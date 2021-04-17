On February 20, 1931, the Morning Call, as it had done for several years, went to see Allentown’s oldest citizen, Joseph Ruhe, on his birthday. It was not that Ruhe’s story was much different than what he had said in other years. It was apparently just that Ruhe, at age 94 and proudly calling himself the city’s oldest, still active real estate agent (he still went into his office every day from his home at 42 S. 8th Street), gave everyone a chance to see how the city had grown in just the life of one person. Settling down in his office chair, Ruhe began by rolling his own cigarette. His skill at this task showed a definite familiarity with tobacco. “I’ve been smoking since I was, I think I was twelve years of age,” he began. Then he would turn back the pages in his mind to the days when he grew up in the 1840s when Allentown’s population was, according to the census, 2,439. “My parents were Charles A. and Susanna Ruhe,” he said. His father, he noted, ran the town’s first exclusively grocery store. “Now this was different from a general store which the town already had,” he noted.
Ruhe caught his father’s entrepreneurial bug early. As he grew up, the boy enjoyed watching the big coaches arrive from Philadelphia. One of the things, along with the skills of the driver, that fascinated him was the arrival of the out-of- town newspapers from the big city. So, in 1850, it came into Ruhe’s 13- year- old mind that perhaps rather than come out in bad weather or at an early hour every day to where the coach dropped them off at 6th and Hamilton, where the Americus Hotel is today, people might pay to have them delivered. So, he set up a delivery system in which he became Allentown’s first newspaper boy. It was a hit from the start, but it was not exactly easy. “The customers were widely scattered over the village,” he recalled. “I had to trudge every inch of two miles to make my delivery.”
The next event that stood out in his mind was the arrival of the railroad in 1855. Allentown was part of a route pioneered by the Lehigh Valley Railroad. Although the Lehigh Canal was bringing goods to Allentown since the 1830s, this was something different. The canal moved by the pull of the mule. But a train being steam driven, hissing and smoking on tracks and moving along at the speed of 20 to 30 miles an hour, was beyond the comprehension of most local people at the time. Ruhe and his teenage friends were in awe. “It was a great event when the railroads came to Allentown,” he recalled. “It seemed we youngsters never tired of going to the station to watch the locomotives puff in with their string of coaches.” But perhaps it was a rural people’s distrust of something they did not have any reference for that adults locally distrusted it. And such as railroads in the 1850s and 60s had locomotives with a tendency to explode and trains with a tendency to jump the tracks, they had a point. “People for years afterward said that railroads were impractical,” recalled Ruhe. Apparently, the sight of loads of people getting on and off them safely eventually persuaded the vast majority that railroads were here to stay.
The era in which Ruhe grew up in Allentown is sometimes called the Bonanza Epoch. New technologies like gas lights and iron furnaces and the Lehigh Valley Railroad’s Asa Packer were making fortunes for young men with limited educations. Ruhe and his brothers Charles and Frederick began their career first in tobacco products, manufacturing cigars under the name Ruhe Bros., on a large scale. Ruhe made no general comment about what he did during the Civil War era. There was no mention in his 1931 reminiscences of having fought in it. Other than saying he voted for Lincoln’s re-election in 1864, he passed over it in silence.
On December 24, 1862 he married Eliza A. Fenstermacher, with whom he had three children: Robert, Wallace and Miriam. Robert died relatively young, Wallace K. Ruhe went on as the partner in Ruhe & Lange as one of the city’s leading architects. His daughter married, becoming Mrs. Miriam Levin.
The post- Civil-War era began Joseph Ruhe’s involvement in property investment. The late 1860s and early 1870s were boom times as real estate speculation flourished. By 1873 Allentown was heading west beyond 12th Street. But the sudden collapse of the iron industry that year stopped the growth, and it took at least 10 years from a severe national downturn to bring it back. Ruhe apparently did not choose to dwell on that period in his reminiscences. But according to the 1932 issue of the Lehigh County Historical Society’s Proceedings, he emerged from it as “one of the largest landed proprietors in the city.” It is in this period in the 1880s that he became the owner of Allentown’s Liberty Bell.
The bell began life in the 18th century as the former bell of Zion’s church. Two members of the church, a married couple, had it made by a prominent Moravian Bethlehem bellmaker. Before the Revolution it had served as the community bell, calling folks together for fires or important news. It was rung on July 8, 1776 when a reading of the Declaration of Independence was proclaimed.
In the 1790s Zion’s Church got a new, much larger bell and the small one was given away. By the 1820s it was being used by the Allentown Academy to get scholars to school. The clapper was removed at one point when some students used the ringing bell to frighten a nightwatchman.
In 1876 the Sunday School students at Zion’s Church were told the story of the bell which attracted the attention of Ruhe’s young son, Robert. In 1886 Ruhe purchased the old Academy building, saved the bell and built his own house in the same lot. For 40 years the bell rested in the front hall of his house, a memorial to his son Robert, who had since died.
On September 27, 1926 Ruhe carried the bell down to Philadelphia where he was treated as an honored guest. The Allentown Liberty Bell was out on display at the end of the Sesquicentennial celebration. When Ruhe returned, he gave it to the church.
Ruhe died on May 27, 1932 at the age of 96. Today Allentown’s Liberty Bell, carefully restored in the 1990s, rests in Zion Church where it is rung every 4th of July, thanks at least in part to Joseph Ruhe.