It is the early morning hours of May 9, 1832. In the small but growing river town of Easton, Pennsylvania, a young Black man- approximate age 24- raises a trumpet to his lips and begins a wake-up call for the 43 students and three professors on their first day of classes at Lafayette College. Founded in 1826 by attorney James Madison Porter and named for the French nobleman who fought on the American side in the Revolution, it had taken a little while to get organized.
The young man with a horn was Aaron Ogden Hoff, and he is among his fellow students who had followed the Rev. George Junkin, a Presbyterian minister and Lafayette’s first president, from their former school, The Pennsylvania Labor Academy in Germantown to Easton. Along with being a student, Hoff was also employed on campus by Junkin. Hoff’s duties apparently included rousing the student body. Fifty years later in 1882, newspaper accounts of the time state returning alumni for the anniversary celebration that year were “delighted” to see the 74 year old Hoff welcoming them back with his horn as they walked to the chapel.
Aaron Ogden Hoff, who was the first person of color to attend what became Lafayette College and is honored there today, was born in Pennsylvania in 1808, and unless his parents were among one of the few free-born Black people at the time in the state, he may have been an enslaved person in his youth. Pennsylvania had forbidden the slave trade as early as 1776. But the abolishing of slavery itself in the state was quickly a subject of controversy in the fledging state legislature. Even as the Revolution was raging it split that body.
There had never been a large number of slaves in Pennsylvania in the colonial era. There were no plantations in the colony of the type that used enslaved labor. Most of the roughly 5,000 Black people that were enslaved there were domestic servants. Among those owning enslaved domestic help in the colonial period was Benjamin Franklin and his wife. The two enslaved house workers were a married couple. Franklin had a provision in his will that they should be freed at his death. But they both died long before he did. Perhaps with some remorse about this Franklin later became an early supporter of the abolition movement.
But not everyone was of Franklin’s belief. Opposition came from members of the clergy. They argued their limited income - most minister’s wages were small at that time- could not allow them to afford to hire domestic help. However, by buying an enslaved couple they would have someone who could work for them for many years. Out of this came the compromise manumission law of 1780. It had three major provisions: those enslaved persons who were slaves on that year of its passage would be so until their deaths, their children would be free at the age of 21, and their grandchildren would be born free. The last elderly enslaved people recorded in Pennsylvania died in 1847.
This was the complicated system that Aaron Ogden Hoff lived under as a Black man in Pennsylvania. Sources say that it was Rev. Junkin who employed Hoff, along with being a student, to perform many duties at the college. Apparently, Hoff liked the Easton area as he settled there.
Rev. Junkin, a well-educated white man, could follow a different path on which the presidency of Lafayette College was only one step. Born in 1790, he was one of 14 children in a Cumberland County farm family. In 1813 Junkin graduated from Jefferson College, later Washington and Jefferson College. This was followed by private study in theology and education at the Theological Seminary of the Associated Reformed Presbyterian Church in New York. Junkin was sent to the Presbyterian Church of Monongahela, where he was licensed to preach and did so for about 11 years to rural churches.
In 1822 Junkin left the Reformed Presbyterian Church to become a member of the larger Presbyterian Church. It was in 1830 that he became Principal of what was called the Manual Labor Academy at Germantown. This was one of the first institutions of its kind in the country. Apparently, it was here Junkin first met Hoff. That may mean that Hoff was from the Philadelphia area originally. How Junkin regarded Hoff is unknown. One source says he was employed by the minister. And yet he was also a student. Junkin was to spend his next 11 years building up Lafayette. To judge from all accounts, he was a strong-willed individual and perfect in that way for founding a college. He also took strong positions in the major theological dispute in the denomination.
Junkin was an “Old Light” Presbyterian, a firm believer in predestination and other conservative positions taken by Reformation figures like John Calvin and John Knox. The so called “New Light” faction who allowed for less rigidity was dangerous “backsliding” to Junkin. When one Old Light minister heard the New Light faction member talking about what they deserved, he snapped back, “you deserve nothing but hell!”
In 1841 Junkin left Lafayette and took a position as president of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. It was a stormy tenure that lasted just three years. He alienated both faculty and students, telling them that the role of the president of a college was like that of a king in an absolute monarchy. But perhaps his biggest argument came over the issue of slavery. Whatever his relationship was with Hoff, Junkin opposed the growing abolitionist movement which was supported by some of the faculty and students there. In 1843 he published a 78- page pamphlet on the subject, “The Integrity of Our National Union vs Abolitionism.”
Junkin argued with all the biblical scholarship he could muster in Latin, Greek and Hebrew from Joseph in Egypt to St. Paul that both the Old and New Testaments accepted slavery as did the rest of the ancient world. Therefore, God did not condemn slavery. As a solution he strongly backed the colonization movement of sending Black enslaved people to Africa to Liberia. This would keep the Union together and be a kindness to the Black people who had been enslaved. He regarded it as the best for all concerned. While at Lafayette he had trained several Black students to be missionaries in Liberia. His argument was that this was the only way that would prevent the country from dividing into a civil war. This was seen among some whites as the “moderate” solution, one that Abraham Lincoln supported early in his political career.
But it did not seem so to both Black and white opponents of slavery. They argued that their families had been in America for many years. In the case of Pennsylvania, most enslaved people were descended from Black families who did not come directly from Africa but had lived in the West Indies before they were taken to Philadelphia. They no longer had any ties to Africa. They were now Americans and should be free. Junkin returned to Lafayette where he remained until 1848. He then became president of Washington College, which after the Civil War was Washington and Lee in Virginia. But by 1861 with the southern states leaving the Union he could take no more and decided to go north.
It was particularly difficult for Junkin as his son-in-law was Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. A militant Calvinist, Jackson and Junkin had become close when the former was teaching at the Virginia Military Institute. One of his sons joined Jackson in the Confederate Army. Junkin went to Philadelphia during the war and was constantly visiting with the troops of the Union Army, preaching and praying. He saw secession as a sin but felt abolitionists were also responsible for the war. Junkin died in Philadelphia in a son’s house there in 1868. He was 77.
Aaron Hoff continued to live on in Easton, dying there in his 90s on January 29, 1902. In 1990 Lafayette established the Aaron Hoff awards to recognize students, faculty, and staff for outstanding contributions to the college. In 2002 Lafayette students raised money for a memorial statue to replace the brick that had marked Hoff’s grave in the Easton cemetery since his death 100 years before.