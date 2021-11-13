“Money and Gunpowder!”
- Motto of arms maker Andrew Undershaft in George Bernard Shaw’s play “Major Barbara” (1905)
It is quite possible that John Fritz, when he was a Pennsylvania Dutch farm boy following his father behind the plow, never thought he would meet a Japanese prince. But on November 30, 1904, long recognized at Bethlehem Steel, where he had worked since 1860 and across the industry as a legend, he did just that. Fritz had long been aware of the crucial role the company had played in transforming Japan into a modern military power. So it was no surprise that Japanese Prince Fushimi Sadanaru, as the adopted brother of Emperor Meiji, included Bethlehem Steel during his tour of America. Fushimi was so close to the Chrysanthemum Throne that Japanese diplomats referred to him officially as His Imperial Highness.
As a high-level member of the military and a member of a noble house, he was a strong advocate of the modernization of Japan and its military. That year the army Fushimi had helped train and organize into a Western type fighting force was engaged in a war in Asia with Russia. Looking back on it from the perspective of 40 years, Sir Winston Churchill recalled it this way: “The Japanese were themselves astonished at the respect with which they were viewed.” Known as the Russo-Japanese War, it would eventually lead to a Japanese victory, a victory which stunned Western European colonialist powers confronted for the first time by an Asian nation that could beat them at their own game. Some historians believe it lit the long fuse that eventually led to the collapse of the Czarist monarchy and the Russian Revolution.
But at his emperor’s request that fall Fushimi was not with his troops at the battlefront but on his way to the United States as the highest level Japanese royal to come to America up to that time. Fushimi had been in America in a lesser role 20 years before. Among those places he would be seeing during this trip was Bethlehem Steel, one of the world’s major arms makers. It was part of a mission, according to the Japanese delegation in Washington, “to strengthen by every appropriate means the traditional friendship between the United States and Japan.” Fushimi, the officials pointed out, “will maintain his official status as Imperial Prince only at Washington and St. Louis.” A World’s Fair was taking place in St Louis that year. But in all other places he would travel incognito, a common practice among traveling nobility that meant full diplomatic protocol did not have to be followed. For the rest of the visit, he would “quietly visit the educational, commercial, and industrial centers of this country, such as Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Pittsburgh, and Chicago to study the true causes of the growing, greatness of the United States.”
Fushimi already had something of an international reputation. Born in 1858 he entered the military academy in 1873 and in 1878 he studied military tactics at the Ecole Sociale Militaire de Saint Cyr in France. Later he went to Germany where he studied that country’s General Staff structure and created the same in Japan. As a major general he served in the Sino-Japanese war of 1894-1895. He also represented Japan at the coronation of Czar Nicholas II of Russia in 1893. There may have been another reason that the prince came to America. In 1898 with the acquisition of the Philippines from Spain, the U.S. became a Pacific power. Roosevelt had ended the war with the insurgents. Now Japan was moving into the mainland of Asia and wanted to know how the U.S. viewed its role.
But first came the World’s Fair at St. Louis. World’s Fairs were common in the late 19th and early 20th century. They were not just places for amusement but were used by nations to show off their products and industries. Fushimi arrived in San Francisco on November 9th aboard the Pacific Line’s SS Manchuria with 7 in his party. The pier was crowded with members of the city’s Japanese community as well as the mayor and other dignitaries. The “San Francisco Call” newspaper referred to Japan as “that spunky little nation.”
Wearing a top hat and frock coat, Fushimi gave a message that was later translated. Though fairly fluent in French he spoke no English:
“I am particularly interested in the arts and sciences and these I study with special interest. It is twenty years since I have been in your country. Already I note the marvelous things that have taken place in your magnificent city since that time. I shall return here in time to sail for home on the ship Mongolia, which leaves here for the Orient on December 28. I hope to spend a few days in your city at that time when I shall try to take in all the many points of interest.”
After a carriage ride through the park Fushimi retired to his room at the St. Francis Hotel where he had dinner. The St. Francis, which had opened that spring, was one of the few buildings that would suffer only limited structural damage in the earthquake and fire of 1906. Fushimi’s official party occupied the entire second floor. Later he went out to a local theater to see a musical comedy during which the press reported, “he applauded heartily throughout the performance.”
Fushimi’s train pulled out at 10 the next morning for Washington. On November 15, he was given a reception at the White House. Responding to Fushimi’s remarks, President Theodore Roosevelt had this to say:
“Ever since the Empire of Japan—at the invitation of this country entered upon the career of modern and international progress which has led to such brilliant results, the relations of the two countries have been that of unbroken friendship. I pray that those relations may continue forever, growing always more friendly and extended, and trust that this visit of your Imperial Highness may result in that increase of good will between this Republic and the Empire of Japan which will naturally come from more intimate acquaintance and wider knowledge of each other.” In 1906 Roosevelt would facilitate negotiations between Russia and Japan that led to his being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
It was on November 19th that Fushimi arrived in St. Louis. He traveled in a private railroad car loaned to him that was attached to the regular Washington train. He and his suite were given an entire floor of the exclusive Buckingham Club. After a lunch hosted by the city, he began four days touring the fair. On the same page that contained news of the Russo-Japanese War a small item appeared on November 23 in the “Morning Call” that covered it this way:
“Prince Fushimi made his final tour of the world’s fair grounds. Wherever he went he received a cordial reception and at the Philippine villages the natives gave a special exhibition of dancing and war songs. Later as a guest of Mayor Wells at city hall the prince was accorded a reception. A trip to the regular army post at the Jefferson Barracks followed.”
Chances are good that a focal point of Fushimi’s visit was the Fair’s Palace of Mines and Metallurgy and its large Bethlehem Steel exhibit. A surviving photo shows it dominated by a battleship’s turret guns. Behind were a row of shells, field artillery and smaller ship’s cannon. In the center of it all was a large piece of armor-plated steel stamped with the words “BETHLEHEM STEEL COMPANY, SOUTH BETHLEHEM PA.” Underneath was listed the company’s offices in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, St. Paul, and San Francisco.
Fushimi was certainly aware of Bethlehem Steel’s role as an international arms maker. A photo from 1902 shows a large delegation of top-hatted Japanese officials at the company. They were consulting on an arms contract. According to the late historian Lance Metz, Bethlehem Steel was selling arms to both Russia and Japan that were used during the war being fought as Fushimi toured America. Another factor was the arrival on the scene that year of Charles M. Schwab as head of Bethlehem Steel. Wanting to show he was in charge at Bethlehem, selling weapons was almost certainly a part of his program. He knew the war would end eventually and both sides would want to replenish their stock of weapons and munitions. The navies of both Russia and Japan would want more armor plate and cannon.
Among those who could have guided the process along would have been Bethlehem Steel’s Archibald “Arch” Johnston, at that time the most experienced official in these matters. He would have provided both knowledge of how those weapons were developed and the institutional memory of the company’s previous arms transactions. He may have even handled the arms negotiations himself. Whatever contracts, if any, that might have been signed between Japan and Bethlehem Steel apparently no longer exist. Chances are good Fushimi was not directly involved in the negotiations, leaving those details to the diplomats that traveled in his entourage. But his presence showed the Japanese government’s appreciation and with what importance they were regarded at its highest level.
According to the “Morning Call,” Fushimi’s party, after leaving St Louis had spent four days in Philadelphia. At 10:32 on the morning of November 30, the prince and his entourage were met at the Reading Terminal by Schwab who had his private railroad car the Loretto attached to a special train and placed it at the prince’s disposal. On arriving in Bethlehem, they were met by Fritz and a Colonel Thompson of New York. From the Bethlehem station the train was switched over to the junction with Bethlehem Steel’s property. Here they were met by Johnston and other officials. To honor Fushimi, a Japanese flag was flown over the company’s offices. The American flag flew over the plant buildings.
The “Morning Call” had this to say about reaction to his visit:
“The prince seemed deeply interested in all he saw and seemed decidedly impressed and expressed his surprise at the size of the plant and the magnitude of the work in progress. Though his time was limited he was generally pleased with the courtesies shown him and delighted with what he had seen.”
At 1:30 Fushimi boarded the special train with Schwab and other Bethlehem officials and traveled to New York. Lunch was served on the Loretto. By the time he returned to Japan he undoubtedly had a lot to report to the emperor. In 1907 Fushimi was once more on the move, traveling to Great Britain to which Japan was allied by a treaty signed in 1902. In deference to his visit the British government banned the playing of music from the Gilbert and Sullivan satirical operetta “The Mikado,” set in Japan. The fact that the play was simply using Japan as a backdrop to safely satirize British life and institutions seems to have been lost on humorless officialdom.
According to historian Samuel Hynes only one military band violated the ban while Fushimi was visiting. As a party of British naval officers arrived aboard the Japanese battleship Tsukuba in the naval harbor at Chatham, Kent, they were greeted by the ship’s band playing a selection from the banned Mikado. Apparently, the Japanese got the joke.
During World War I Fushimi did all he could to assure an Allied victory. But the postwar world would be different. With Imperial Germany and Czarist Russia gone, England and America saw Japan as a rival in the Pacific. In 1931 Japan would invade Manchuria. The bombing of Pearl Harbor was ten years away.
By then Prince Fushimi was dead, a victim in 1923 of the influenza pandemic. Perhaps if he had lived, he might have been able to persuade the Japanese rulers of that day that taking on a nation in a war that had Bethlehem Steel at its disposal was not a wise move.