In 1909 Allentown was still a city of stables. Yes, there were electric street cars, and those new- fangled horseless carriages were popping up, giving old dobbin a fright now and then. But when it came to moving commercial traffic, bread, milk, beer, etc., the horse was king. And many folks still favored a buggy or wagon. Hotels who wanted to attract guests in any numbers were required to have these 19th century equivalents of parking lots.
Allentown resident and firefighter George F. Missimer was familiar with the city’s stables. There was one near his home at 1337 Chew Street. Created to serve the West End Hotel at Madison and Chew, the stable, a two-story brick structure about 35 by 80 feet, was owned by the Fegley Brothers, who also owned the hotel. Along with catering to guests it was also what was known as a boarding stable. Here A.A. Eisenhard, the hotel’s proprietor, allowed folks nearby to store their horses, wagons and sleighs. The upper space was used to store hay and other feed. The one thing that probably did not bother Missimer about the stable was the smell. People who grew up around old-fashioned horsepower expected it and probably did not think much about it. Which did not mean they necessarily liked it. And screens were not universal even in the city. If you wanted fresh air you opened a window. Along with breeze you got everything else that went with it. In the summer it undoubtedly was at its worst, attracting flies. In 1911 a new movie theater, the No-Flaw, had a contest to give away a ticket to the boy who could capture the most flies in a jar. They would then be counted to decide who the lucky winner was. History is silent on how exactly the fly hunt and counting was carried out.
Missimer’s occupation was working in a local shoe factory. He had a family. But his real passion was as a volunteer firefighter for the American Fire Company No. 3. He was so active in the company and with other affairs involving firefighting organizations in Allentown that he got the nickname of “Busy.” His passion was shared by his sons Arthur, Robert, Frank, and J. Hillary, who were members of the Franklin Fire Company. J. Hillary was an assistant chief at the Franklin.
On the chill evening of February 9, 1909, Missimer’s neighbor the West End Hotel was playing host to a political event. The Republican candidate for mayor that year, Charles Hunsicker, was addressing a large crowd. But despite his best efforts Hunsicker was outshouted by a man who was not objecting to Hunsicker’s politics but clearly had had too much to drink. Finally, the manager of the stable who was hosting the meeting had him removed, but not before the disrupter shouted threats to get back at him. How long the meeting lasted is not known but all was quiet on Chew Street at midnight when J. Person and a friend were walking home. Suddenly Person looked up and saw a flash of flame.
Missimer had apparently also seen the flash. Just moments “after the first tap of the alarm” said the Morning Call, he was the first firefighter to arrive. Quickly they rushed inside. Here they found 8 horses in panic. Flames were leaping from one of the old wooden beams as they tried to get the frightened horses out of the burning building. Once they were secured outside the men, now helped by many others, started to pull out what they could. Sleighs, one of the major modes of transportation in winters over 100 years ago, came first. Wagons and other vehicles came next. Other fire companies were pouring water on the building just to get the fire under control.
The upper story by now was dropping burning embers below as Missimer and Charles Caswell of the Franklin Company were removing the last sleigh from the building. It was only later the firefighters told the newspaper that they noticed that it seemed like the building’s brick walls were starting to bulge. Then, in what apparently seemed to those who were there were to describe as seconds, they saw the front wall of brick near Missimer seem to briefly wobble and start to fall in his direction. It fell rapidly, the hail of bricks almost completely burying Missimer. Horrified, the firefighters headed over to the spot where Missimer lay. They acted as quickly as flames and hot bricks allowed to recover their comrade and friend. Finally, they could see Missimer’s form and body. At first, he did not appear too badly injured. But then they saw that one of his legs, from the heel to the kneecap was crushed and severely burned. Taken to a waiting rescue truck, Missimer was driven to the Allentown Hospital. But before the doctors could look at him, he was dead.
In 1946 the Morning Call noted that Missimer was the first Allentown firefighter to die fighting a blaze in the 20th century. His funeral the Saturday following his death was attended by the city’s firefighters in their dress uniforms.
Within days of the fire arson was suspected. And attention focused on the man who had disrupted the Hunsicker meeting that night. The Morning Call referred to him as a “despicable incendiary.” He was already known to local police as prone to violence when drunk. The fact that the fire had gotten underway so fast was equally suspicious.
Stronger evidence emerged the next day when the suspect was seen around the remains of the fire. He told a friend that was with him, “well, if they arrest me they can do as they please.” Armed with that information, city detective Roth and officers Kelly and Kehuel went to the suspect’s North 9th street home. The suspect’s wife opened the door and took them to her husband. After listening to the exchange between him and the police she confronted him. “I thought you did something the other night. This time I will not help you out.” Her husband quickly responded, “You do not need to, I will help myself.”
The suspect was taken to police headquarters where, using the Morning Call’s word he was “sweated” by detectives. However, he did not give an inch and was arrested and placed in a cell, apparently to await trial. A search of the back issues of the 1909 newspaper suggest that a trial was never held, and that the suspect may have been released due to lack of evidence.
But it is doubtful that his fellow firefighters ever forgot “Busy” Missimer.