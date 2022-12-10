"TO BE SOLD: The indentures of a few Servants and Redemptioners from Londonderry. For terms apply To Captain John Willing in sail ship Philadelphia at William Allen Esquire Wharf."
- From the Pennsylvania Gazette, June 10, 1774
It is 1736 and a young man aged 20 from Northern Ireland has arrived in the busy port of Philadelphia. His name is George Taylor. He is a Protestant and was born in 1716. The time of year is unknown. And he is an indentured servant.
There is much speculation about his early life, some of it sounding more like a plot of a romantic novel than reality. Some linked him to the prominent Taylor family of Derbyshire, England, or the rebellious son of a minister or a doctor who had rejected his father’s choice of a career and fled to the New World. Others said that he was a Pennsylvania German who came from the Palatinate to America through Northern Ireland. This argument may not be as strange as it seems on the surface since ships carrying German “redemptioners” sometimes stopped in Londonderry in Northern Ireland. Another report tied him to a Nathaniel Taylor, a farmer in Allen Township.
As far as is known, Taylor never wrote or talked about his early life or his voyage to America, at least never to anyone who wrote it down. But what may have made him such an ardent supporter of independence was his time as an indentured servant.
Taylor had left a Europe where the King of Poland, then a large country in the heart of the continent, had abdicated, upsetting the delicate balance of power among its crowned heads. In England, Parliament had just passed an act of progressive legislation making it a crime to accuse another person of engaging in witchcraft. In other actions it passed the Gin Act to control the consumption of gin that bordered on an addiction among the working class at the time. Later, artist/printmaker William Hogarth's print “Gin Lane” would expose its horrors. Far to the south in the colony of Georgia that year two missionaries, John and Charles Wesley, would arrive in Savanah to found what will become the Methodist Church in America.
Perhaps Taylor passed the dock at Water Street where the brig Lively owned by the merchant house of Allen & Turner was unloading cargo from the West Indies. Ben Franklin’s Pennsylvania Gazette will later note that the cargo included “two likely Negroes bred to housework,” who would be for sale shortly. Taylor’s concerns at that moment were more personal. As an indentured servant the only way he could to come to America, like thousands of others, was to promise to work off his passage with a master in America.
An indenture could be sold so Taylor may not have known who his master might be. Exactly how he became linked up with an iron furnace is not known. Perhaps they purchased his indenture. But the iron furnaces of Pennsylvania were booming then and the need for labor of any kind was great. Taylor’s indenture was purchased by the Warwick Furnace, run by the Savage and Nutt families, who were longtime iron masters. According to a 1968 Lehigh County Historical Society Proceedings article by the late Mildred Rowe “Tops” Trexler, Taylor’s job was as a “furnace filler,” someone who worked with a crew filling the furnace with burning charcoal, a hot, dirty process that could took several days. He almost certainly worked beside other indentured white and enslaved Black labor.
Taylor, however, was fortunate in that he apparently did not have to be in that job for long. Perhaps his masters discovered or perhaps he told them that he was able to read, write and do simple arithmetic. This pretty immediately took him out of a laboring job and into the position of furnace clerk. The rest of George Taylor’s life is well known, from well-to-do iron master of a vast estate to patriot leader making cannon for the cause to a signer of the Declaration of Independence. His devotion to that cause led him back to poverty, dying in Easton in February, 1781, less than a year away from the defeat of the British at Yorktown in October, the virtual end of the Revolution.
George Taylor would be lucky. Many nameless indentured servants, sometime called redemptioners, who came to America in the 18th century were not.
To develop the country the owners of iron furnaces needed huge acres, sometimes called plantations, of trees and large numbers of laborers that included the indentured whites and enslaved Blacks. And according to a Black historian, the late Lerone Bennett Jr., what he called white servitude used the same methods that would also be used for the enslavement of Blacks, even if unlike them they could not be sold for life. In his pioneering article in the November 1969 edition of Ebony magazine, Bennett detailed the process that he claimed began with the enslavement of Native Americans by the Spanish and later the English, which was transferred to poor indentured white Europeans and Blacks.
You might say it goes back to the disappointment of Christopher Columbus. Columbus was a skilled and daring navigator whose actions changed the course of world history. But he also had plans to get rich off his discovery of what he thought was Asia. His well-marked copy of Marco Polo’s travels in the Far East said that the dripping pans of Japan were of gold. Many historians believe today that Polo never went to Japan but depended on stories he heard secondhand from Chinese travelers to the islands. Columbus’s disappointment was huge when he could not find either the fabled cities of Japan or any dripping pans of gold. As the natives were there and docile, he decided to enslave them to make some money. By 1495 about 1,600 were rounded up on the island of Hispaniola, now occupied by Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Within 60 years of Columbus’s voyage a few hundred of an estimated population of 250,000 indigenous inhabitants were left alive on the island.
Despite the opposition of Spanish King Ferdinand, who regarded the Indians as his subjects, there were many others who turned to the Native Americans to work in mines looking for gold or silver or growing sugar. The problem was that the Indians died rapidly of disease and abuse and soon the area was being depopulated. So, they began to import slaves from Africa. As the English came into North America in the 1600’s they also were confronted with the same question. They wanted to develop the new colonies they had discovered, if not for gold than for cash crops like tobacco. As one member of the British Board of Trade shouted to group of colonists that asked to have a Church of England priest come to Virginia to care for their souls, “Damme your souls, grow tobacco!”
“Fundamentally,” writes economic historian, David Galenson, in his book “White Servitude in Colonial America: An Economic Analysis,” “indentured servitude was an institutional arrangement that was devised to increase labor mobility from England to America. The settlement of the New World had made available for cultivation vast amounts of new land, those regions in which crops could be found that would both exploit this resource and satisfy the demands of the large English market.”
Galenson’s take on the subject befits a book with its title. And it certainly defines it well. But the reality as outlined by Bennett was far grimmer. Another reason at least in England for the indentured system was to relieve the strain of overpopulation on the poor law system. Prisons were overcrowded, the countryside was full of beggars. In many cases they were small landholders who had been forced off their small farms by landlords who wanted to enlarge their estates to graze sheep, a practice called “enclosure.”
Everyone who came to America as indentured servants supposedly did so voluntarily. But there were middlemen called “spirits” who would recruit and transport workers. Sometimes they used tricks to get people to sign on as luring the indentured by talking of the glories of life in America. They would tell unmarried women they would have better chances of finding a mate in the New World. Alcohol would often be used. A potential victim would awaken from a drunken stupor only to realize they had signed an indenture document. Several instances of kidnapping are recorded. As one source has it, “like any loan an indenture could be sold…many were commonly bought and sold when they arrived in their destinations. Like the prices of slaves, their price went up or down depending on supply and demand.”
The impression that might be left is of the indentured person being sent over on a ship arriving in America to start a new life once they had fulfilled their indenture. Bennett points out that in most cases indentured workers came over in large groups in conditions that were little better than those that existed on slave ships. “Masters given to flogging often did not care whether their victims were black or white,” notes Bennett. Crammed together in foul holds of ships on voyages that could take anywhere from three to six months, many of the indentured human cargo did not always survive the crossing.
Between one half and two-thirds of European immigrants to the American colonies between the 1630s and the American Revolution came under indentures. Most came to Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Few came to New England. Virginia received a large number until 1676 when a revolt known as Bacon’s Rebellion that included Black slaves and white indentured servants among the rebels led to severe restrictions to separate Blacks and indentured servants and keep them divided and from joining forces against their masters .
In his study titled “America At 1750: A Social Portrait” the historian Richard Hofstadter states, "although efforts were made to regulate or check their activities, and they diminished in importance…it remains true that a certain small part of the European colonial population of America was brought by force, and a much larger portion came in response to deceit and misrepresentation on the part of spirits or recruiting agent.” One “spirit” named William Thiene “spirited away” 840 indentured servants in a single year.
Wars often offered a bounty of indentured servants. Oliver Cromwell, England’s Lord Protector following the overthrow of the monarchy in the Civil War, sent thousands of his prisoners of war to America as indentured servants in 1648. The Duke of York, later King James II, followed suit in 1685 following the Monmouth Rebellion against his brother King Charles II.
Many of the Pennsylvania Germans came over as redemptioners, a slightly modified form of indentured servitude. “Palatine redemptioners would descend, crossing several principalities, until they reached the port of Rotterdam,” states one source. “An agent called a “Newlander” sometimes led the journey.”
Historians today argue over the impact of the American Revolution on indentured servitude. Galenson supports the theory that the number of British indentured servants never recovered from the war. Others say that it continued but at a reduced rate.
In the early 19th century both the British and American governments passed navigation laws that made the system’s continued operations more difficult. The passage of the 13th amendment to the Constitution after the Civil War that abolished slavery also finally made indentured servitude illegal in the United States.