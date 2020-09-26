John Fritz was not having a good day. Sent to Europe in 1869/70 by the Bethlehem Iron-later Steel-Company to discover the secrets of steel making as practiced by the more advanced industrial nations of Europe, this gifted, self-taught mechanic and engineer now found himself in the streets of Paris trying to find his employer Asa Packer’s college-age son, Harry. Arriving at a hotel where young Harry and Elisha Packer Wilbur, Asa’s nephew, were staying he discovered an apparently exhausted Wilbur. The details of what followed are a trifle vague, but Fritz learned, apparently from Wilbur, that he could probably find Harry in a theater that specialized in cancan revues featuring high-kicking showgirls. It is from one such place that Fritz found the young man and “dragged” him back to his hotel.
Such, at any rate, is the story. But for Vince Hydro, Carbon County native and industrial historian of the region and the Packers, there is a lot more about the sometimes tragic but always fascinating lives of this 19th century family. The result of his research is a new book, “Asa Packer’s People: The story of the Packer Children: Lucy, Mary, Robert and Harry-their Lives and Legacies.” Hydro acknowledges in his dedication the late Susan Cunningham, a Packer family historian who made a close study of its past.
Asa Packer’s story was one of rags to riches. A poor carpenter, he walked from his native Connecticut to the bustling coal and canal community of Mauch Chunk. Arriving “without a nickel in his pocket” as some in the town later noted, Asa Packer quickly took advantage of the opportunities it offered. Hydro notes that he lived in the small cabin of his first canal boat with his family. Many years later in 1878 at their golden wedding anniversary in their mansion, they put the “very tin pans and kitchen utensils used in their below-deck cabin on display, highlighting the origins of the couple.”
It was with his eye on these larger visions that Asa Packer first became involved with the larger canal world, taking on the huge monopoly of the Lehigh Coal and Navigation Company. It also helped that he kept his eye on the growing technology of the railroad, creating what we might call today a “start-up” that by the 1860s was the Lehigh Valley Railroad, a rapidly rising power that was to take this rough- around- the- edges carpenter into a millionaire. While all this was happening, it might be understandable that Packer, like a lot of Victorian era fathers, might not have fit the modern pattern of a stay-at-home family guy. He and his wife Sarah Minerva Blakeslee Packer were to have 8 children, only four of whom survived into adulthood. They were Lucy Evelyn Packer (1832- 1873), Robert Asa Packer (1842-1883), Harry Eldred Packer(1850-1884), and Mary Hannah Packer ( 1839-1912).
According to Hydro, Lucy was brought up and educated in a Mauch Chunk school for young women. In 1856 she married Dr. Garrett Broadhead Linderman, who gave up the practice of medicine to get involved with his father-in-law’s business ventures. “It seems highly likely,” writes Hydro, “that Lucy’s marriage was encouraged if not arranged by her father who at the time was already in business with Linderman.” Despite this Lucy was apparently not a simpering Victorian ideal of womanhood. Shortly after the marriage she took over the management of the Linderman family farm near Lehighton’s Mahoning Valley just south of Mauch Chunk, where the couple spent most of their free time. Lucy’s death in 1873 at the age of 41 after a long bout with pneumonia followed a fall from a horse. Hydro suggests that Lucy’s fall fractured her ribs that resulted in the pneumonia, which was “not uncommon then or now.”
Males Robert and Harry Packer were the favored ones. As was common at the time they were sent away to school. In their case it was Saunders’ Institute, a military school in Philadelphia. Its founder proudly announced their presence at the school in a newspaper ad. It promised “a grove and lawn of eight acres… attached to the Institute for seclusion, recreation and physical exercise.” While growing up in the Mauch Chunk the boys became associated with Robert H. Sayre. A close associate of their father in planning the Lehigh Valley Railroad, the Bethlehem Iron Company and Lehigh University, Sayre was also later, much to his regret, given a role to oversee the young men by their busy father.
In 1860 he, John Fritz and David Thomas of the iron making family took Robert Packer on a journey to upstate New York and Canada. Packer became sick and bed-ridden throughout the trip. He became seasick on a storm while crossing a stormy Lake Superior, which did not affect Sayre. A month later Fritz and Sayre took Packer along on a trip to the British Isles. While they looked at railroads and ironworks and did some mild sight-seeing, Robert could not have cared less and, according to Cunningham’s research as cited by Hydro, he seemed more interested in “gambling and whiskey.”
Like many wealthy fathers Asa Packer paid the $300 necessary to hire a substitute to keep Robert out of the Civil War draft. At the same time Asa was trying to get his son interested in running the railroad that would one day be his. Robert also attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute but dropped out after one year. His brother Harry was to attend Lehigh, graduating with the class of 1870. Hydro goes into some detail about Robert’s first marriage to Arline Margaret Packer, the daughter of a distant cousin. For unknown reasons no one bothered to tell Sayre about the wedding. The marriage seemed a rocky one from the first, with the couple moving from one residence to another and finally to South Bethlehem where his wife had a miscarriage. Shortly thereafter Sayre noted in his diary: “Had a long talk with R.A. Packer about his neglect of business and bad habits.” An even bigger jolt hit the family in 1871 when it was announced that Robert and his wife were getting a divorce, something that most Victorians wanted to avoid at all costs. After a nasty court fight in which Arline Packer claimed $100,000, she ended up with alimony payments of $620 a month paid by Asa to her father.
With their father’s death in 1879, Asa Packer’s heirs Robert and Harry decided that they were going to run the Lehigh Valley Railroad and they were not subtle about it. Here is probably the most interesting portion of Hydro’s book for railroad fans. Sayre’s dairy gives an almost blow by blow reaction to what Sayre quickly comes to realize was their desire to give him “the hatchet.” At the same time, Harry Packer is building a mansion, getting married and then spending most of 1883 traveling in Europe. But the year is marred by Robert Packer’s death at his home in Florida; Bright’s disease is usually given as the cause. Now looking on from the sidelines, Sayre prophetically notes in his diary, “ I doubt whether Harry lives through the coming Spring.”
On February 1, 1884, after a long illness Harry Packer was dead. Hydro speculates that it was possibly alcoholism that hastened both Packer brothers’ ends. The last survivor of Asa Packer’s children, Mary Hannah Packer Cummings, offers a change of pace. With Elijah Packer Wilbur and Sayre back running the railroad, she was not interested in its day-to-day affairs until it ran into trouble in the late 1890s and was sold out of the family to investment banker J.P. Morgan in 1897. Mary blamed Elijah Packer Wilbur for this. He had leased the LVRR to the troubled Philadelphia and Reading and it then defaulted on the deal. The Lehigh Valley was forced to suspend its dividends for 1894, infuriating Packer and other stockholders who wanted Wilbur to resign as president. But he refused, fleeing to his refuge in the St. Lawrence river for a prolonged vacation. Wilbur was later the one, with Sayre’s backing, who went hat in hand to Morgan.
From her marriage to Charles H. Cummings, a former Lehigh Valley Railroad conductor and close family friend in 1885 to their separation around 1905 (there was apparently no divorce), the couple traveled extensively around the globe including the Orient.
Mary continued to support local philanthropic projects, endowing libraries, churches, schools and especially Lehigh University. With her death in 1912, the last of the direct line of Asa Packer’s family was gone. Hydro ends the book with some of the interesting information on the wives and children and the various estates of the Packer family.
“Asa Packer’s People” can be purchased from Vince Hydro Publication, Jim Thorpe, Pa. The cost is $25.