, Wilson decided it was necessary to sell the old carousel. In 1951 he did so. According to a brochure produced by the historical society it is believed he did so piece by piece. If they survive at all, its "horses" may be a design accent piece in the home of a wealthy collector. Shortly thereafter Wilson purchased a new carousel from the Allan Herschell Company of North Tonawanda, New York that was designed by Spillman Engineering. In 1956 the entire park was purchased by the borough for $115,000. Maurice Neinkin, a local clothing manufacturer, donated $25,000 toward it to "enable the children of Perkasie to have cheap swimming."

After many years of use in the early 1960s the various rides were scrapped, leaving only the 1950's carousel. In 1968 the Perkasie Historical Society took over the carousel. Since that time, they have lovingly maintained it and updated its internal workings. Although flocks of out-of-towners no longer descend on it, the local people still cherish Menlo Park and their carousal.