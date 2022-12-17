“ALL NATIONS WELCOME EXCEPT CARRIE.”
Sign in countless saloons and barrooms across America in the late 19th and early 20th century.
In 1903 the Able Opera House in Easton was known as a good place to go to if you wanted to be entertained. It was located at 342-350 Northampton Street, currently the site of the Sigal Museum and Northampton County Historical and Genealogical Society. Shows offered everything from drama to musical acts. Sometimes it was a place where traveling lecturers would give a talk on the issues of the day. Among the luminaries who graced its stage was inventor Thomas Edison.
On December 10 of that year, when the opera house announced in ads appearing in the Easton Argus that a nationally known “attraction” named Carrie Nation, a one-woman crusade against the evils of drink, would be on its stage, it seemed to get wide attention. Apparently, Nation had not taken her crusade to the Lehigh Valley before. But unless you were living in some obscure place in the far west it was impossible not to know about her. She combined the force of a hurricane with the flamboyance of an actress.
Waving her hatchet, she would wade into a saloon swinging. Old Crow to Old Overholt, all booze was grist for what she called “hatchetations.” Love her or hate her, few people could ignore either her presence or her passion. At first glance Nation fit the era’s description of a little old grandmother. Sometimes she was known as Hatchet Granny. But instead of staying homes baking pies she was out on the road getting arrested.
Nobody would have suspected this of Caroline Amelia Moore when she was born in Garrard County, Kentucky in 1846. Her father was a successful farmer and stock trader and employed enslaved people on some of his property. Her mother was Mary Campbell. Nation’s childhood was plagued with illness. Coupled with business problems the family was on the move in Kentucky until finding a home in Belton, Missouri. Nation’s mother showed times of mental illness. Sounding like a character out of Tennessee Williams or William Faulkner, she had convinced herself she was Queen Victoria and expected everyone else to believe it also. Finally, she was committed to an asylum in Nevada, Missouri in 1893.
During the Civil War her family moved to Texas. They moved again to Missouri but with the outbreak of violence between Union and Confederate factions in the Civil War they retreated to Texas. But Nation’s father fled back to the area around Kansas City. It was here she met Charles Gloyd, a young doctor whom she decided to marry. Her family was horrified. Gloyd was a severe alcoholic which was clear to everyone in the town. But against all of their advice she accepted his proposal. Married on November 21, 1867 they were separated shortly before the birth of their daughter, Charlien. Her husband died in 1869 of illnesses related to alcoholism.
It was this event that sparked Nation’s battle with alcohol. She relocated to Holden, Missouri to a home that she shared with her daughter and mother-in-law. She got a degree from a local teaching school and her teaching certificate. Despite the wild-eyed persona Carrie later adopted, she developed an interest in Greek philosophers and their influence on American politics.
In 1874 following her marriage to David Nation and after a series of failed attempts at farming and unsuccessful business ventures, they finally settled, in 1889, in Medicine Lodge, Kansas where Carrie ran a successful hotel. Here Nation established a branch of the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union. This group was well known for its many attempts to get the government to enact national prohibition of liquor. But Carrie Nation did not want to wait that long. She started her one -woman attacks by going after local saloons with protests based around hymn singing while playing a hand organ. Gradually she escalated to verbal attacks.
One evening Nation had a dream in which she felt was the voice of God telling her to go to a nearby town and take on the evils personally. Arriving with a load of rocks she called “smashers” she went to a Kansas saloon and began to smash every bottle she could. Nation then went to another and then another. Soon Nation had become notorious. Her husband suggested instead of rocks her impact would be better it she had used a hatchet. “That is the most sensible thing you have said since I married you,” she replied. Soon she was leading “hatchetations” all over the Midwest. Despite her praise for her husband’s burst of wisdom, Nation decided in 1901 she was done with marriage, and they divorced.
For this damage of property, Nation was arrested many times. To pay for her jail fines Nation gave lecture tours. She also had created a miniature hatchet stick pin that she sold. They were provided by a Topeka, Kansas pharmacist. Engraved on its handle were the words “Death to Rum.”
It was with this reputation that Carrie Nation arrived in the Lehigh Valley in 1903. She was traveling with an acting company that put on a popular anti-drinking drama titled, “Ten Nights on the Bar Room Floor.” It had been around since the 1850s. Its melodramatic plot was based on a man who becomes an alcoholic. It was written in 1854 as a novel by Timothy Shay Arthur who was a friend of prominent Allentown attorney Robert Wright, Sr. and was staying at a tree house behind Wright’s summer home when he wrote it.
Whatever their feelings about drinking in the Lehigh Valley, it was clear that Nation’s arrival was greeted with little enthusiasm here. According to a Morning Call article of the time, the Allentown police force had gotten word of what train Carrie Nation would be arriving on. A small group of them were on hand when it pulled into the station. Nation barely had her feet on the ground before she found herself surrounded by “Allentown’s finest.” They told her politely but firmly that her presence was not welcome in the “Queen City of the Lehigh Valley.” So Nation moved on to Easton, where she had a different reception. “Carrie Nation Arrives” read the headline in the Easton Argus under a picture of Nation raising her famous hatchet.
“Mrs. Carrie Nation arrived in this city this afternoon and is quartered at the Jefferson at Fifth and Northampton streets,” it read. “An Argus reporter interviewed her in her room and among other things she stated that she received an invitation from ‘The Reform Club’ of Lafayette College to deliver an address before the students this afternoon at 4 o’clock, but would not be able to accept same owning to the condition of her throat which prevents her from speaking in the open air.”
By the evening of Friday, December 11, 1903, a large crowd was out front at Able Opera House. The newspaper ads called it “The Sensational Attraction of the Season.” Ticket prices ranged from 25 cents for the cheap seats to 75 cents for those who sat in the orchestra section. The story in the next day’s Argus noted that many were there to laugh at her, some to agree with her and others just to see this woman who had become a national phenomenon. “As a drawing card she proved a good one, though the large audience individually and severally gave up their coin to get glimpse of the famous or notorious smasher did not show any particular signs of being in sympathy with her crusade.”
The newspaper noted that the play was merely there to give a background for Nation’s point of view. So, when the third act was over, she began to give it. Here is what the next day’s paper said of her appearance and the audience’s reaction:
“Doubtless many of those who have been reading in the papers of the strenuous though ineffective way she has adopted of putting an end to the liquor traffic came away with a somewhat altered opinion of the real earnestness of the woman, but they were constantly prepared while in the house to take her as a living joke and laughed upon the slightest provocation now and then. But Carrie was nothing daunted. It was easy to see that she has become accustomed to taunts and jibes of those who did not think as she does and as long as she gets a portion of their cash upon the strength of notoriety she has gained, she is not disposed to find fault.”
The writer went on to note that Nation was an “extremist” but offered examples of her cause by claiming she had received a letter from an Easton woman who said her drunken husband had come home recently and smashed his foot against a glass door, severely injuring it. She attacked the Franklin House saloon where the man had been drinking and said it ought to be put out of business. Nation ended with a belief they all should vote the Prohibition ticket.
The audience went away, the reporter noted, “with conflicting emotion to how the earnestness, apparent sincerity and accompanying notoriety is being turned to getting Mrs. Nation large audiences, patrons for her little hatchets and an increasing bank account.”
Nation went on to other exploits including in 1909 a tour of music halls in London where she was greeted in one by a thrown egg. In 1911 she was giving a talk in Leavenworth, Kansas when she collapsed. “I have done what I could,” she said minutes before. Nation died days later on June 9, 1911. Ten years later the 18th amendment had been passed, making prohibition the law of the land. She may or may not have been happy with the result.