According to someone who knew her well, May Virginia Kunz Valencik, the head librarian of the Allentown Public Library from 1942 to 1963, was “half cyclone and half woman.”
Seemingly constantly on the move, she had no trouble cutting her lawn with an old-fashioned hand lawn mower or handwashing her dishes as she gazed from her kitchen window at South Mountain. She was often up while it was still dark walking her little dachshund before work.
Her real passion was the Allentown Public Library, then known as the Allentown Free Library, located at 9th and Hamilton Streets.
Long before she came to the Lehigh Valley, she had worked at several libraries and took advanced degrees at Columbia, Cornell, the New York School of Social Research, and the University of Chicago. She had also worked with the Works Progress Administration in rural Kentucky.
Taking over the task as head librarian on June 17, 1942, Valencik lost no time at what a later generation would call “networking.”
She became an active figure in the state Pennsylvania Library Association. When addressing legislators during trips to Harrisburg, she always wore a distinctive hat. “They may forget a face, but they can’t forget a hat,” she is said to have noted.
Apparently to show what plans she had for the library’s future, Valencik decided to focus on a big event for National Book Week which would be held from November 15th to the 20th that year. In fact, it would be the last National Book Week until 1950.
Since America had entered World War II less than a year before, the theme chosen was “Books In A World At War.” It was apparently a popular draw for the public.
“Thousands have visited the book show at the Allentown Free Library during the week,” noted the Morning Call on November 20th.
“Each visitor was presented with a guide to the show, “Books in a World at War,” with an introductory note on “Weapons for Freedom,” by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, and a complete annotated listing of the 450 volumes in the show.”
The books were arranged in groups under headings like “The United States,” “The Allies,” and “Our Enemies.” Sub-categories included “The Home Front,” “The Manpower Front,” and “The Youth Front.” The library was decorated with colorful posters showing outsized books and the growth of printing and bookmaking.
There were a lot of entertainment venues available to Allentown residents that evening.
The Rialto theater was offering Frederic March and Veronica “peek-a-boo bangs” Lake in “I Married a Witch.” Lake, at the request of a government fearful that young Rosie the Riveters would follow her long hair fashion trend and get them caught in machinery was later to clip them, following which her movie career plummeted.
The Colonial had Victor Mature and a rising starlet named Lucille Ball in a war themed musical “Seven Days Leave.” And those hoping for something a little more active, might want to catch Rose La Rose doing her burlesque routine at the Lyric, not yet Miller Symphony Hall.
But the big event was a dinner set to take place starting at 6:30 at the Americus Hotel. Working closely with Martha Huddleston of the Community Book Associates, Valencik had gathered six different authors from a wide variety of subjects, perhaps in the hope that it would appeal to the widest audience possible, contemporary authors who were in the news.
Eclectic it was. Two women authors were included. Helen Mears was a writer and a journalist (1862-1981), whose latest book “The Year of the Wild Boar” was the result of her nine months in Japan in the late 1930s. Two articles on the same subject by her had recently appeared in the New Yorker.
The other was Margery Wilson, (1896-1986) former Hollywood director, screenwriter and actress of the silent era whose latest book “The Woman You Want to Be” was a self-help book of the day directed at teaching woman how to be more independent.
The men included Charles Morrow Wilson (1905-1977). A native of Arkansas, he wrote a great deal about the Ozarks. As a freelance writer, he had published dozens of magazine articles about the tropics. His latest book in 1942 was “Ambassadors in White: The Story of American Tropical Medicine.”
No gathering of writers in 1942 would be complete without a war correspondent and Christopher LaFarge (1897-1956) filled the bill. During World War II he wrote mostly for Newsweek, but he also was largely known for novels that he based on his war experiences. He had also worked for a time as an architect.
Perhaps the most colorful writer there that evening was Charles Courtney. His book, an autobiography titled “Unlocking Adventure” was about his career as the world’s most skilled, legal safecracker. His fingers were said to be insured for $100,000. The Morning Call referred to him as a “real-life Jimmy Valentine” after a safecracker character with that name in an O’ Henry short story.
Among his favorite adventures was opening the safes for hidden treasure on a sunken British ship carrying gold during World War I. The gold was found but he was the only one to live to tell about it. A popular radio program about his exploits added to his celebrity.
But perhaps the most prestigious guest literary figure that broke bread at the Americus that night was Frederick Lewis Allen (1890-1954).
A Boston born son of an Episcopal minister, he was descended from a line of New England worthies back to the Mayflower. Allen attended Groton boarding school, founded by Endicott Peabody in 1884 (whose informal motto was said to be a Peabody or Nobody) went on to Harvard graduating with a B.A. in English and to an M.A. in modern languages. In 1914 Allen worked for a time for the prestigious Atlantic Monthly.
In 1923 Allen was hired as an editor for Harper’s magazine. There he remained for the rest of his career becoming in 1941 its editor-in-chief. And of all the writers that gathered around the table at the Americus that evening of November 20, 1942, Allen is the one most remembered today. And not for anything he did at Harper’s.
In 1931 Allen published “Only Yesterday: An Informal History of the 1920s.” It sold more than a million copies and ran through 22 printings and is still in print today.
Allen was apparently perceptive enough to know that the public recognized that the decade they had just lived through was unique. Also, he wrote it in a way that would appeal to the public, factually but without being boring. By doing so he captured with his writing the spirit of the Jazz Age, without being superficial.
Some academics scoffed but many others praised the book. “Every account of [the 1920s] begins with Frederick Lewis Allen,” wrote William E. Leuchtenburg, who also wrote of the same era. It was, he added, ”a social history written in such a lively style that academics underrate its soundness. They may have underrated it, but they nevertheless required their students to read it.”
Historian Richard Hofstadter called Allen’s writing “concreate and vivid” with a “firm sense for the relevance of the past.” The New York Times hailed him as “the Herodotus of the Jazz Age.” Allen himself was modest saying only that “a contemporary history is bound to be anything but definitive.”
As the meal drew to a close, toastmaster Judge James F. Henninger introduced Mears as the first speaker. She had written about Japan and had recently been there, so interest in what she had to say must have been high.
Her basic points were that outside of the major cities the country was still largely rural, its population could not read or write and believed what they were told. She felt Japan’s leaders who seemed modern were leading their own people into a desperate war.
Allen came next. He noted that it was the age of the journalist. Everyone should be reading not just the war news but the books and magazines about the war and its purpose “that round out the picture.” “Reading,” he said, “is not only a high privilege but a national duty. We can be thankful that American journalism is as good as it is.”
At the same time, Allen said some words in praise of fiction. “We can dream of a day when we can retire to a cabin in the mountains to write out the knowledge of man that is in his head and give his imagination free reign.”
Charles Murrow Wilson praised the Good Neighbor Policy established in Central and South America. He noted that it is important and must be encouraged if the U.S.is to thrive in a post-colonial future.
Lafarge noted that the problem before the war started between isolationists and interventionists came as a result of a too narrow reading. “Reading only one book is as dangerous or more dangerous than reading no book” and it was important to read many books to get different points of view.
Charles Courtney the safe cracker shared tales that started with his first “job” opening his mother’s cookie jar. He talked of opening Kaiser Wilhelm’s safe after it was returned to him in 1920 and opening the jewel case of the Czar of Russia, ”with Stalin as an impatient kibitzer” behind him. Margery Wilson offered some final words as to how women should present themselves with poise and confidence.
Following the dinner many of the members returned to the library where book signings were in order. Among the 400 who went back for the signing were Mon. Leo Gregory Fink and Dr. George Ettinger, dean emeritus of Muhlenberg College who had served as the library’s board president since its founding.
The evening was a triumph but a bittersweet one. In 1943, librarian May Virginia Kunz married Gus Valencik, a Technical Sergeant who was her longtime boyfriend.
It was not until April, 1944 that she learned he had died in Italy the previous September. Apparently, she never remarried but she continued at Allentown Public Library until 1963. She died in 1988 in New York.