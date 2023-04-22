Sunday, October 25, 1857 dawned unseasonably warm and humid over the city of Philadelphia. Up early that morning, Bishop John Nepomucene Neumann, pastoral leader of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Philadelphia, had a mission. He was to travel 50 or so miles north to Allentown to consecrate Immaculate Conception Church, the first Catholic church in that city. Bishop Neumann was no stranger to the Valley. He had aided in the establishment of several Catholic Churches here in Catasauqua and North Catasauqua.
St. Bernard’s Catholic Church was established in Easton as early as 1829. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church opened there in 1852. South Bethlehem would give the city its first Catholic Church- Holy Infancy- in 1861 at the direction of Bishop of Philadelphia Fredrick Wood, who consecrated the church in 1863/64.
Neumann had come to America in 1836 from his native Bohemia, now part of the Czech Republic, and after studying in Europe became a priest in the Redemptorist order of missionaries here. He had served the diocese of New York, which covered the entire state and into New Jersey. According to one source, on his missionary travels in the Niagara Falls region of the state the 5-foot-2-inch tall Neumann had his difficulties, among them learning how to ride a horse when his feet could barely touch the stirrups. But prayer and persistence found a way and as the source noted, he became “a serviceable rider.”
From October of 1854 to March of 1855 Neumann had been in Rome to assist Pope Pius IX in the proclamation of the dogma of the Immaculate Conception, that the Virgin Mary was conceived without sin at birth. That the church he was to consecrate was to bear that name must have pleased the bishop. At the same time, he visited his family in Bohemia where Neumann was given, much to his embarrassment, a hero’s welcome.
Previously, the bishop’s journey to Allentown would have taken him two or three days by stagecoach. But the North Pennsylvania Railroad could take him to Bethlehem, where it would intersect with the Lehigh Valley Railroad and on into Allentown in several hours. The railroad made easier what Neumann saw as his most important task, establishing Catholic churches, schools and convents in the far-flung corners of his diocese, a diocese that stretched from Carbon County in the north to the south into Delaware.
But with all the good things that the railroad had brought he knew it could also bring disaster. Standing in the North Pennsylvania’s passenger depot at Third and Berks streets, he might have recalled one of the most tragic days since he had come to Philadelphia: the Great Train Wreck of 1856.
In July of the previous year a large group of young people from Philadelphia’s St. Michael’s Catholic Church heading into the country for a picnic and excursion had been killed in a horrific railroad accident. Sixty was the approximate number of dead, although in truth so many of the bodies were mangled it was impossible to give an accurate number. Many were recent Irish immigrants.
Neumann, an immigrant himself, might have also reflected how the waves of immigrants were changing the country and the nature of the Catholic Church in America. Already Philadelphia had witnessed anti-Catholic riots. When a priest had suggested that Catholic students be allowed to substitute reading from the Catholic version of the Bible in the public schools from the standard Protestant King James version, it had sparked riots in the city that led to deaths. Now with the rise of the nativist Know-Nothing Party many cities were being convulsed with attack on Catholic schools, churches and convents. And Irish immigrants were a particular target.
The state of the country might have crossed Neumann’s mind as well. After years of prosperity a bank panic had sparked an economic downturn known as the Panic of 1857. The newspapers that day were reporting that the unrest had even spread to England where ships were returning with the news that London and Paris banks were unsettled. The streets of New York and Philadelphia were filled with men- particularly unskilled, immigrant men- looking for any kind of work. At the same time the coming war between the north and south was brewing. The newspapers were full of reports of violence between pro-and-antislavery forces in Kansas. A day after Neumann’s visit to Allentown the New York Times printed a letter from an outraged man from Powder Horn, Texas to the San Antonio Herald. If President Buchanan made any attempt to interfere with the south, he wrote, “then I am a Secessionist from this date, and there will be 200,000 of a like spirit with myself in the Southern part of this country.”
Perhaps there was a greeting party to welcome Neumann when he arrived. There is apparently no record of the consecration ceremony of the church in the few surviving Allentown newspapers. Perhaps there was one that did not survive. The building was not the Immaculate Conception Church of today but a much smaller brick structure. Nineteenth century maps sometimes called it simply the “St. Mary's” or the “Irish Church.”
Neumann apparently returned to Philadelphia that evening. He continued his work with the diocese until January 5, 1860, when, while out running some errands, he had a heart attack and died on the marble stoop of a Philadelphia house. He was 48. Neumann is remembered today as St. John Neumann, having been canonized in the 1970s.
Attempts to establish a Catholic Church in Allentown went back to the 1760s. But in the minds of many Protestant people the Catholic Church was associated with the French monarchy and the recent French and Indian War. Catholic missionaries were believed to have incited the Native Americans to raid the homes of settlers on the frontier. In that atmosphere attempts to establish a Catholic Church in the Lehigh Valley by the Jesuit priests in Churchville, now Bally, Berks County, was a political line that Governor John Penn did not want to cross. Although William Penn created a colony that tolerated all religions and there was a Catholic Church in Philadelphia, in the minds of most Protestant colonists it was tied to England’s traditional enemy, France.
There were priests in the 19th century that said mass in Allentown in the homes of the German speaking Catholics who lived there. They came from Easton. Most of the Catholics in Allentown in the 1850s were German by nationality, which was largely true in the rest of the country. But in the decade of the 1850s it was about to change. The potato famine that hit Ireland in the 1840s and 50s was a demographic bombshell. As one historian of the famine put it, “the Irish were not just leaving Ireland to improve their lives, they were fleeing for their very lives.”
One of the unfortunate results was what became a struggle between the long established German Catholic community and the waves of largely Irish Catholic humanity that the potato famine brought to America’s cities and towns. The control of church property was mostly a demographic one, as Irish clergy and congregations quickly began to outnumber the Germans. One prominent member of the Irish Catholic clergy in New York was alleged to have said, “Thank God we dished the Dutch!”
The Irish and the German Catholics in Allentown apparently worshiped peacefully together throughout the Civil War. But in 1866 a conflict came out in the open on St. Patrick’s Day that year. The sources are murky about what was behind the split, but they probably reflected what was happening across the country. All seem to agree that starting on April 6, 1866, the Irish and German Catholics of Allentown began to worship separately. Eventually a sheriff’s sale was held at the Keystone Hotel, awarding the church to the Irish. Starting in 1869 the German congregation created Sacred Heart Church.
Immaculate Conception grew under many pastors. Efforts were made over time to enlarge the church, but it was not until the early 20th century that the current Gothic Revival building was completed.
Today the neighborhood around Immaculate Conception has welcomed a new generation of immigrants, while still attracting some longtime members who proudly support the church where their parents and grandparents worshiped and are buried. Interestingly today Rev. John M. Gibbons is pastor at both Immaculate Conception and Sacred Heart Churches and has been since 2014. He is very active in the community, serving on the boards of a number of neighborhood organizations.