History's Headlines: Woman of two worlds

In the late 18th century, the sea lanes around the Leeward Islands of the Caribbean Sea were a busy place. Here were the ships that carried the wealth of the West Indies in the form of the sugar from the islands of British owned plantations to Europe. Sharing that same sea were vessels whose cargo was of a different kind. They were carrying the enslaved men, women, and children ripped from their African homes, whose labor enabled the sugar barons to ride to hounds on the many acres of their English estates.

But on the evening of February 17, 1784 another ship with a different mission was traveling in the same waters. One of its passengers was prominent enough to bear a title. Henrietta Benigna Justine Zinzendorf von Waterville, sometimes known as the Countess Benigna, daughter of the late Count Ludwig von Zinzendorf, the noble founder of the Renewed Moravian Church, was traveling with her husband, Baron Johann von Waterville, a Moravian clergyman and her father's former secretary. Now, at 59, an age when few people in the 18th century traveled by sea, she was returning to Bethlehem, a place she had not seen in 35 years.

Since then the changes had been huge. The British government and the Penn family that had ruled the colony and with whom her father had an agreement that allowed him rights to Indian tribes for missionary purposes, had been overthrown after a tumultuous revolution. A year before a peace treaty had been signed between England and her former colonies, recognizing them as something called the United States of America. A republic was a new concept in that world of royals. Would this new government recognize the church's role in America? Or would their attempts to remain neutral in the Revolution be held against them? This we know was one reason that the General Synod had when it sent them both to America.

This voyage had not been easy. They had boarded the ship Neutrality out of Rotterdam and, after a rough sea voyage, by early January were in the vicinity of Sandy Hook, New Jersey. Here they were tossed about before they headed for the West Indies. There were reasons why the couple were in the West Indies that might have been on her mind. The Moravians had missions on the sugar islands, principally Antigua, to the black community there. Its roots went back into the mid 1700's. She may have wanted to see for herself how this legacy from her father's time was faring.

All of these things may have been on her mind when the ship suddenly shuddered with the sound of splintering wood. Something had just gone terribly wrong. Later it would be revealed that the captain, who was supposedly keeping watch, had fallen asleep and been unaware that his vessel was wildly off course and had smashed into the treacherous rocky coastline. "It was only with great effort that they reached Barbuda," notes Moravian Archives Director and Archivist Paul Peucker, after reviewing the archive's West Indies files. But apparently after recovering the couple did spend time in Antigua into May. It was to be late June before they finally arrived in Bethlehem. Moravian historian Joseph Levering notes that this was Benigna's third voyage to America, and she "must have been impressed by the changes that had taken place since she first saw the spot as a maiden of less than seventeen years."

This event was just one among many that were a part of Benigna Zinzendorf's life. But all that went with being the daughter of an historic religious leader like her father. Born in 1725, she was the first daughter and second child of 12 in that noble family. Only four of them reached adulthood. Although his family's linage gave Zinzendorf many titles it did not prevent him from being forced into exile from Saxony when its king decided his radical beliefs were too dangerous in the German states where only Lutheran Catholic and Calvinist churches were tolerated. Benigina was 11 years old when these momentous events that would change her life took place. Instead of preparing for a life of court balls and directing servants, she found herself headed for the wilds of British North America.

It was December, 1741 when Benigna arrived in America with her father. The following May at the Ashmead house in Germantown the 16 year was directed by her father to open a school for girls. With the aid of others Benigna did what she could and shortly thereafter they had 25 pupils being taught reading, writing, religion and "household arts." What was probably the first boarding school for women in British North America soon found itself on the move. Seven weeks after its founding it was relocated to Bethlehem. In 1745 it was once more relocated, this time to Nazareth. But in 1749 it returned to Bethlehem where it was to remain.

Throughout its long history the school had many names and became popular with the elite of the country. George Washington petitioned to have his grandnieces educated there and John Jay, the first U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice, sent his daughters as students. In one form or another the school survived into the 20th century to be part of what became Moravian College.

Shortly after founding the school in the summer of 1742, Benigna was part of the Moravian party that joined her father on a visit to the Indian missions. It was a long journey through the wilderness that the 16-year countess braved with the others. On seeing the Indian girls, Benigna made a bold decision. She told her father she wanted to set up a school for those female native Americans. With his encouragement she did so, and it was eventually established in Bethlehem's Bell House. Benigna invited the Native American girls to join. Eventually the school's charter was expanded.

Count Zinzendorf returned to Europe in 1743, as did Benigna, It was while there in 1746 that she married her father's secretary the Baron Johann von Waterville.

In the late 1740s the couple returned to Bethlehem and took an important role in the period of turmoil in the church over certain mystical beliefs that was known as the "sifting time." In his book "A Time Of Sifting," Peucker gives a detailed account of these events and the role played by Waterville dealing with them.

At Zinzendorf's death in 1760 Waterville was rejected in his bid to head the Moravian Church in the same way his father-in-law had. But he and Benigna still retained a respected role in the organization. When they came to Europe, several of the Single Sisters comment on the warmth of the welcome they received.

The couple were to know tragedy in their marriage as well as joy. Of their four children, their two sons Johann Ludwig and Johann Christian Fredrick died as young men. Daughter Maria Justine never married and devoted her life to church work. The eldest daughter Anna Dorothea Elizabeth married Hans Christian Alexander von Schweinitz in 1779 in Bethlehem, one of their children becoming a well-respected botanist.

Following their arrival in Bethlehem in 1784, the Watervilles stayed for three years. Their most lasting contribution was in opening what was called the Bethlehem Seminary to non-Moravian students. This was to insure the survival of the work Benigna had begun so many years before.

On June 3, 1787 Benigna bid farewell to Bethlehem for the last time. In 1789, with France on the verge of a revolution that would change the world she knew, Benigna died at age 63, a year after her husband, on the same German estate in which she was born. But her real legacy was in Bethlehem.