History's Headlines: A doctor for all seasons

On March 6, 1860, it seemed like the whole town of Easton had no other thought than watching the little steamboat Alfred Thomas chug, or rather attempt to chug, its way up the Delaware River. Among them was Dr. Triall Green, a chemistry professor at Lafayette College, who was also a physician and a man of many interests in all areas of science. But now Green wondered why the little craft seemed stuck. Pulling his watch from his vest coat pocket, he noticed that it read exactly 1:17 p.m. Then, almost before he replaced it, a terrific explosion blasted and echoed louder than the loudest peal of thunder that had ever been heard in the Lehigh Valley.
Below the Alfred Thomas was a smoking, shattered, flaming wreck with the screams of wounded and dying humanity in the water around it. Rushing down to the river he did what he could to aid its victims. Perhaps Professor Green later caught an article in a fledgling publication called the Scientific American on the tragedy that noted in its conclusion that the way the boiler was managed, “anybody can commit suicide.”
If ever a 19th century town had a favorite son, it would have to be Easton’s Dr. Triall Green. A distinguished man, clean-shaven with long, flowing locks of hair, he looked more like one of the era’s Romantic composer/pianists than a physician or professor.
Green was born in 1813, the son of Benjamin and Elizabeth Green. He was given his unusual first name to honor his mother’s father, Robert Triall (1744-1816). A native of the Orkney Islands of Scotland, Robert Traill immigrated to America and was the third lawyer in Easton. He learned German (his wife was of German origin) and was often called on to translate at trials of Pennsylvania Germans. Traill was very proud of this achievement, but according to one source when another prominent attorney, Samuel Sitgreaves, who for a time had served as a U.S. diplomat in Europe, sought to correct Traill’s pronunciation of a German word in the middle of a trial, he felt he had been insulted, put his hat on his head and walked out of the courtroom. It is said Sitgreaves later apologized for interrupting the trial. Traill also later represented Northampton County in the State Legislature.
During the early days of the Revolution, Traill was clerk for the Committee of Observation and Inspection of Northampton County on which served future Declaration of Independence signer George Taylor. Triall Green long preserved the notes his grandfather took for the Committee of Observation. Today this valuable historical resource is included in Lafayette College’s Skillman Library of Special Collections.
Green studied medicine in Philadelphia at the University of Pennsylvania under Dr. J.K. Mitchell. It may have been a part of the tradition in his family to benefit the community. After graduation he spent a year at the Philadelphia Dispensary before returning to Easton to open his own practice. Ever after he was regarded as “the” doctor of Easton. Green gave care to those who were poor and was known to be generous to local charity.
According to one early 20th century source, chemistry was Green’s first love: “Chemistry was his darling study and was not given up (for medicine) and in his consulting-room at night he would give lectures on this and allied studies to a class of young people.”
In 1837 Green would begin his long association with Lafayette by becoming its first professor of chemistry. He would hold this post off and on for most of his academic career, eventually as head of the Pardee Scientific Department at Lafayette. Later Green witnessed the two 19th century fires that gutted Pardee Hall.
From 1841 to 1849 Green served as chairman of the nature and science department at Marshall College. Here he taught botany, one of his side interests. One of his students was Harriet Moore. In 1844 they married and later had three children.
In the 19th century academic disciplines had not gotten as structured as they are today. Green found it possible to form close ties with fellow professors in different fields. One of them was James Henry Coffin, whose primary interest was in metrology. A New Englander from Amherst College, in 1846 Coffin became a professor of mathematics and natural philosophy at Lafayette, a position which he held until his death in 1873. Green worked closely with Coffin on his study of winds and their impact on the weather. Coffin’s book, “Winds of the Globe,” was a groundbreaking work at that time. Green then took it on himself to advocate for a department of metrology at Lafayette.
In 1864 when writers of fiction like Jules Verne were imagining flights to the moon, Green was searching the skies with his own large telescope. That year he donated $15,000 toward the creation of a college observatory that would house it. Before the building was dedicated, Green had said he did not want his name mentioned. Perhaps to get around this indirectly, Lafayette’s president in his dedication speech did say that whoever the donor was “his name will be green in the memories of all lovers of Lafayette.” Students quickly dubbed it the “Star Barn.” No record exists of what architect designed it or its builder, perhaps it was Green himself, but it was in existence until 1929. Its stones were used to form the arch at the foot of College Avenue, a gift of the class of 1929.
Along with his academic role, Green was deeply involved in his community. He served as president of the Easton School Board, president of the Easton Cement Co., and a director of the Easton Gas Company. He was a founding member of the American Association of Science. Two Pennsylvania governors called on him to be a director of the State Insane Asylum at Harrisburg.
For someone like Green there were few hours when he was not busy. Collecting leaves, categorizing them, and putting them in order was a favorite pastime. He later donated them to prominent schools for their collections. Several colleges and universities, one as far as Australia, still hold parts of his botany collection.
To all these things Green contributed. It would lead him to be regarded as a leader in his field. But he had other interests as well. He was a strong believer in education for women and advocated it. He would often during his career hold evening classes for adult women. He had several administrative posts at the college, including a brief period (1890-1891) as Lafayette’s president.
After long years of service Dr. Traill Green died on April 29, 1897 and was buried in Historic Easton Cemetery. In 1911, with great ceremony a large bronze statue was dedicated to him near the entrance of the cemetery. He is shown looking thoughtful and holding a book.