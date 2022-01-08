In the fall of 1777 eastern Pennsylvania was a war zone. To the north New York was now a burned-out ruin in the hands of the British army, which had dug in for a long stay. Now another enemy army had captured the city of Philadelphia, the capital of the fledgling republic. Washington’s army appeared defeated and demoralized. Congress fled west but not before ordering the city’s bells taken down and hidden deep in the north by Pennsylvania German farmers. Worst of all must have been the fear of the unknown. Where would the best trained, best armed military force in the world strike next? Bethlehem’s Moravian leaders had hoped that a carefully balanced neutrality would keep them above the fray. But their communal dwellings were jammed with the wounded and dying members of the Continental Army. What better target could the enemy have?
Washington apparently was wondering the same thing. He needed to know if he should fortify the outskirts of the city and relocate his army there. But more important was how defensible could they be made. For that he needed the experienced eyes of a trained military man. And so he turned to a recent arrival from Europe, a man whose military experience went back to the 1740s, Baron Johann de Kalb.
“In the days following the battle of Brandywine,” writes de Kalb biographer A.E. Zucker, “hundreds of wounded arrived at the house of the single brethren, which was being used as a hospital. There was apprehension that General Howe might pursue Washington’s army as it withdrew to Bethlehem.”
In his history of Bethlehem, Moravian bishop Joseph Levering writes, “at the same time, amid wild rumors that the main army was approaching, General de Kalb with a corps of engineers was engaged in surveying the higher points in the vicinity, with a view to planning defenses if necessary.”
Born to peasant parents in Huttendorf, a German village near Erlangen in the Principality of Bayreuth of the Holy Roman Empire, de Kalb was apparently ambitious from the start. Growing up he learned French and English. But perhaps more difficult was overcoming his peasant background. In the 18th century the English and French regarded Germans from de Kalb’s social level as ignorant beer drinkers. But he apparently studied and learned how a gentleman should behave. His chosen way of advancement was the military. As Germany did not exist as a unified nation, his best hope of advancement was the Loewendal Regiment, made up largely of German subjects of the French monarchy.
The type of military training de Kalb had was like most professional armies at the time. After the violent religious wars of the 1600s, the rulers of Europe, led by the French and Prussians, created a rigid system. Soldiers marched in formation toward each other. Firing was directed into the mass of troops. Iron discipline, enforced by sometimes brutal methods, was forced on average soldiers, men from the lowest class of society that were recruited by force. What were known as press gangs roamed the British countryside. Unsuspecting men drunk in taverns would have a shilling forced into their hands, signifying that they had accepted the king’s service. “If you take the king’s shilling you must do the king’s bidding,” was said to have been the approach.
At the other end of the spectrum was the officer corps. Many were younger members of the nobility hoping to make a reputation for themselves. They lived a life that was far above that of the ordinary soldier. It was common in the British army of the day to lay out large bribes to get into the more exclusive regiments. As de Kalb had neither noble blood or vast wealth, he had to work his way up by showing his skill as a soldier and thus impress his superiors. This he did first in what history calls the War of the Austrian Succession (1744-1748). In Europe it was largely a struggle to see which royal dynasty was to control the continent. In America it was largely waged between England and France and was known as King George’s War, after King George II.
DeKalb, who began his military career at the age of 16, showed his skill and came to the attention of one of the leading professional soldiers of the day, Maurice de Saxe. Saxe, one of the many illegitimate sons of the King of Poland, Augustus the Strong, had served in several armies before fighting on the side of Louis XV’s France. His victory over the English at the Battle of Fortnoy in 1745 was one of the high points of the conflict.
The War of Austrian Succession settled nothing except that the armies of Europe knew how to exhaust each other. DeKalb, however, was showing his abilities, which were later apparent in the Seven Years War, known in America as the French and Indian War. In all in his military service in Europe he fought in 26 consecutive battles. He was promoted to lieutenant colonel and made assistant quartermaster general of the Army of the Upper Rhine. This division was created by the disbanding of the Lowendal Regiment. Although France lost the war to Britain, de Kalb in 1763 won the order of Merit and was elevated to the nobility with the title of baron. The following year he resigned from the army and married Anna Elizabeth Emile van Robais, an heiress to a cloth manufacturing fortune. The couple was to have three children.
But his service for the French government was not over. In 1768, as the British Stamp Act tax was roiling the American colonies, the foreign secretary de Choiseul asked de Kalb if he would be willing to handle an undercover operation to America to see how deep this dissatisfaction with Britain ran and if there was anything the French government could do to encourage it. Traveling under an assumed name as a cloth merchant, de Kalb listened and learned. Although his cover was blown at one point forcing him to return to France, he came to the conclusion that Americans were imbued with a “spirit of independence.” Although his information was never used by Louis XV’s government, it gave him a feel for the country and its people that would stand him in good stead later.
That later came in 1777 when de Kalb returned at the height of the American Revolution. With him was a young man who had become his protégé, the Marquis de Lafayette. The pair landed at Charleston and traveled north to Washington’s army. De Kalb had been promised by an American diplomat in Paris Silas Deane a post as a Major General in Washington’s army. But on arrival he was both disappointed and angry when no such position was forthcoming. Here he was among the most experienced soldiers in Europe offering his services, only to have them turned down. But on September 5, 1777, just as de Kalb was preparing to return to France, word came from Washington that he would be given that rank he desired. This was at least in part a result of a personal appeal made by Lafayette. It was shortly thereafter on September 19th that the British marched into Philadelphia. Following Washington’s orders de Kalb made a survey of the area around Bethlehem. It is possible that Lafayette may have been with him. He scouted around the area but Washington had a change in plans. He decided it made more sense to establish the army closer to Philadelphia. So he selected Valley Forge as a better location to keep an eye on Lord Howe’s army.
That winter de Kalb wrote letters of introduction to the French court for John Adams, who was about to join the American diplomatic mission there. In one of them he expressed his frustration with the rivalry among other French officers after the U.S. and France joined in an alliance:
“On the whole, I have annoyances to bear, of which you can hardly form a conception. One of them is the mutual jealousy of almost all the French officers, particularly against those of higher rank than the rest. These people think of nothing but their incessant intrigues and backbiting. They hate each other like the bitterest enemies and endeavor to injure each other whenever an opportunity offers. I have given up their society, and very seldom see them. La Fayette is the sole exception; I always meet him with the same cordiality and pleasure. He is an excellent young man, and we are good friends…La Fayette is much liked, he is on the best of terms with Washington.”
While Washington’s army huddled in Valley Forge, General Howe and his army showed no sign of wanting to travel outside Philadelphia in a Little Ice Age winter to get them. Howe felt that eventually the Americans would see reason and surrender. After all, didn’t he hold their capital city? According to some sources he much preferred spending time in the arms of his mistress, the wife of the quartermaster the troops had nicknamed the Sultana. They finally left Philadelphia in the summer of 1778.
By 1780 de Kalb was in command of a division of Maryland and Delaware troops. The opportunity to show what he could do seemed bright. But suddenly he was told that General Horatio Gates, not he, would be in command of the overall operation to go after the British, who were moving their operation southward. Gates’ reputation hung primarily on the victory of the battle of Saratoga. The fact that the real force behind the victory was a General Benedict Arnold who had charged into the battle and overcame the British was overlooked by Gates’ supporters in Congress. Some felt frustration with Washington for not being as aggressive as they’d like. John Adams was among them.
For de Kalb, Gates’ appointment was a crushing disappointment. But good soldier that he was, he followed orders. Many of the troops were raw militia who had never faced battle before. They could not face the battle-hardened British regulars. Despite de Kalb’s best efforts, they broke and fled. Trying to rally them, the man on the horse became a target. With that de Kalb’s horse was shot from under him and he tumbled to the ground. Seeing an officer on the ground, the British troops fired three times and then proceeded to bayonet de Kalb repeatedly.
When what history has come to call the Battle of Camden, South Carolina was over, the British commander Cornwallis saw him lying on the field: “I am sorry, sir, to see you, not sorry that you are vanquished, but sorry to see you so badly wounded.” He ordered de Kalb removed from the field and had his own surgeons dress his wound.
But 18th century battlefield medicine being what it was, there was no hope for the 59-year old de Kalb. He lingered on for three days. Supposedly his last words were given to a British officer: “I thank you, sir, for your generous sympathy, but I die the death I always prayed for: the death of a soldier fighting for the rights of man.”