By 1893, Allentown and Bethlehem had electric streetcar service. The Allentown and Bethlehem Rapid Transit Company had begun service along Hamilton and Linden Street on July 1, 1891. It was not long before the service was laying track into Catasauqua and doing a nice business. But then, in January 1893, Albert Johnson of Cleveland, a New York traction magnate, arrived. And nothing was the same.
A 6-foot-1, 200-pound bundle of energy in his 30s, Johnson arrived in town with a reputation. Along with his brother Tom, the progressive mayor of Cleveland, they made national headlines.
But you didn’t have to read the business pages to find out about “Al,” as everybody called him, Johnson. If you had asked any Lehigh Valley “crank,” as baseball fans were then known, they could tell you all about the brave effort by Johnson that failed in 1890 in forming the Players League, an attempt to get a fair shake for exploited ball players.
Although largely forgotten today outside of baseball history fans, Johnson and his streetcar lines were part of a major change in the Lehigh Valley and America with the creation of what urban historians call the streetcar suburb. That was long before interstates and cloverleafs began, for better or for worse, the modern suburb of today.
Albert Johnson was born in 1860s Kentucky to a plantation slave-owning father, Albert Johnson Sr. He was the youngest of three brothers, the oldest being Thomas Loftin Johnson, later the mayor of Cleveland. Their father fought in the Confederate Army as an officer. Despite this, in writing in his memoirs many years later, Tom Johnson said his father was an admirer of Lincoln and opposed to slavery:
“Many, many, times even while sectional feeling was most bitter, he told me the South was fighting for an unjust cause. My own hatred of slavery in all forms is doubtless due to that early teaching which was more effective because of the dramatic incidents connected with it. Father’s sympathies were with the North but loyalty to friends, neighbors and a host of relatives were heart and soul with the South and kept him on that side.” Guess we’ll have to take his word for it.
With the collapse of the Confederacy, the Johnsons attempted to run the family plantation with little success. They then moved to Louisville, Kentucky. Tom, six years older than Al, took an interest in the growing number of streetcar lines that were emerging at that time. For the first time people were able to travel distances that would not have been possible easily by walking. Tom Johnson’s first contribution was the creation of a coin operated farebox. It was soon in almost universal use, making the family comfortably well-off. With that and a $30,000 loan from the DuPont munitions family, who also owned Louisville’s streetcar lines, they relocated to Indianapolis, taking over that city’s streetcar system. Younger brother Al got his first taste of the business there.
Cleveland was next on the list of streetcar ventures that attracted the Johnsons. From here, Al Johnson began to dabble in his own ventures in the streetcar business. Not all of them, like a line in East Liverpool, Ohio, were a success, but win or lose Johnson still seemed to emerge from the fray making money.
Getting contracts to create streetcar lines in the 19th century was not for the faint-hearted. City and town councils jealously guarded access to their streets, which went to the highest bidder. Graft was not uncommon and at least in part was what gave the term “traction magnate” a slightly bad odor in some circles. Peter Widener, who started life as a butcher, controlled the Philadelphia Traction Company streetcar network and was able to raise his family from its working-class roots to vast wealth. In 1902, Widener joined J.P. Morgan in the International Mercantile Marine Company in control of the White Star Line, owners of the Titanic, on which Widener’s son George and grandson Harry, for whom Harvard’s library was later named, died.
Johnson’s most successful venture was with the Nassau Railroad Company of Brooklyn. The area was growing with industry and dwellings as immigrants moved in and suburbanites moved further out. A portion of the line that was most popular was the five-cent ride that took large numbers of folks to the burgeoning amusement park of Coney Island, supposedly nicknamed Sodom by the Sea. How daring it was apparently depended on what sort of amusements you were interested in. A few years later all of Brooklyn’s lines were consolidated and the Johnson family sold their interest for an estimated $4 million and erected adjoining mansions along Brooklyn’s exclusive Shore Road overlooking the sea. It was roughly at that time that John Jacob Astor IV, the richest man in America was heard to say, “a man with a million dollars in America today is as well off as if he were rich.” Astor, whose many millions largely came from inherited New York city real estate, a large part of it slums, would have given it all for the one thing he could not have, a seat in a lifeboat taking him away from the sinking Titanic on which he eventually died.
Along with a great number of Americans at that time, Al Johnson had a passion for baseball. It also helped that many folks who wanted to see a ball game had to take a streetcar to do so. But something bothered Johnson about the way the game was run. He saw that many of the players, young men like he was, were exploited by team owners, being both poorly paid and transferred from one team to another at the whim of the owner. In 1890 Johnson and a number of those who felt as he did formed what was called the Players League to take on the National League. The idea caught fire. Johnson had always encouraged unions among his workers. According to several sources, Johnson poured large amounts of his own money into the concept of a new league.
Sporting News was interviewed by Johnson’s middle brother Will about the idea:
“No man living that I know of feels friendly to the way the League bosses have been running things. This selling and trading of players as though they were so much cattle is all wrong and the time has come when the players must take the bull by the horns and do something for themselves.”
The team owners accused Johnson and the others involved in the creation of the Players League as radicalism bordering on socialism. To them Johnson had this to say in the Chicago Tribune:
“I see that they are termed ‘anarchists.’ I can hardly see how the term fits them, for it is not a division of profits gained in that they ask for, nor is the wild, visionary scheme of Socialism that this struggle is for….While it may be a bitter pill for the magnates who claim to have ownership of these men (the players) believe they ought to share in that which they earn.”
According to baseball historian Ethan M. Lewis, several factors led to the Players League’s eventual failure: “a lack of funds, desertion of backers and a seeming unwillingness on the part of the public to endure another season in which business was the lead in baseball stories.” The Sporting News had this to say:
“Al Johnson’s association with the national game had carried with it dignity and honor. His love of baseball has cost him thousands of dollars, and his manly action and nobility of purpose in sacrificing his money and his valuable time will always be to his credit.”
By 1893 Johnson had moved on to the Lehigh Valley and back into the streetcar business, organizing the Allentown and Lehigh Valley Traction Company. “Mr. Johnson, as president of the new organization, vigorously challenged Allentown and Bethlehem Rapid Transit Company’s monopoly of electric railway service and eventually emerged victorious,” writes Randolph “Randy” Kulp in his local streetcar history. Presumably Johnson bought out the investors in the former company and drove them from field. The details of how he did this remain unknown. Kulp does report that on February 28, 1894, Johnson acquired a controlling interest in the former streetcar company and by July 15, 1895 all of its stock was in his hands. “Under Mr. Johnson’s efficient direction electric railway trackage expanded into all sections of the Lehigh River valley except that lying westward.”
All of this was fine for the business types, but Johnson did not forget his beloved baseball “cranks.” He brought to Allentown Mike “King” Kelly, one of the best-known baseball figures of the day and organized a baseball team, The Allentown Baseball Club, for him to manage and play for. Johnson purchased the Rittersville Hotel and converted a racetrack behind it as a ball field. Alas Kelly was well past his prime and the team did poorly overall. In 1898 the hotel burned in a fire caused by a pet monkey that belonged to its manager.
More successful was a 40-acre park property on the border of Allentown and Bethlehem that Johnson took over in 1895. A classic trolley park, Central Park as it came to be called, brought out thousands in its heyday from 1900 to 1940 with rides and a popular picnic grove. Its baby parade was extremely popular.
But on the eve of a new century Al Johnson, still vigorous in his late 30s, had a vision. It was to make the Lehigh Valley a hub of a new inter-urban system, tying New York to Philadelphia, one that would include a tunnel under the Hudson.
On May 29th 1901 the first group of the new street cars were unloaded at the Riverside Yard near Front and Linden Streets. According to Kulp they were immediately placed in storage under cover of car barns in Hecktown, Butztown, Rittersville and South Allentown and in open air storage in a long siding near Fullerton along the eastern Allentown-Catasauqua route. Johnson did this purposely. His plan was to keep them undercover until he was ready, perhaps in the fall, to unveil his plan to the public.
Al Johnson was not a man who was known for taking vacations. But Fourth of July was a little different. As was his custom on July 2, 1901 the 41 year old Johnson was spending the holiday in Cleveland with his brother Tom, who was then the city’s mayor. According to one account the day was extremely hot but it did not deter Johnson from one of his favorite sources of exercise: driving a fast team of horses pulling a wagon loaded with empty beer barrels. Returning to his brother’s home he seemed out of breath and collapsed. He died shortly thereafter of a heart attack. The New York papers said he had heart disease.
With that the vision ended. After being thrown in receivership, the Lehigh Valley Traction Company reemerged as the Lehigh Valley Transit controlled by General Harry C. Trexler and Colonel Edward M. Young.
Turmoil was natural, and after a nasty strike in 1906 the line came into its own, serving a vital role until it was dismantled in the 1950s. At least one part of Johnson’s vision, an interurban line to Philadelphia, known as the Liberty Bell, was created in 1912.