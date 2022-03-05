On the morning of October 2, 1911, a bewhiskered gentleman walked out of New York’s Algonquin Hotel, not yet famous for a gathering of literary types known as the Algonquin Round Table, and headed toward West 44th street. He and his wife had just returned from a visit to friends upstate at Mt. Kisco. After picking up his mail at the New York Yacht Club where he was a member, the gentleman descended to the crowded street. Then suddenly amid the clanging of streetcars and honking of taxi horns, just in front of the Berkley Lyceum, a popular musical club and theater that would be torn down in 1916, someone in the crowd saw him stagger. Rushing forward, the passerby gripped the man but found he had become dead weight, and they both fell to the sidewalk.
By now a crowd gathered and a doctor came forward. He quickly declared the gentleman dead. The cause was discovered later to be a cerebral hemorrhage. Looking at his mail and an inscription on his gold pocket watch, his identity was quickly known as 71-year-old Rear Admiral Winfield Scott Schley, a long-time naval officer whose service went back to the Civil War and was the victor over the Spanish fleet in Santiago, Cuba in the 1898 Spanish-American War.
There is another version of this story.
Frank Case, concierge of the Algonquin in 1911, in his 1939 memoir, “The Tale of a Wayside Inn,” offered a different version of Schley’s death. He claimed that the admiral died unrecognized and lay unclaimed in the backyard of the local police precinct for several hours. It was only after he was discovered missing that he was properly identified and retrieved by the indignant concierge of the Algonquin.
Whatever version is correct and perhaps there is some truth in both, the first version is how the citizens of Allentown and the Lehigh Valley heard of Schley’s passing on the front page of the Morning Call. It shocked many. Who in Allentown could forget the bright spring day of May 20, 1907, when Schley came to the city, the huge crowds that filled Center Square, the 5,000 school children, the girls dressed in white and Schley’s generous, warm speech to them?
Those who knew him described Schley this way:
“In his adulthood he was a jolly man, fond of a joke and warm-hearted. He loved children. He was always fair, and he put strangers at ease. He was easily approached and had a quick and alert manner. He was a fighter by instinct … It would be his instinct in battle to take the offensive to strike the first blow. His stepmother said, ‘He is a man of very pleasant and amiable character, always in good humor and never out of temper.’”
Those who faced Schley in battle might not have been so positive about him. In keeping with the time in which he lived, some of the orders he carried out were directed against Indigenous people, Asian and Latin American nations. But it is also clear he did not fit the image of a pompous military martinet that some might have thought was common for a career U.S. Navy officer.
Schley was born in 1839 at his family property “Richlands” near Fredrick, Maryland. In 1863 he married Anna Rebecca Franklin and they had three children. Schley graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1860 and served as a midshipman on board the frigate Niagara to China and Japan. He returned to America at the outbreak of the Civil War and served in the Gulf of Mexico, taking part in all engagements in the Vicksburg campaign that led to the capture of Port Hudson, Louisiana. In 1864 he was sent to the Pacific Squadron to put down an insurrection of Chinese workers in the guano rich Chincha Islands off the coast of Peru and landed in El Salvador to protect American investments there during a revolution. After teaching at the Naval Academy and taking part in an intervention in Korea, then an independent kingdom, to open it to foreign merchants he returned to America in 1872.
His most significant action before the Spanish-American War was his rescue in 1884 of the survivors of an arctic exploration, a tale out of Joseph Conrad or Jack London. The Lady Franklin Bay-Expedition, headed by the U.S. Army Signal Corps Lieutenant Adolphus Greeley, was to establish a meteorological observation station. Due to a series of events that included its ship being sunk in the ice, Greeley and his men found themselves trapped in the frozen wastes. The Secretary of the Navy launched a rescue expedition which Schley volunteered to head. Never one to let a little thing like the arctic ice pack stop him, Schley plunged his four-ship flotilla into it. When some of his officers suggested he was taking serious risks with the ships Schley replied, “Gentlemen, there are times when it is necessary to take risks. This is one of those times.”
“Amazingly,” notes one source, “after crossing 1,400 miles of ice, Schley successfully located Greeley and his group in the vast, frozen wasteland and brought the living survivors, as well as the bodies of their dead home.” Only 7 members of the 25-man Greeley expedition survived.
But it was the Spanish-American War and his victory at Santiago, Cuba over one of Spain’s most modern fleets that would make Schley a household name. Schley’s actions that day, his tactics and performance in the battle, particularly a near collision between two of his own ships, have been written about and critiqued by naval historians. What no one could dispute, judging from the half sunken remains of the Spanish fleet in the harbor, was that Schley’s “Flying Squadron” as it was known, had won a decisive victory.
But the U.S. Navy, being a tradition bound service, did not look kindly on what appeared to be Schley’s overriding the orders of his superior, Admiral William Sampson, before the battle. Naval Boards of Inquiry were formed that, with the prominent exception of Admiral George Dewey, victor at Manilla Bay, upheld the judgement against Schley. Even his appeal from the Navy’s judgement to President Theodore Roosevelt was unsuccessful. This did not convince the public. Newspapers, particularly those owned by William Randolph (“you provide the stories and I’ll provide the war”) Hearst touted Schley’s victory and him as a hero. Apparently, his celebrity 9 years later was undimmed in the Lehigh Valley.
How Schley came to come to Allentown in 1907 was an invitation of the Allen Commandery of the Order of the Knights Templar, a fraternal order with roots in the Middle Ages. Along with him were Governor Edwin S. Stuart, retired Rear Admiral John Forsyth, then living in Shamokin, and General John P. Gobin who had commanded local troops during the Civil War. Joining them later was Rev. Ethelbert Talbot, Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Bethlehem. All were members of the Knights Templar.
The crowds gathered early around Center Square that morning although the official events were not scheduled to begin until 4:30. But as their train pulled into the Lehigh Valley Railroad Station from Philadelphia at 4:13 the sidewalks were crowded and had been for hours. “A swarm of automobiles were in waiting and after the greetings with the immense committee, the visitors were hustled into autos and driven up town, slowly passing along avenues densely packed with people who cheered and waved a forest of flags as they passed,” noted the Morning Call.
Center Square was packed as the cars circled slowly around it. It was not until a crowd of young women on the balcony of the Hotel Allen recognized Admiral Schley and waved and shouted his name that the crowd in the square became aware that he was passing, and all eyes turned. The cars stopped outside the hotel and the guests were shown to their rooms. When they emerged, they were taken to a stand at the northwest corner of the square. The Allentown Band struck up, “Maryland My Maryland” in honor of Schley’s home state. The press noted the cheering was deafening. After a brief reception the guests took their place on a reviewing stand.
On South Penn Street the school children organized by class and led by wards followed superintendent Dr. Herbst down Hamilton Street. As they were approaching the stand an incident occurred. Here is how the Morning Call described it:
“A bunch of young fellows tried rushing the line facing Seventh Street along the Globe Store. Women and children were forced up against the ropes, children cried and there was some confusion until the police arrived. The gang was grabbed and in a wink the members were being escorted to police headquarters.”
Schley, hearing the commotion and the children crying, expressed some dismay. “This shouldn’t of happened,” he said.
When the event was planned there was some talk of a parade. But instead, Schley said that he wanted to have a chance to address the children of the community. Here is what he said:
“My dear children, I want to say at the outset that I love you very much. The most fitting thing I can say to you comes from an old nursery rhyme, ‘Roses are red, and violets are blue, sugar is sweet and so are you.’ I have discovered already on my short visit here that the men of your city are full of pluck, like men throughout this vast nation, the boys of noise and nerve, the girls of beauty and brain. To be welcomed in your midst is as great an honor as any man could desire. I highly appreciate it. I am delighted to meet you and it is my only regret the I cannot shake hands with each one of you. God bless you all. I realize this, that should ever this country fail for men to defend it, then the girls have shown by their marching this afternoon that the country can fall back on them, then the enemy will be licked with a broomstick.”
The ceremony closed with a mass singing of the National Anthem. That evening a banquet for 700 was held by the Allen Commandery in a large meeting hall that was lavishly decorated with tables laid out with what the newspapers said was “in a design symbolic of the cross and ladder of Templism.”
In its editorial the day after Schley’s death the Morning Call said this in closing: “His life since his retirement is a model for any public official. His life always was that of a truly great man.”