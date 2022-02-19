In 1961 America had a lot of music to listen to. Elvis was back from the army and he and manager Colonel Parker were ready to get his career going again.
Jazz saxophonist John Coltrane was recording his first live record, “Live! at the Village Vanguard,” and would sell an estimated 30,000 copies of another, “My Favorite Things.”
In March of that year jazz great Louis Armstrong appeared on the popular Ed Sullivan television variety program after returning from a tour of Africa as “Goodwill Ambassador“ for the State Department. Sullivan pointed out that during his visit to the Republic of Congo a temporary truce was called in a civil war so that both sides could hear Armstrong play.
At the New York Philharmonic, charismatic conductor Leonard Bernstein was giving audiences a musical re-introduction to the tone poems of Gustav Mahler. The movie version of the musical “West Side Story” on which he had collaborated had just been released and Bernstein had been selected to conduct at the pre-inaugural events for newly elected President John F. Kennedy.
That same year on transistor radios and jukeboxes Roy Orbison was “Crying,” the Shirelles were asking, “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” and Connie Francis wanted to be “Where the Boys Are.” From stereos across the country came the music of piano-duo Arthur Ferrante and Wilkes-Barre native Louis Teicher (aka Ferrante & Teicher), their version of the theme music from the film “Exodus.” It joined their 1960 lush arrangement of the “Theme from The Apartment,” another movie score, in suburban record racks.
It was also that year that a newly married couple from Pennsylvania, Allan and Sandra Jaffe, were finishing an extended honeymoon in Mexico. They had promised their families in Philadelphia they would be back soon. But first Allan, a Pottsville native, wanted to stop over in New Orleans. While serving in the army he had heard the Crescent City’s authentic sound played by African American musicians in the place where it originated and wanted to share that with his wife. Arriving in the French Quarter they heard music coming from a nearby art gallery. It was a combo playing traditional jazz. It wowed them both. A few days later they came back again.
Seeing their attachment to the music, the art gallery owner Larry Borenstein told them he was moving his business next door. Would they be interested in renting the space (31 by 20 feet) for $400 a month? “We didn’t even think twice about it,” recalled Sandra Jaffe many years later. “‘Of course,’ we said, and that was the beginning of Preservation Hall. We never left New Orleans.”
It would’ve been hard to imagine in 1961 that the Jaffes would have the life they lived after that year. Allan was the son of Harry and Fanny Jaffe who owned a paint and wallpapering store in Pottsville. He had attended the Wharton School and been prepared to take up a business career. Sandra was born Sandra Smolen and came from a Jewish family from the Ukraine. Her father Jacob held various jobs, including running a gas station, and her mother Lena was a home maker. Sandra studied journalism and public relations at Harcum College in Bryn Mawr and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 1958. She worked for an advertising agency for two years and married Allan on Christmas day 1960.
Jazz great the late Dave Brubeck once hailed Armstrong, using his popular nickname, with the words “Here’s to Pops, the father of us all.” And Armstrong’s jazz roots were deep in his hometown of New Orleans and spread around the world. Traditional jazz had not died out in New Orleans in 1961. According to one source it was still being played among a group of Black musicians for weddings, funerals and other events and for tourists in local clubs. But among the many musical styles that existed it was in danger of becoming an historical artifact. Preservation Hall was unique. It served no alcohol, had 50 or so seats on six benches and until 2019 had no air conditioning.
“The Jaffes played different roles at Preservation Hall,” notes the New York Times. “Allan Jaffe, who played the helicon, a brass instrument, was the link to the musicians and sent them out on the road as the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. Mrs. Jaffe, who shared managerial duties with her husband, was usually stationed at the hall’s front gate, basket in her lap collecting money from patrons.”
Their son, Ben, who plays with the band and runs Preservation Hall now, told a recent interviewer about the unique role she played:
“That’s how she is remembered by many: as the first to interact with people,” he recalled. “She was also the de facto bouncer and security; she’d have to step in when people were being inappropriate or espousing racist language. My mother would bite first, then assess the situation.”
The Jaffes insisted on running an integrated business in violation of the Jim Crow segregation laws on the books then. Several times they were called in by the authorities for violating those laws. A figure that Ben Jaffe recalls as named Judge Babylon was like something out of a Tennessee Williams play. “In New Orleans,” he said, banging his gavel, “we don’t mix our coffee and cream.” Sandra Jaffe burst out laughing and said, “That’s funny—the most popular thing in New Orleans is café au lait.”
Once they had paid the rent the Jaffes along with others in the community created the New Orleans Society for the Preservation of Traditional Jazz to book musicians. It was several months later that they opened the hall. To support themselves the Jaffes took jobs, Allan in a department store and Sandra in a typesetting business. Attendance at Preservation Hall really took off following a two-and- a-half-minute piece featuring Allan Jaffe on NBC’s “Huntley-Brinkley Report,” a nightly news program in the 1960s. The band has played around the world and recorded ever since.
No admission was charged at first. Instead, a basket for donations was passed around. When someone appeared unwilling to give Sandra would shake it until they came around. Eventually they charged a dollar. Today prices range from $25 to $50.
Among the Preservation Hall Jazz Band musicians cited by the New York Times are pianist Sweet Emma Barrett, the brothers Willie and Percy Humphrey (who played clarinet and trumpet), husband and wife Billie and De De Pierce (she played piano and sang, he played trumpet and cornet). Ben Jaffe currently plays sousaphone with the band.
In 2006 the Preservation Hall Jazz Band received The National Medal of Arts. It was cited for “displaying the unbreakable spirit of New Orleans and sharing the joy of jazz with us all” following the floods of Hurricane Katrina.
Another family member who was a participant in the band was Sandra Jaffe’s sister Resa Lambert. “I took the band on tour for many years,” she says. “I was a roadie for seven men, it was great.” The Jaffes also had another son, Russell. Sandra had another sister Brenda Epstein.
Allan Jaffe died of cancer in 1987. Sandra died last year on December 27. She had continued to be involved in Preservation Hall almost till the day she died, even sweeping out the floor. “She would call every day asking questions about ticket sales and touring,” her son Ben recalls. “She always felt engaged and always was engaged even when she wasn’t physically there.”
In 2011 George Wein, who produced the Newport Jazz Festival and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival summed it up this way: “There is no question that Preservation Hall saved New Orleans jazz.”