On March 15, 1900, Allentown was in mourning. Outside St. John’s Lutheran Church, a crowd had gathered to witness the funeral of 60- year-old Dr. Orlando Leaser Fegley, the city’s most beloved physician. Ever since he arrived in Allentown in 1867 Fegley had taken care of the health of the community. At times he would see 60 patients a day. Others recalled at least one day when he saw 100. Fegley treated rich and poor alike. If a poor farmer came to his door with nothing but potatoes to pay his bill, he accepted that. If a poor worker at one of the city’s iron furnaces had been hurt in an industrial accident, he would treat him free of charge. With his brother William he ran a pharmacy at Front and Allen Streets. He also invested in West End, Allentown real estate and supported his wife Annie and a family of 6 children.
About a year before his death, Fegley had fallen ill. It was said that he had what his era called “nervous prostration,” what today might be called stress or a nervous breakdown or perhaps a series of strokes. Its victims were usually men who were high-powered leaders in their professions or businesses who would suddenly feel overcome with sensations that made them unable to concentrate or work. It was so common in the U.S. in the late 19th century that it was nicknamed in medical journals of the day the “American disease.”
Conducting the funeral service was St. John’s pastor, the Rev. Stephen Repass. Along with being Fegley’s pastor, the men shared something else. In the eventful summer of 1863, they were both at a small Pennsylvania town called Gettysburg. Repass wore Confederate gray and Fegley wore Union blue.
Saturday, November 19, 2022 marked the 150th anniversary of Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address. Recent research has claimed to have discovered where Lincoln stood when he gave that address, a subject of dispute for some time.
It is not known if Fegley and Repass ever talked about their widely different experiences at the battle. Repass was in the thick of the fight and was one of few southern soldiers of Pickett’s Charge to make it over the famous wall only to collapse into the arms of the waiting Union Army and became a prisoner of war. Fegley’s story was less known but no less a part of history. As a student at Gettysburg College in June 1863 he was one of the 740 members of the 26th Pennsylvania Emergency Infantry Militia Regiment called into existence by Governor Andrew Curtain as General Lee’s army was headed north. With little training and almost no experience, this mixture of students, middle aged shopkeepers and aging towns people was expected to at least delay if not stem the southern tide until the Army of the Potomac arrived.
Fegley, then 22, was a native of Boyertown. Born in 1841 to Daniel and Sarah Fegley, his father was a shoemaker who owned a small farm and raised cattle and mined iron ore. His iron ore property was later purchased by Robert M. Lewis of the Lewis ironmaking family of Allentown. Fegley had one brother, William, who was born in 1844. His other siblings according to his obituary did not survive to adulthood. After attending Boyertown schools and the Mount Pleasant Seminary, at the age of 16 Fegley went to teach at a private school in Maxatawny. At 19 years old he entered Pennsylvania College, later known as Gettysburg College. He was scheduled to graduate in August of 1863.
According to the college’s official history titled “The History of Gettysburg College: 1832 to 1932,” feelings in the town and Adams County were divided on the burning issue of slavery but, “when the fate of the Union was at stake almost unanimous support of that cause was given by the citizens of the county.” From a population of 23,000 Adams County sent 3,000 to the Union army.
At the outbreak of the war some students joined the Union Army. One contemporary noted at the close of the first year of the war nearly half the freshmen class had enlisted. Others created an informal military company that drilled frequently in the back of the college’s buildings. Despite this the first two years of the war were relatively quiet at Gettysburg. The war news became an increasingly common topic of conversation with Lee’s invasion into Maryland, and the battle of Antietam that September in 1862 was followed closely. But day-to-day life continued as it had.
But the news of the Union Army’s defeat at Chancellorsville in early May of 1863 sent a shockwave through the North. With his excellent, well-trained army and despite the loss of Stonewall Jackson, everyone wondered where Lee would strike next. On June 3rd they got the answer as the Confederates headed east and north. It was not until June 13th that the Army of the Potomac headed by the hapless General Joe Hooker began to move north. “Lee’s Army and not Richmond is your sure objective point,” Lincoln told Hooker to get him moving. But the distance was great for so large an army. Now under the command of General George Meade, it was assumed that Harrisburg was Lee’s objective. Capturing the capital of a large northern state would give Lee a significant bargaining chip to enable the South to force a compromise peace and recognition for a Confederate nation.
Telegraph wires between Harrisburg and Washington were burning as Lincoln and Pennsylvania Governor Andrew Curtain flashed word that emergency forces must be gathered to repel the invaders at all costs. On Tuesday June 19, General Order No. 43 issued by Curtin reached Gettysburg. “Students at Pennsylvania College were immediately aroused,” says the Gettysburg College history.
There are two first person accounts that are roughly similar. In both, the students gathered excitedly. “Brave words, nobly spoken, added fuel to the patriotic fire smoldering in each loyal heart. The time for decisive action had come,” notes one.
Another recalls a restaurant meal interrupted with a telegram saying Lee had crossed the Potomac and was heading north. Some wanted to leave right there to join regiments in their own towns. “Why can’t we get up a company among ourselves here?” asked another.
Soon lists of names were being drawn up. “Some said they were too small to fight and some whose homes lay too far to the South to allow them to care very much whether the Northern army went South, or the Southern Army came North, did not fall into the ranks,” records one source. Some said 100 student names were on the list that day, others said 86. The official tally was given as 83. “It is just possible that the lights and shadows of well-nigh a score of years have toyed with the fitful memories of the busy actors in that early drama,” the college historian writes.
Forty of the men were or later became graduates of the college. 21 were students who discontinued their college courses. It also included four from the Lutheran Seminary, along with over 20 from the town. They marched to the college and presented themselves to President H.L. Baugher. Having recently lost a son at the battle of Shiloh and considering himself responsible to the young men’s parents, he was apparently torn. But finally, Baugher gave his consent. Officers were drawn up. Among the last was Orlando Fegley as 5th Sergeant of the regiment’s company A. Then its services were offered to Governor Curtin and were accepted. They were told to take the train the next day- June 17- for Harrisburg.
Leaving early, their train encountered a problem. “The (rail) cars ran off the track, and one or two of the town boys, who had joined the Company without permission from their parents, were conscience stricken, and started home at full run down the railroad track and were not seen again.” The men arrived at Harrisburg’s Camp Curtin. Many militia units were also arriving at the same time and there was much confusion over what exactly their status would be. The men from Gettysburg were among the few who freely offered their services without asking any questions and were the first soldiers mustered into the emergency regiment. The other troops followed their lead.
On June 22 the regimental organization was complete. They were placed under the command of Colonel William Wesley Jennings. Although he looked rather dashing in his uniform ala Napoleon with his hand inside his coat, he was the owner of a Harrisburg iron business inherited from his father and had little or no military training. Early on the morning of June 24 the trains pulled out of Harrisburg for Gettysburg. It was far from a rushed journey. Six miles outside of their destination the locomotive ran over a cow, a frequent problem that explains the creation of cow catchers. It took two days to get the track repaired. In that time the men camped and the cause of their delay, “furnished tough steaks for many of the boys.”
Rumors of Confederate scouts in the area were rife. That night men were sent out to South Mountain. But a summer thunderstorm began and they retreated to the town of Gettysburg where they spent the night. The rest of the troops arrived the next day and were “bountifully fed” by the citizens and in the words of one member of Company A, “received the admiring attention of professors, pretty girls, etc.” The following day- June 28- the 26th moved out on to the Chambersburg Pike where the main force of Lee’s army was said to be. “This was to thrust a body of raw and comparatively undisciplined troops into the very jaws of the Confederates for the purpose of holding mountain passes above Cashtown and hindering the Confederate advance eastward of the mountain,” recalled one veteran years later.
What was Lee’s plan? One source puts it this way:
“The purpose of this eastward movement on Lee’s part was to hold in check the Army of the Potomac, then moving northward, while he would continue to operate in the Cumberland Valley and move onward to Harrisburg following (Major General Robert E.) Rodes who with his division was already at Carlisle. Another purpose was to move a force east to the bridge across the Susquehanna at Wrightsville, and, crossing there, come up the east side of the Susquehanna to Harrisburg. Still another purpose was to break the railroad between Harrisburg and Baltimore.”
The regiment marched down the Chambersburg Pike. Refugees fleeing the Confederates moved in a sad stream, carrying what belongings they could as a drizzle of rain began to fall. Finally, the road turned north across an open field for a few hundred yards into thick woods. Here the men were ordered to stack their arms and pitch their tents and wait. Twenty pickets were sent ahead to give early warning. What was headed their way, as military strategists like to put it, was “Early’s Division of Ewell’s Corps.” The Early in question was General Jubal Early, former lawyer, politician and West Point graduate, who Lee called his “bad old man” for his short temper, insubordination and use of profanity. But that he was a skilled cavalry commander no one could question. Following him were Lee’s army, a lot of veteran soldiers, many of them barefoot and hoping to acquire boots from captured Union supply wagons, and somewhere farther behind the army, according to historian James M. McPherson, were slave traders with chains looking to enslave any Black people they found to send south to the slave pens. Free born Pennsylvania Blacks were not spared.
Col. Jennings assumed that something was ahead of them, but he had no idea what or how big. With his aide he started early the next morning to get orders from Gettysburg. They had gone only a short way when a rider “hell bent for leather” as the saying went came riding rapidly up behind them. It was Major Bell of the Independent Scouts. In the strongest terms he could, Bell expressed the danger. “Colonel, the Rebels are in force within three fourths of a mile of your regiment and are coming up rapidly!” Even inexperienced as he was Jennings knew what this meant. If he did not quickly act his entire regiment of untrained men could be taken prisoner. The command to fall in was shouted, tents were taken down. As one member of the 26th later recalled, “there was something in the command that brooked no delay…the safety of the regiment depended solely upon the celerity with which it moved.” The regiment headed east through the woodlands and forests.
Early knew there was something ahead of him but assumed a much bigger force. In his official report he put it this way:
“I sent General Gordon with his brigade and White’s battalion of cavalry through Cashtown towards Gettysburg and moved the rest of the command to the left through Hilltown to Mummasburg…The object of this movement was for Gordon to amuse and skirmish with the enemy while I should get on his flank and rear so as to capture his whole force.” Confederates managed to catch the 26th supply wagons along with 40 men. But Jennings felt he had a lot more to worry about. “The Colonel got news of the large body of infantry and cavalry not far from us moving in our direction,” recalled one participant. “These were the advance of Lee’s famous Army of Northern Virginia, and we did not feel disposed to join the battle—green militia against ten thousand bronzed and scarred veterans. We were brave but not to the point of rashness. We concluded that, knowing the country we could probably get away from the infantry. We even thought that being comparatively fresh we might outrun the cavalry. That in the end proved to be a vain hope. ”
The 26th spotted White’s Confederate cavalry and what followed was the only action in which the regiment took part.
A voice shouted, “there they are!” The cavalry was on the brow of a hill and coming their way. The regiment formed in ranks behind a rail fence. Without getting an order they fired at the charging men ahead of them. But after an all-day march the day before in the drizzle many of their guns were wet and misfired. Confusing orders were given. One group followed Jennings, another under the command of a major went another way. The stragglers were in the middle as White’s cavalry, with swords drawn and carbines firing, rushed in taking them prisoner. From the various accounts given of Fegley’s fate he was one amidst the stragglers. Perhaps as a sergeant he thought it his duty to try to rally the men.
The rest of the story offers contradictions in the memories of the men. One says the stragglers were held prisoners of war until the Battle of Gettysburg was over and saw it from the Confederate side before being paroled. Others claim there was indeed firing at the Rebels, and some were wounded. “An engagement ensued,” recalled a participant, “lasting for about twenty minutes to half an hour. At this obscure unknown and unvisited spot, four miles from the town began the rattle of musketry which a few days later was to be heard in louder, fiercer tones from Culp’s Hill to Little Round Top.”
The troops that remained with Jennings began a long retreat to Harrisburg. Those under the major apparently did likewise. After they were captured Early supposedly gave the stragglers a sarcastic admonition. “You boys should go home to your mothers, wandering around a field you might get hurt.”
Two monuments pay tribute to the action. One is on the west side of Gettysburg at the intersection of Chambersburg Street, West Street and Spring Street; another, is near U.S. Route 30 exit to mark the service of the 26th. Some historians believe that however short their actions the men of the 26th added one crucial extra day for the Army of the Potomac to reach Gettysburg, perhaps changing the course of the eventual battle.
Former president Dwight Eisenhower who knew something about Gettysburg and battles once noted that modern communications could have changed the outcome of the war. “If Lee could have picked up a walkie-talkie to consult with Jeb Stuart, he might never have ordered Pickett’s Charge,” Ike speculated.
Fegley had apparently seen enough of war. The college history lists him as a graduate as of June 1863. His obituary states it this way: “Sometime (after the battle), he was paroled and then exchanged. He received an honorable discharge and went home.” He spent 1864/65 working as a clerk at the Coleman & Hester Schuylkill County iron forge or iron works and teaching school for 18 months. With the peace he went back to Boyertown and, as his obituary said, “read medicine” with local physician John Todd.
Fegley finished his medical studies at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, graduating in 1867. He arrived in Allentown on November 7th of that year. Why he chose medicine is not known. Perhaps the carnage Fegley saw at Gettysburg led him to make that decision.