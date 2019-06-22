History's Headlines: The passing of a legend

69 News

Today for most people, General Harry C. Trexler is little more than a name. His foundation does good works. His statue stands majestically on the park that bears his name. But, other than that, he is an enigma. Dead almost 100 years, there is no one alive today who knew the living man. But in 1933 when Trexler met his death in an automobile accident, he was a larger than life figure. He was someone people passed on the street, who sometimes gave quarters when asked for them and always seemed to have his name in this or that project. That is why his death even in his late 70s sent a shockwave through the community.

It was November 16, 1933. Trexler was returning from New York from a meeting of the National Power and Light Company's board. It was a long day and in that pre-interstate highway era required riding through towns and villages. Just before he left the meeting, Trexler told his fellow board member George Frazier of Philadelphia that he would have to turn down his offer to take the train down to Philadelphia and spend the night at his home before going up to Allentown the next day. Trexler had promised his wife, Mary, he would be home for dinner. An evening dozing over a good book in his well-stocked library always had more of an appeal to Trexler than a night away from home.

By 5:50 p.m. Trexler's car, driven by his longtime chauffer Charles DeLong, was traveling down the William Penn Highway outside of Easton. DeLong had been fighting a head cold that day and was tired. As was Trexler's custom, he was sitting in the front seat next to DeLong. When he wanted him to go faster it was Trexler's custom to rap his cane on the car's floor. As they approached a dip in the highway, just beyond the Taylor-Wharton plant, DeLong decided to pick up speed. What the chauffer could not see was the stalled fuel truck of William Krick. The battery on the truck had died and he was waiting for the Miller Motor Company of Bethlehem to provide a new one.

Aware that other drivers might not see him, Krick had taken out his flashlight and was waving it. But that was not enough. With a bam, Trexler's Cadillac hooked the left fender of the fuel truck. The right side of the car where Trexler was sitting took the full impact of the crash. The car's front and rear doors swung open and the highway was covered by a mass of broken glass. Long before the era of EMTs, the only way Krick and DeLong had of getting Trexler to Easton Hospital was to flag down a passing motorist. To the surprise of many, the nearly 80-year-old millionaire was able to walk into the hospital under his own power.

At the home of Trexler aide Nolan Benner, a bridge game was just getting underway when the phone rang. It was friend Elmer Luckenbach telling about Trexler's accident. Benner got Mrs. Trexler and some friends and they drove over to the hospital in Easton. Here the doctors gave them the bad news. Along with a shattered collarbone and broken ribs, Trexler had suffered massive internal injuries. As they came into the room, Benner saw that Trexler at least seemed to recognize them. But he did not speak. Benner and the other men adjourned to the waiting room while Mary Trexler remained, holding his hand. At one point, Benner entered the room. "I noticed the stoic expression on Mrs. Trexler's face," he recalled. "She is not giving up. So why should I?"

But Trexler was already fading fast. It was at 3:55 a.m. on November 17, 1933 that he was pronounced dead. The next day's headlines told the story. "GEN. H.C. TREXLER FATALLY INJURED." There was shock at first. For a brief moment suspicion fell on DeLong for either driving recklessly or not doing all he could to get Trexler to the hospital faster. But that quickly faded when it was realized how genuine the chauffer's grief was at his employer's passing. On November 21, 1933 the largest funeral that Allentown had ever seen was held for Trexler. He was buried under a large monument in Fairview Cemetery.

Although he was to become its leading citizen and chief booster, Harry C. Trexler was not born in Allentown. In fact, he first saw the light of day in 1854 not far from where he died in Easton - then the region's bustling metropolis of close to 8,000 population. Harry's father Edwin was in the carpet business there with a gentleman named Yeager. Their shop was on the site on which the Hotel Easton was to rise. But their supply of carpets had it apparently failed to attract the good citizens of the town. And Edwin's health, never good, continued to decline. By 1855 Edwin Trexler was in Emmaus with one-year old Harry to farm and restore his health. But by 1856 he along with his brother Jonas had purchased a lumber yard. On this property Harry was later to build his fortune.

Unfortunately, Edwin and Jonas did not get along. Jonas had gone west in the Gold Rush, and, unlike most of the 49ers, he had returned with some. At age 14, Harry Trexler, in one of his few surviving letters, called his uncle a "money bags" in a way that implied he was stingy. This was sure the impression he got from his father and other family members. Eventually Jonas opened his own lumber yards just up the block on Hamilton Street. Young Harry quickly showed an enterprising turn by selling the wild game that he shot to local merchants. But his father clearly wanted him to follow in his footsteps in the lumber business.

One factor that is often overlooked is the important role his mother, Matilda Trexler, played in his life. When she died at age 88 in 1914 the Allentown Chronicle and News had this to say of her: "Mrs. Trexler was a woman of strong will and extraordinary energy of character and she conducted her affairs with independence and success."

The 1870s were not good for local business. The nationwide depression that began in 1873 caused the collapse of the local iron industry, the chief driving force in Allentown and the Lehigh Valley economic life. It taught young men like Trexler one important lesson: if the Lehigh Valley and their own businesses were to thrive and prosper, they had to be based on diverse economy rather than one industry.

After attending business school, Trexler went to work in the lumber business. At the same time, he carefully and wisely invested in local real estate. Trexler was so successful that by the 1890s his father was able to turn the business over to him and retire to a farm which he enjoyed. In 1900 Edwin Trexler was killed when his buggy was hit by a freight train that he did not hear coming because he was deaf.

The early 1900s brought more wealth to Trexler. In 1897, he and some other investors had taken over the Lehigh Portland Cement Company, which later became one of the largest in the world. In 1905 Trexler and partner Colonel Edward Young took over the bankrupt local trolley car company and reorganized it as the Lehigh Valley Transit Company. This gave Trexler access to the largest pool of electric power. By 1920 he was instrumental in the creation of the Pennsylvania Power and Light Company. Among his non-business ventures was the creation of West Park in 1908 which led to the city's park system. In 1929 under his will he created what became the Trexler Trust , which remains one of the region's major philanthropic organizations. Quite a life well lived.