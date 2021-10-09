The year 1900 was not the start of a new century. But even as newspapers across the country tried to explain that fact to their readers, some could not resist the temptation to hail the year ahead of time. “No new century began yesterday. Avoid all delusions on that head,” wrote the editor of the New York Tribune on January 2, 1900. “But those who had to date anything found there was a queer sensation in writing ‘1900’ and they felt something momentous had happened to the calendar.” The New York Times went a step further hailing the year 1900 as a “brighter dawn of civilization.”
Perhaps there was something in that spirit that struck Allentown engineer Robert Rathbun when his friend Fred E. Lewis walked into his office in the Commonwealth building that year and found him looking out his southern facing window of Allentown’s tallest building. Rathbun’s specialty was bridges. In his career he had already designed many railroad bridges in mountainous regions of West Virginia and Kentucky. But that day he was looking over the ravine that through which the Little Lehigh’s creek flowed. His view took in the growing network of industries like the bustling maker of barbed wire, the Allentown Wire Works, with its smoking locomotives and the homes of those who worked there. In the far distance was Fairview Cemetery.
“Wouldn’t it be a great thing to build a bridge across that ravine?” Rathbun, suddenly aware of Lewis’s presence, said. Lewis quickly agreed. A recent mayor (he was later to have two more terms and would also serve a term in Congress), Lewis was a member of one of the city’s leading families. His father and grandfather were among the ironmakers who had led the city’s industrial elite in the mid-19th century. His mother, Mary Lewis, was a strong supporter of education and civic reform in the city. She was the driving force over a period of decades who finally, in 1912, would see the creation of the Allentown Public Library.
It was this kind of spirit that made Lewis a Progressive Republican in the Theodore Roosevelt mold. Coincidently, Lewis bore a striking resemblance to Roosevelt, which he played up by dressing like his hero, complete with his famous pince-nez eyeglasses. On a visit to the city, T.R. was said to have been briefly startled by Lewis when he approached him dressed that way. As they talked further Lewis and Rathbun decided the bridge was something that needed to be done. No one knew it at the time, but it was at that moment the idea for what became Allentown’s Eighth Street Bridge- today the Albertus L. Meyers bridge- had been born.
The process took a while, but on September 10, 1900, an announcement was made that the Allentown and South Allentown Bridge Company had been formed. The six men involved in its creation were Fred Lewis, Robert Rathbun, M.C.L. Kline, E.T. Clymer, and Colonel Harry Clay Trexler. All had significant roles in the business life of Allentown. But Trexler, age 46, was considered the most significant among them. As heir to his family’s extensive lumber business (his 74-year-old father Edwin, who had retired from the business in 1890, was killed in 1900 when his horse and wagon were run over by a train in Emmaus), Trexler had a pool of cash that he invested in city real estate. He did not confine himself to Allentown but also purchased property on the other side of the Little Lehigh in South Allentown. In 1897 Trexler had joined with another group of investors to form the Lehigh Portland Cement Company, which later became one of the largest producers of cement in the country and world.
At first the bridge project went along rapidly. It was to be a steel trestle, like one that then crossed the Lehigh River. It was to be located at the foot of 7th Street. Early in 1901 a German steel fabrication firm was contacted. Plans were made to give them the contract. The investors promised to have the bridge built within the year. None of this happened. In July of 1901, Albert Johnson, president of the Lehigh Valley Traction Company, the region’s streetcar line, died of a heart attack. Suddenly the whole system was forced into receivership. Taking years to untangle, it was finally purchased in 1905 by Trexler and his partner, Col. Edward Young. The following year they had to deal with a huge trolley strike. When it was finally resolved Trexler and Young had to update what they came to call the Lehigh Valley Transit Company. Repairing trolley line operations and building a new powerhouse took time.
By 1911 a new plan had emerged. The new bridge would be a trolley bridge, one that would carry the Liberty Bell line, a fast trolley service from Allentown to Philadelphia. The original partners in the previous bridge project were bought out. Among the agreements was a plan that the Allentown Bridge Company, a subsidiary of the LVT, would turn the bridge over to the city when it had paid for itself in tolls. It took much discussion to finally come to this agreement. As the world read of an outbreak of a war in the Balkans and the sinking of the Titanic, the contract talks went on. The winner of the construction contract, announced on July 12, 1912, was MacArthur Brothers of New York. Frank J. Cullen of Chicago, a well-known construction supervisor, was the on-site representative. The design work was handled by a New York firm, B.H. Davis. The LVT’s chief engineer, William W. Wysor, represented the trolley line.
Unfortunately, how the pioneering bridge design, a concrete structure of arches, was decided on is not known. According to the late Carl Hessinger, an Allentown attorney and the last person on the Trexler Trust board to actually know General Trexler, noted in an interview before his death that after Trexler died following an automobile accident in 1933 his business papers and correspondence were destroyed by his long-time aide Nolan Benner. Hessinger implied Benner made no distinction but just threw them all out. A link to the Eighth Street Bridge’s design may be with the Tunkhannock Viaduct, built between Scranton and Binghamton, New York from 1912 and 1915. They were closely similar in style and built at the same time. It was a part of the Delaware, Lackawanna and Western Railroad. As part of a 39.6 mile Nicholson Cutoff, it helped save 3.6 miles.
The viaduct’s designer was Abraham Burton Cohen of the DL & W. It is 2,375 feet long with each span 180 feet. At the time it was the largest reinforced concrete railroad bridge ever built. Writing in his travel book “Hoosier Holiday,” published in 1916, author / novelist Theodore Dreiser tells of his awe at seeing the Tunkhannock Viaduct, still under construction when he saw it on an automobile trip to the Midwest. He compared it to the Roman aqueducts. “Those arches! How really beautiful they were! How wide, how high, how noble, how symmetrically planned! And the smaller arches above for all they appear, actually huge yet how delicate, how lightsome, how graceful!”
Perhaps Dreiser was on to something when he compared them to Roman aqueducts, works of utility and beauty that brought water to the cities of a vast empire and were also works of art. Vitruvius, the Roman architect /engineer writing in 15 B.C., set the standard when he wrote all buildings should have three things: strength, utility and beauty. Julius Frontinus, who supervised the aqueducts of Rome in the 1st century A.D., asked how anyone could possibly compare works like the useful and beautiful aqueducts to the “Idle Pyramids or the useless though famous works of the Greeks.” The writings of both men would, in the late 19th and early 20th century, have been part of the curriculum in schools of architecture and engineering.
Clearly the designers, whatever their names might have been, of the Albertus Meyers bridge, kept Vitruvius dictum in mind. Surviving Roman structures, like the Pont du Garde aqueduct in France offered inspiration to architects looking for an appropriate style for public works. Whatever the source of its inspiration, work on Allentown’s Eighth Street bridge was like nothing the city had seen before. Superlatives were the order of the day. The bridge was to consist of nine, 120- foot broad arches and eight, 52 ½ foot girder arches. It would be 2,600 feet long and 138 feet above the Little Lehigh creek. It would take 45,000 tons of cement, 26,500 cubic yards of concrete and 1.1 million pounds of reinforced steel. Perhaps owning the Lehigh Portland Cement Company was more than useful in such a project.
Two large locomotive cranes arrived. Moving on tracks, they began work on the piers. They piled stone up 25 feet. This was followed by two, 80-foot derricks that completed the task. It was discovered that the most difficult part of the construction was to put together the bridge girder arches that had to be made in one concrete piece. To prevent uneven drying they had to be watched closely day and night. Finally came the roadway, 32 feet wide, made of large slabs of concrete. Then the streetcar rails were laid, and the bronze light fixtures installed. Except for a few minor things “the largest concrete bridge in the world built by a trolly company” was complete. Even those who would have preferred a free rather than a toll bridge could not argue with the result. “It is a bridge that is a credit to the city and the county,” noted the Morning Call, “and the fact that it is a private bridge need not be lamented now.”
November 17, 1913, was the date set for the official dedication. Around 1:00pm, the Allentown Band arrived, among whose members was a 22-year-old cornet player Albertus Meyers. A little after 2:00, the speakers for the day, after a hearty lunch at the Livingston Club, motored out. Following their arrival, the band played the national anthem. There were several speakers, among them Allentown’s Mayor Charles Rinn and former state Senator Arthur Dewalt. The featured speaker was George W. Norris of Philadelphia, an investment banker who at that time was director of the Department of Wharves, Docks and Ferries for the city, and later a governor of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. He hailed the Eighth Street Bridge for its contribution to commerce and art. It added, he said, “to the comfort of your citizens, the growth of your city and the increase of your taxable values.” Then LVT president H.R. Fahr took the controls of a streetcar and navigated it from one end of the bridge to the other before turning it over to its regular crew that took Norris and his party back to Philadelphia.
Early the next morning a number of people headed to the bridge so they could claim to be the first to cross. Although many later claimed that honor, the Morning Call gave it to Mrs. Harvey E. Hersh of 750 Union Street who at 5:00 am placed the first penny into the palm of toll taker John Pretz. In 1949 the state bought the bridge from the LVT for roughly $500,000. The trolley line rails were removed in 1957, electric streetcars were replaced with buses. As early as 1963 complaints were heard about chunks of concrete falling from it. By 1974, when the Eighth Street Bridge officially became the Albertus Meyers Bridge, much repair work had taken place.
Recently the bridge was extensively restored. Some were upset by a fence that was added to thwart suicide attempts, saying it marred the original design. But few could argue with the bridge’s improved appearance of the over 100-year-old work of transportation and art.