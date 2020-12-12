Although Covid-19 has closed many movie theaters, Hollywood continues to release movies. And among the most recent is Mank. It began streaming on Netflix on December 4th. The theme of the film is the rivalry between Herman Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman), leading Hollywood screenwriter in the 1930s and 40s, and Orson Wells (Tom Burke), the creative spirit and star of Citizen Kane, a fictionalized account based on the life of William Randolph Hearst, America’s most powerful newspaper publisher of the era. The movie is considered by many to be the greatest film ever made, and a 1971 article by the late New Yorker movie critic Pauline Kael claimed “Mank,” and not Wells, should get full credit for the film. Critics like the New York Times’ A.O. Scott have already argued the pros and cons of Mank, calling it “a worthy, eminently watchable entry in the annals of Hollywood self-obsession,” but “unreliable as history”. One thing they seem to agree on is that Allentown-born actress Amanda Seyfried, playing the role of Marion Davies, Hearst’s mistress, as the New York Times critic Kyle Buchannan noted, “walks away with the film.” He adds that “although she has just a handful of scenes… when Marion (Seyfried) is not on the screen you wish she was.”
Interestingly the real Marion Davies (1897-1961) in the early 1920s once played a bit part in Allentown history. Her presumed torrid affair with Martin Kern, an Allentown businessman later exposed by a vengeful Hearst as a con man, shocked the financial community of the Lehigh Valley.
It all apparently began on a night in 1920 at the roof garden restaurant at New York’s Hotel Astor. Located at West 45th Street, the hotel’s roof garden was described by a New York Times article of the era this way:
“Down near Times Square the Hotel Astor Roof Garden and Belvedere Restaurant make it possible for the wayfarer to leave the torrid stretches of Seventh Avenue and in a few minutes find himself in a real garden surrounded by flowers. There is an open-air dancing floor and the restaurant is conspicuous for dangling ferns and trailing vines. A unique feature of the restaurant is a gabled-glass roof over which flows a miniature Niagara.”
One warm, summer evening Davies arrived at the Astor’s roof garden and asked for a drink. Overhearing her, Kern had a bottle of champagne taken to her table with his compliments. She apparently took notice.
Born in Brooklyn in 1897 as Marion Cecilia Douras, her father was a lawyer. Her mother ruled the family: Reine, Ethel, Marion and Rose. A brother, Charles, died in a rowboat accident as a child. Marion attended a convent school but did not fit in and she left. Her aim was to go on the stage like her sister Reine. It was the sister who, seeing the name Davies on a sign, took it and so did Marion and her other sisters. Davies started in acting at the bottom but claimed many years later that she never grew tired of it. “I loved it,” she was to write. “I loved the theater, the smells, the greasepaint.” Her next step was to become a part of the Ziegfeld Follies.
Created by impresario Florenz Ziegfeld, it was a musical revue that featured beautiful, young girls of a highly stylized type of female beauty in elaborate costumes. “Some were singers, and some were dancers. I was a dancer,” recalled Davies. She was a dancer because she had a stutter and could not sing well. Davies was not always a star but often a featured performer. It was while she was with the Follies that she first saw Hearst, who always sat in the front row. “The girls in the show told me who he was,” Davies later recalled. “They said, ‘Look out for him – he’s looking at you. He’s a wolf in sheep’s clothing.’” After several years of Ziegfeld Follies and traveling on the road Davies decided to make her first film. She was attracted to it because as films were silent then she was not required to speak and reveal her stutter.
Hearst had continued to pursue Davies and by 1920 she was making films which he helped bankroll. At the same time, he was married and did not want a divorce for fear it would cause a scandal among the middle-class readers of his newspapers. According to her biographer Fred Lawrence Guiles, “Marion’s affair with Hearst suffered a temporary setback in the years 1921 and 1922.” Hearst’s wife was making it clear she was not going to give him a divorce. Davies let it be known that if she was to be his mistress she wanted to be treated in a dignified way and to keep her career as an actress.”
It was during this time of turmoil in her relationship with Hearst that Kern walked into her life. Davies was used to dealing with “stage door Johnnies” since her Follies days. Why she decided to have a romantic fling, if that is what it was, with Kern is not clear. Perhaps it was just a reminder for Hearst not to take her for granted. Kern was a widower, his wife had died several years before, but he was hardly in the same economic category as Hearst who “owned” state legislatures and whose opinions were read widely across America’s breakfast tables. Kern was also known for giving parties, and was gossiped about in Allentown where show girls were the main attraction.
Having arrived as an insurance salesman in Allentown in 1909, he created quite an impression with his derby at a rakish angle, an ever-present gardenia in his buttonhole, spats and a cane. He was not what most people thought of when they thought of an insurance salesman. Later Kern could be seen on his way to his office on Hamilton Street in either his chauffeur driven Rolls-Royce or his racy red Stutz-Bearcat sports car. Kern’s rise began when he sold two important insurance policies, a million dollars each to Joseph and Jack Mack of Mack Trucks. He asked to be paid in Mack stock and by 1911 was a vice president. When local banks refused to loan the Macks money to expand their business, Kern convinced them to bring in outside capital from J.P. Morgan, creating the International Truck Company and merging with two foreign companies. Eventually it was said new management brought in by Kern forced the Mack brothers out. Kern later founded a bank in Allentown with many prominent community figures on its board.
His reputation however was not unblemished in the Lehigh Valley. A truck company he created in World War I sold no trucks but took in a lot of investors in company stock. When the stock reached $40 a share Kern sold out with a small fortune while his fellow stockholders were wiped out. By 1920 Kern, due to political connections, was on the verge of taking over Bosch-Magneto, the German owned company that made most ignition systems for American cars and trucks, which had been confiscated by the government during World War I as enemy property. It was worth millions.
The details of the Kern-Davies relationship were never disclosed by either of them. In 1956 a Morning Call reporter Fred McCready based several stories on it after extensive interviews with community leaders who recalled Kern for him. No one knows exactly how long Kern and Davies might have been engaged in their alleged affair. But it clearly enraged Hearst, who did not take kindly to being two-timed by his movie star mistress with a Mr. Nobody from Allentown, Pa. According to the story, Kern and Davies fled from Hearst’s wrath to a summer home that Kern had on Blue Heron Lake. Hearst, supposedly screaming at his driver the entire way, finally arrived at the lake. Banging on the door and shouting Kern’s name he could get no answer. He saw a shadow moving in an upstairs window. “Kern,” Hearst screamed up at the window, “I am going to ruin you.” With that Hearst got in his car and drove back to New York.
It was not until January 26, 1922 that the Kern story broke in Hearst newspapers across the country. The Allentown Record, an independent local paper with little love for Kern, picked up the story. Readers read that Martin Kern was in fact an alias for Edward Kern with a criminal record that went back to 1894. Kern had always been careful to cover his tracks, “confessing” that he indeed had a brother named Edward who had a criminal past. Reporters who showed up at Kern’s home at 16th and Walnut streets were greeted by the formidable figure of Kern’s major-domo, Paul the German butler. He told them that his master’s mother was asleep and could not be disturbed, then he repeated the following words first in German, then in English: “The brother could not have lived and so could never have died,” then quietly but firmly closed the door.
Kern had cheated and stolen large amounts of jewelry from his employer when he worked as a valet in White Plains, NY. He was sent to Sing-Sing but got a reduced sentence for returning most of the jewelry. But the biggest bombshell came a day or two later. A detective hired by Hearst discovered that Kern was not Swiss, as he always claimed, but born in Germany, and had never applied for U.S. citizenship. Hence as an enemy alien by birth, he could not legally buy Bosch-Magneto.
Kern fled to Europe. On returning he got a slap on the wrist but had to give up Bosch-Magneto. He lost another fortune in Florida land speculation. Caught attempting to loot an Allentown company he once owned, he made a deal through his attorney that if the leading men of Allentown would give him $1,000 a month for life he would never return for Allentown. They must have agreed because he never did.
Marion Davies became Hearst’s mistress for the rest of his life. Although she made some movies in 1938 she got shoved aside for the lead in the movie Marie Antoinette by Norma Shearer and quit films for good. Davies spent her days at San Simeon, the castle-like home that Hearst built overlooking the Pacific. They became fixtures of the Hollywood party scene. Among those Davies knew was Herman Mankiewicz, the Hollywood script writer who would share a screenwriting Oscar with Wells for Citizen Kane. Among the characters he created with Wells was “Susan Alexander,” who was the mistress of the character Kane. Everyone assumed it was based on Davies, but Wells often claimed it was not.
By 1947 Hearst, deeply in debt, left San Simeon for Los Angeles with Davies. She gave him a million dollars from her own investments to briefly hold his creditors at bay. Hearst died four years later. Davies would marry Horace Brown, a former captain in the merchant marines, but their relationship was rocky. She was an officer in the Hearst corporation and held his block of stock, but his sons were not happy having her around. Operated on in 1961 for malignant osteomyelitis, Davies died from the complications that followed.
The same year Hearst abandoned his dream castle, a well- dressed man walked into the Robert Treat Hotel in Newark, NJ, signing the register as Edward J. Marsden and was shown to room 827. The next day he was found dead in bed- a suicide by cyanide poisoning. It was nine years before he was identified by a resourceful Newark police detective as Edward/Martin Kern.