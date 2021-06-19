“The bishop is coming. Let’s all turn out to hear the bishop. Services in George and Human’s Hall tomorrow, Sunday 11 A.M. and 8 P.M. Please leave your guns with the usher.”
Sign outside a gambling hall in a Wyoming mining camp in 1886 announcing services by the Missionary Episcopal Bishop of Idaho and Wyoming Ethelbert Talbot.
The Episcopal Church and the 19th century American frontier are not necessarily something that comes to mind as compatible. “We came west on the Pullman cars, “quipped one Episcopal clergyman, equating his church’s missionary past on the frontier with a type of 19th century luxury rail travel.
But apparently, this divine was unfamiliar with the exploits of his church’s Bishop Ethelbert Talbot.
Talbot (1848-1928), who was later to play a significant role in the creation of the Episcopal Diocese of Bethlehem in the early 20th century, by stage and horseback traveled the western frontier spreading the Gospel to the crowds of largely male miners, ranchers, and cowboys many of whom were lapsed members of his church. In 1906, he would write “My People of the Plains” an anecdote-filled account of a way of life that was fast vanishing.
The known facts of his early life are sparse. . He was born in Fayette, Howard County, Missouri on October 9, 1848, the 7th of 9 children to Dr. John Allnut Talbot Sr. (1805-1858), a well-respected physician in the community and one of its leaders. Born in Erie, Pennsylvania Dr. Talbot was educated at a Philadelphia medical college.
Bishop Talbot’s mother was Alice Williams Daly Talbot (1814-1871), a daughter of Professor Lawrence Daly, one of the west’s pioneer teachers and a graduate of Trinity College in Dublin. Not exactly the stereotypical image of a pioneer woman.
As Dr. Talbot died when Ethelbert was 10, the future bishop and the rest of the children were raised by his wife.
Before his death, Talbot’s father had acquired a large farm property. Since 25 percent of Howard County’s population was African American, according to the 1860 census and most of the white population supported the Confederate cause, the possibility exists that the Talbots employed enslaved Black people on their land. How Talbot’s family dealt with the Civil War, which side they supported, and what they faced, is unknown.
As a border slave state, Missouri remained in the Union (largely because of the large number of German immigrants who entered the state in the 1850s who were Republicans), but pro-slavery and anti-slavery factions often battled it out with Confederate armies frequently invading the state. From 1891 to 1914, Howard County witnessed five lynchings.
From what he wrote later, Talbot showed he was familiar with farm life and was comfortable around horses. What led him to become an Episcopal priest is unknown, but he apparently was drawn to that vocation at an early age. He went east to Dartmouth College in 1866 and graduated in 1870.
Talbot then entered the General Theological Seminary in New York, established for the training of young men for the Episcopal priesthood from which he graduated in 1873 and was ordained the same year. The day after his ordination he married Dora Francis Harvey of Roanoke, Missouri. Later, they would have one child, a daughter, Anne.
Shortly after their wedding, he was given what was to be his only pastoral charge, the St. James Church in Macon, Missouri. Here Talbot showed his abilities as an administrator and organizer. He created a strong parish and established missions in nearby towns. Talbot also founded a boy’s school which he named St. James Military Academy. A school for young women later was also established there.
According to an article in the Macon Republican newspaper of October 1st, 1885 the school had 80 students, 64 borders and 16-day scholars. It included an academic building that was “generously” lit by gas. In keeping with the “muscular Christianity” of the day, it had fields for baseball and football. At that time, Talbot was phasing out the field that had been used for military-type drilling.
“Mr. Talbot certainly has reason to congratulate himself upon the increasing popularity of the Academy,” the Macon Republican concluded. “The patrons of the school may feel safe that its affairs are in capable and energetic hands.”
The following year, Talbot was selected at the church’s General Convention to be the first Missionary Bishop of Wyoming and Idaho. One source suggests that, at first, he was reluctant to leave Macon and all that he had built there. But he resigned his post and on May 27, 1887, was consecrated a bishop in St. Louis.
Talbot went west at first by train. But to reach the more remote regions of his new parish, he had to take that favorite romantic transportation of Hollywood legend, the stagecoach. He described his first experience as a mixture of a first hour of excitement followed by hours of tedium. He might have also added the comment of one earlier stage passenger that you did not talk much because a bounce might result in your teeth gashing your tongue.
But on as least one trip, the new bishop found a little bit more excitement than he was bargaining for. While taking one of his many road trips to a mining camp, the stagecoach, in which he was the only passenger, was waylaid by an outlaw.
As Talbot related the story, the robber demanded his money. This exchange took place:
“Surely you wouldn’t rob a poor bishop?”
“Did you say you were a bishop?”
“Yes, just a poor bishop.”
“What church?”
“The Episcopal.”
“The hell you are! Why that’s the church I belong to! Go along, driver.”
Talbot recalled being widely received with respect just about every place he went. In one stop where he planned to give a communion service, the men expressed disappointment that he did have the vestments he normally wore at that service. Ever afterward, he saw that he had them with him.
His preaching consisted of simple sermons that related to the westerners way of life. In his writing, Talbot never reduced them to objects of caricature or stereotype. And it didn’t hurt that Talbot showed an interest and skill in riding broncos.
True to his calling, Talbot also founded two schools for young women, white and Native-American, as well as the Frances Holland Hospital in Wallace, Idaho.
Talbot did not spend all those years in the wilderness. In 1894 and 1897, he travelled to London to meet with Church of England leadership, in the latter case at a Lambeth Conference headed by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
Talbot became so popular that offers of nomination for governor or senator were made. In 1891, he was elected Episcopal Bishop of Georgia but declined. One source claims that a character called “The Bishop” mentioned briefly in Owen Wistar’s 1902 novel, “The Virginian,” represents Talbot.
Talbot’s western adventure came to an end on November 11, 1897, when he was elected Bishop of Central Pennsylvania. He accepted the office and on February 2, 1898 was “enthroned” in the pro-cathedral, the Church of the Nativity in South Bethlehem.
Talbot was the third bishop of the Central Pennsylvania diocese. His predecessor, Nelson Rulison, had been a sick man for a number of years before his death on a rest cure in Europe.
Talbot’s orderly and administrative mind showed him at once that his new responsibility was too unwieldy. So, he began the process to split it in two. After much work in 1904 the diocese was reconstituted as the Diocese of Harrisburg and the Diocese of Bethlehem. Talbot placed the Bethlehem Diocese under his authority.
One of things Talbot focused on was the long dormant Church of the Mediator in Allentown. The church was an outreach to the inhabitants of the iro- industry district by the city’s Grace Episcopal Church which itself was founded in 1865.
Mediator’s congregation had broken up after the collapse of the iron industry following the Panic of 1873. It closed its doors in the early 1880s when a railroad line was put in front of them. In 1906, Talbot had the little church reopened and got together some of the former members of Mediator.
Most were thrilled to hear that he wanted to start the church again. But it soon became clear that the ethnic and religious composition of the area had changed with most of the surviving members of Mediator’s congregation living in the west end of the city. With Talbot’s support, a new church/chapel was built near West Park by 1912.
The new bishop worked with a will and took on important civic and social issues that were a focal point of the industrial center in his charge. But Talbot did not neglect the larger body of which he was a part. In 1908, he once more traveled to London to take part in another Lambeth Conference.
The conference just happened to coincide with the 4th Olympic Games being held in London that year. It was apparently not going well for the American athletes who felt they were being discriminated against by the British judges. When they appealed, many in the British public thought they were acting cocky and were sore losers.
As part of the Lambeth Conference, a number of the participants were given the chance to preach in various churches. Talbot’s opportunity came on Sunday, July 19th, 1908 in the massive St Paul’s Cathedral. In the congregation were many members of the American team. Talbot felt this was his opportunity to address the Olympic controversy and he took it.
Talbot began by talking about the importance of a “robust physical life.” However, he added that in an international event like the Olympics, there was an “element of danger” where each athlete strives not just for his sport but for his country.
Talbot pointed out that this was not what the Olympics should be about. “The only safety after all lies in the lesson of the real Olympia-that the Games themselves are better than the race and the price…though only one may wear the laurel wreath, all may share the equal joy of the contest.” In short, it was participation in the event, rather than winning or losing, that mattered.
Although the athletes, judging from the arguments that broke out over the upcoming events were apparently not ready to buy into the concept, one important person did, Baron Pierre de Coubertin, father of the modern Olympic Games.
Days later in a speech before British Olympic officials he noted: “The importance thing in life is not the triumph but the struggle. The essential thing is not to have won but to have fought well.” This ideal continues to be upheld, if not often observed, in the modern Olympics.
On his return to Bethlehem, Talbot took on economic issues that confronted the city. In 1924, he became the senior diocesan Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church. Taking a break two years earlier he had traveled to Idaho and Wyoming to visit old friends and watch a rodeo or two.
In 1927, Talbot felt it was time to retire and he did so. While on a visit to Boston the following year, he suffered a stroke and fell into a coma. He died 26 days later on February 27, 1928 at the home of his daughter in Tuckahoe, N. Y. as the oldest bishop in the Episcopal Church. He was buried in Bethlehem’s Nisky Hill Cemetery.