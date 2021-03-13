The rainy, cool weather over the Lehigh Valley on Saturday, March 26, 1932 was not the kind made for lingering outdoors. Yet the sidewalks of Allentown were full of umbrella-holding residents numbering in the thousands. They were there to pay last respects to a community figure that they had known for most of their lives, Major General Christopher T. O’Neill.
It was a about a week before that articles began to appear in the Morning Call. The 77-year-old O’Neill had caught a cold that quickly became pneumonia. Heroic measures, including an operation that punctured both his ear drums to relive the pain caused by abscesses which had formed in his ears, did no good and after a brief struggle, he died. At first it was planned that O’Neill’s funeral rites would be held at his home at 36 South West Street. But by special dispensation from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Philadelphia, of which Allentown was a part, they were moved to St. Catharine of Sienna at 18th Street, O’Neill’s parish church. There O’Neill lay in state with an honor guard for viewing. Local military figures arrived and entered the church. Just before 2 p.m., a horse drawn caisson appeared in front of the church. O’Neill had often expressed the wish to be taken on his last parade by a caisson.
“From the church, “ noted the press, “the cortege marched via Hamilton Street to 5th Street to Linden Street to Ridge Avenue and north on Ridge Avenue.” The cortege stopped in front of Immaculate Conception Church, where O’Neill’s parents were buried. As the church’s bell tolled a motorized hearse took his casket to the Holy Savior Cemetery in Bethlehem. Here, following a 13-gun artillery salute, the members of the Spanish-American War veterans performed their funeral rites. Henry “Boxie” Boxmeyer, an Allentown musician, and O’Neill’s bugler in the Spanish American War in 1898 in Puerto Rico, stepped before the grave and played Taps. “They had heard “Boxie” sound the various military calls hundreds of times and many were the eyes dimmed with emotion as the waning notes indicated the last departure of the old commander,” noted the Morning Call. With that the service ended.
It is fair to say that except for his family and genealogists, General O’Neill faded out of most memories. Although he faithfully served his country when it called, he was too young for the Civil War and too old for World War I. Resplendent in a uniform covered with medals astride a handsome horse, people of his day saw O’Neill as the image of what a general should be. There was not a parade or patriotic event in Allentown that he was not called upon to appear. But he was also a citizen-soldier as successful in business as he was in uniform. He was to many in Allentown’s Irish community an immigrant success story.
“General O’Neill was born in Merthyr Tyvil, South Wales, June 24, 1856 and came to Allentown with his parents when still an infant,” states his Morning Call obituary. But there had to be a lot of family history within those few words. It says nothing about the Irish Potato Famine of the 1840s and 50s that was still killing people when O’Neill was born. The death toll was estimated conservatively at a million. It also caused at least a million more to leave. As one historian of the famine notes, the Irish “were fleeing for their lives.”
There is no mention of where in Ireland the O’Neills were from or even his parents’ first names. That O’Neill was born in Wales was not unusual. According to a history produced by the Welsh division of the BBC in 2007, the impact of the Irish famine on Wales was huge. “From 1841, the Irish kept coming to Wales, to reach a high point of almost 30,000 people by 1861- a 344% increase. They settled primarily in the South Wales towns of Cardiff, Swansea, Newport and Methyr,” it says. Though the vast majority of the Irish who came to Wales were impoverished or unskilled, not all were. “Among the new arrivals,” writes the BBC, “ were also doctors, businessmen and other members of the professional classes. As the population dwindled at home, they had to look for opportunities elsewhere.” But the Welsh were fearful of this tidal wave of Irish Catholics taking their jobs on the docks and in the coal fields. “Riots broke as rumors spread that the Irish drank the blood of sheep, murdered children and ran “faster than any dog,” the BBC history states. What the report calls “race riots” broke out including in some cases the burning of Catholic churches.
Sometime shortly after O’Neill’s birth, his parents decided that they could have a better chance of life in America. If they were fortunate, they would find a good, fast ship. In many cases, the immigrant ships were known as “floating coffins.” In one case a crowd watched in horror as an immigrant ship they had just seen leave for America had barely gotten into the harbor when it fell apart, taking its hopeful passengers to the bottom. O’Neill had no personal experience of this and how his parents decided to come to Allentown is unknown. Perhaps like many immigrants they had relatives here or friends from the town where they lived in Ireland had sent them letters saying there is work here.
Like just about every other 19th century Irish immigrant to Allentown, they settled in the city’s industrial 6th ward. Immigrants usually worked in the iron furnaces that since the 1840s had attracted an industrial labor force along the Lehigh River. Apparently according to one source O’Neill’s father ran a store in the 6th ward. Exactly what type of store is not mentioned. His obituary notes that O’Neill was one of ten brothers and sisters. At the time of his death three of them were dead. He had what his obituary called “a liberal education in Allentown public schools.” He also took secretarial and bookkeeping courses at a local business school.
By the early 1870s, Allentown’s Irish community was a growing one. Although there had been Irish Catholics in the Lehigh Valley since the 1750s their numbers had always been small. Many in the 1820s worked on the digging of the Lehigh Canal and often died there, buried, according to one source, six to a grave. In 1870, the Irish were holding large St. Patrick’s Day parades in the 6th ward and occasionally jousting with the Germans over rights to the Catholic churches, something which was happening all over the country at roughly the same time. But the Panic of 1873, caused by the collapse of the railroad building boom and the depression which followed, hit the local iron industry, the city’s chief employer whose primary product was iron railroad rails, hard. Many of O’Neill’s contemporaries left the town to seek work in the in the coal region or anywhere else they could find laboring jobs.
O’Neill, who was a diligent student in school, apparently did not have that problem. From 1879 to 1884 he worked in the telegraph office of the Allentown Rolling Mills. He took jobs as a bookkeeper for companies in New York before returning to Allentown in 1886 where he went to work in the office of the Lehigh Valley Railroad. Later he was selected to be private secretary to Louis Soleiiac, then-manager of the Adelaide Silk Mill. Throughout this time, starting in 1879, O’Neill became active with the state militia, known today as the National Guard. He rose through the ranks rapidly and on December 11, 1890 was elected lieutenant-colonel. The following year he was appointed by the governor to be superintendent of the state arsenal in Harrisburg.
O’Neil did not let any of this stop his involvement in a variety of business ventures. At one point in the 1890s he was involved in a mercantile business and “inaugurated an independent telephone system connected to the nearby cities and towns,” noted the Call. With the outbreak of the Spanish- American War in 1898 he was part of the units that were engaged at the then-Spanish held island of Puerto Rico. Later he was in command of local troops in the 1900 and 1902 coal strikes at Luzerne County.
Along with his interest in business and the militia, O’Neill appeared in local amateur theatricals. He also raised his fine tenor voice with a local amateur singing group, the Euterpean Octette, later called the Euterpean Club Oratorio Society headed by Dr. C.A. Marcks, one of the city’s leading music teachers. Among his many memberships with fraternal orders and clubs was included The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of New York.
In June 1916, military duties called O’Neill once again to join the hunt for local bandit Poncho Villa with his troops in the National Guard at the Mexican border. They returned to Allentown in February of 1917 and two months later the U.S. entered World War I. Here O’Neill‘s troops were part of the 28th Division. Much to his disappointment, because of his advanced age he was, on March 22, 1918, forced to resign. O’Neill complained bitterly that he had passed the physical tests and saw no reason why he should not go overseas. “The fact that he was unable to accompany the boys of the 28th to France was a severe blow to the general,” noted the Call. He did keep on his wall a large map of the Western Front following the progress of the 28th.
O’Neill later got a position with the Lehigh Portland Cement Company. He was deeply involved with the Lehigh Valley’s other prominent military figure, General Harry C. Trexler, in planning the homecoming Victory Parade in 1919. Mounted on a horse, O’Neill along with Trexler led the doughboys at the head of the parade. It was a little over ten years later when O’Neill, Allentown’s Irish General would, like the legendary old soldier, “ just fade away.”