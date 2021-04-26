12th century French queens vied to be included on it with the saints. The 18th century thought it barbaric and would have nothing to do with it. Middle class 19th century Victorian homeowners could not imagine a suitable dwelling without it. What was it? Why it was stained glass, of course, the essential quality that turned a simple rowhome into something special, a touch of gentility and class that said good taste. And in Allentown and places around the Lehigh Valley when stained glass was thought of, at least since 1903 it has been Neff-Chattoe & Company that many people turned to. Recently Brandon Wunder, Allentown native, artist and photographer, has filmed a documentary on Neff-Chattoe that was shown on April 15th at the Arthaus on Hamilton Street. He has been working closely with Ray Cole, who has run the business since 1981. For the documentary Wunder has been filming around Allentown some of the many local projects the company has done in its over 110-year existence.
Stained glass has been around since ancient times. Some credit the Near East as the place where it was first seen. This was done for vases and other delicate objects. By the 1st century AD wealthy residents of ancient Rome thought it the height of fashion to have a small stained-glass window in their homes. But the era most associated with stained glass windows is the Gothic cathedrals of the Middle Ages. Historian Henry Adams in his classic book Mont St. Michel and Charters believed the latter church’s vast circular Rose Window represented the high point of the art form:
“It is the crowning glory of Charters…other churches have glass-quantities of it, and very fine-but we have been trying to catch a glimpse of the glory that stands behind the glass of Charters, that gives it quality and feeling of its own.”
Adams notes that two French queens are depicted in glass in Charters windows, and he senses their presence depicts a rivalry between the two, each one evoking the Virgin Mary to her side. As romantic as it all sounds, chances are good that the glass was at least in part useful to tell the story of the New Testament to a population that could not neither read or write.
With the rise of the Reformation in the 17th century and the Age of Reason in the 18th century, stained glass went into an eclipse. Many Reformers believed that the glass encouraged worship of saints rather than Christ. The fact that it was used primarily in Catholic churches made it highly suspect. The 18th century saw itself as a culture that preferred light to darkness and the old musty churches were just the opposite in their way of thinking. The more extreme radicals of the French Revolution smashed the stained-glass windows and stabled horses in cathedrals. To value stained glass was seen at the very least as superstitious.
It took the so-called Romantic movement of the 19th century to see a value in stained glass. Among its major advocates was Eugenie Viollet-le-Duc, favorite architect of the French empress Eugenie de Montijo, wife of Napoleon III who ruled France from the 1850s to the 1870s. Although his experiments and theories are looked on as suspect today they did revive interest. In England at roughly the same time there was a reaction against the Industrial Revolution that sparked an interest in all things having to do with hand craftsmanship, including stained glass making. And from there it began to spread to America.
The post- Civil War era began a strong interest in stained glass here that was sparked by John LaFarge and Louis Comfort Tiffany. LaFarge was a master of several art forms, but his stained glass was particularly striking. He was of French background and had studied in Paris.
“His work rivaled the beauty of medieval windows,” notes one source, “and added new resources by his use of opalescent glass and by his original methods of layering and welding glass. Opalescent glass been uses for centuries for tableware, but it never had been formed in flat sheets for use in stained glass windows…”
Tiffany was the son of New York jeweler Charles Tiffany. His stained glass screens were soon decorating homes across the country. President Chester A. Arthur had some of his glass screens installed in the White House’s East Room. It was probably difficult to find a home in America without a Tiffany lamp with a stained-glass shade. One of the most popular featured a dragonfly design. It may have been inspired by a summer canal boat journey Tiffany took on the Lehigh and Delaware canals in 1886.
If America had an Independence Day for its domestic stained glass industry, November 10, 1879 would have been a good choice. On that day LaFarge filed the first patent application for opalescent glass for windows. It was granted as No. 224,831 on February 24, 1880.
It was Melvin Neff’s luck to arrive on the scene just as America’s stained glass future was dawning. Born in Slatington on September 15, 1873 he attended Slatington public schools before relocating to Allentown. He learned his stained glass-making skills in 1886 as an apprentice in Philadelphia where he lived until 1900. One source suggests that he met his future business partner John Chattoe, a French Canadian, in Harrisburg. From 1902 to 1906 the current state capitol building was under construction and the number of stained glass projects it included certainly could have drawn many artists to the capital.
As it was Chattoe only briefly stayed with Neff as a business partner, but his name was never removed from the company. But there is no argument that they started their business in Allentown in 1903 at 34 North 7th street. It would have a number of locations over the years. Perhaps the most detailed account of what the early days there was like appeared in the Morning Call in 1913:
“The opining recently at No. 33 North 10TH Street of the handsomely appointed offices of the Neff-Chattoe and Company, manufacturers of art- stained glass, memorial windows, and metallic sash- calls attention to one of the busiest of Allentown’s most distinctive industries. Heretofore the offices of the bustling company have been headquartered at the factory at 431 N. Howard Street, and the fact that it had this location there as a thriving industry that gives employment to a number of skilled workmen was known but little outside the building trades and contractors by whom a large amount of the output was handled.
Attracted by the elaborate display of stained glass at the new offices, the Morning Call dropped in on Melvin B. Neff, head of the firm, the other day to find Mr. Neff busily engaged over a draughting table in a memorial window soon to adorn a church edifice. To learn that this city is able to boast of an industry where a memorial stained glass window is manufactured complete from an initial drawing through the processes to the finished windows, ready to be installed, came as somewhat of a surprise to the reporter, and an interesting trip to the factory followed during which the scribe learned a thing or two. The extensive use to which leaded glass is being put in present day building operations has created a demand for the product and it is matter of pride that Allentown offers to its contractors and builders the advantages of a ready source.”
The reporter went on to note the extensive use of leaded glass that Neff-Chattoe had contributed to the then new H. Leh and Company department store, and a stained-glass window for a church depicting Christ holding a Lamb. He expressed fascination of how each piece of glass was fitted on a diagram that resembled a jigsaw puzzle. “The same process follows for every piece of work turned out. Be it glass for the simplest transom to an elaborate designed window to grace the stairway, library or living room of a mansion.”
As Allentown building was booming in those years, so was Neff-Chattoe. But like many things good times didn’t last forever. In 1935 in the heart of the Great Depression Melvin Neff declared bankruptcy but bounced back a year later and the business once more revived.
On October 5, 1945 Melvin Neff, age 72, passed away after an illness of four months. He was succeeded by his son, Eugene Neff. In 1981 longtime employee Ray Cole took over. Few firms today can offer a longer track record than that.