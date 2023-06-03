It is 1921. In his inaugural address that March, newly elected President Warren G. Harding has promised “not nostrums but normalcy” to an American public exhausted in the aftermath of World War I and the Red Scare of 1919/20. In Tulsa, Oklahoma that June white supremacist mobs attacked the city’s Black neighborhood of Greenwood, burning schools, businesses and churches, leaving at least 100 dead.
That same year in Upper Nazareth, Pennsylvania in the early morning hours of July 18, a 78-year-old Black man- Daniel Prime of Easton- lie dying from a combination of diabetes and a stroke in Northampton County’s almshouse. Prime’s front-page obituary in the next day’s Easton Express suggests that he was a fixture in the river city and well regarded. “DEATH OF DANIEL PRIME; Well-Known Colored Man Was Civil War Veteran,” read the headline.
The Express noted that Prime was born in Easton in 1844, the son of Samuel (1811-1883) and Rachel Prime (1824-1902). Samuel was born in Easton to Daniel (1798-1849) and Mary Prime. Daniel Prime was apparently named after his grandfather. Daniel Prime’s wife Annie (Jefferson) Prime is listed in the 1870 and 1880 census as born in New Jersey and dying in 1900 in Niagara Falls, New York. According to the research of Susan Gothard, librarian at the Easton Public Library’s Marx History Room, the Primes had three children.
Prime’s sister, Mrs. Ellen Hubbard, lived at 116 North Green Street in Easton, and another sister, Mary Mebus, lived in Passaic, New Jersey. Other children of Samuel and Rachel Prime listed in the 1860 census were Emma, Virginia, Samuel P., William and Harriet. In 1921, according to the Express, one sister and granddaughter lived in Darby, Pennsylvania and a stepson, Marcus Prime, in Buffalo. Daniel Prime also had numerous nieces and nephews. This information, although it does not confirm it, suggests that Prime’s parents may have been free born and not enslaved Black people. Under Pennsylvania’s Gradual Emancipation Act of 1808 all enslaved people who were slaves that year would remain so till their deaths; their children born that year and thereafter when they reached the age of 28 would be free and their children would be free at birth. So, Daniel Prime, born in 1844, was born free, and not enslaved as some newspaper articles in 1921 later claimed. Some sources claim that Pennsylvania’s law was structured that way at the request of unmarried or widowed poorly paid ministers who felt they could not afford to hire domestic help but could own a slave to fill that role for their lifetimes. It is estimated that the last enslaved person in Pennsylvania died in 1847.
According to the obituary, after the Civil War Prime was employed at a stove store as a tinsmith by Charles W. Meeker. But the Express noted, Prime was also a “born cook” who worked at Harvey G. Seip’s café (a popular spot for local Republicans) and other restaurants around the city and was especially known for his clambakes. He eventually ran a successful catering business. Oysters were a specialty of the café and Prime’s fame spread into Pennsylvania and New Jersey, where he was “often in demand.” The Humane Fire Company No. 1 of Easton made Prime an honorary member, perhaps to ensure they would get his skills for a clambake first. Somewhere along the way in Easton Prime acquired the nickname of “Oakey.”
But perhaps the most interesting part of the obituary to readers today was the following paragraph:
“While working in Massachusetts as a barber during the Civil War he enlisted in a colored regiment and was distinguished by carrying a wounded soldier from his company from the field of battle. The officer died several years ago and remembered Prime in his will with a bequest of $500, but Mr. Prime never got the money.”
The regiment of which Prime was a member was the 54th Massachusetts Colored, one of earliest regiments of its kind and commanded by Col. Robert Gould Shaw, a member of a prominent Boston family. Prime was part of the attack force on the Confederate Fort Wagner, a battery protecting Charleston harbor and the rebel- held Fort Sumter, on July 18th, 1863. Unlike many of his comrades he survived the battle. In 1989 the battle was made into a Hollywood film, Glory, whose stars included Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington, and Morgan Freeman.
In 1897 Augustus “Gus” Saint-Gaudens, America’s leading sculptor, depicted Shaw leading the 54th in a bronze relief monument placed on Boston Common. At first the sculptor wanted to create an equestrian statue of Shaw alone, but Shaw’s family and others encouraged him to take a different approach. Saint-Gaudens’ depiction of the Black soldiers, notes the National Park Service, “was a revolutionary concept for the time period.”
Prime enlisted in the 54th Colored Regiment on April 21st, 1863, four months after Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation was issued. He was not alone. Black men from across the region and around the country flocked to Boston. Recruiting offices were set up in the United States and Canada. Soon enough men had joined to form another regiment, the 55th.
Massachusetts Governor John A. Andrew selected Colonel Shaw to command the 54th. It was understood that the regiments would be officered by whites and Shaw was from an abolitionist family. Before the war Shaw was not as moved by the cause as much as his parents were. In the late 1850s, like many sons of the wealthy back then, he traveled, bored and aimless, through France and Italy. The outbreak of the war in 1861 brought Shaw back to America and he enlisted in the 2nd Massachusetts Infantry. In September of 1862 he was wounded at the Battle of Antietam. Shaw was not at all sure at first that the concept of a Black regiment would work. But along with other white officers he found his men responded well and took their training seriously. The fact that they were literally fighting for not just their own freedom but the freedom of Black people in the South and their own children did not have to be impressed on the minds of the 54th's men.
On May 24, 1863, the 54th marched through the streets of Boston to the troopship DeMolay. Crowds lined the street and cheered them on. The band played “John Brown’s Body” as the troops came into view, and the Boston Transcript noted “no single regiment has attracted larger crowds into the streets than the 54th."
They arrived first at Beaufort Island, South Carolina. Captured early in the war, the island was used as a military base where recently enslaved people had settled. Two all Black regiments, the South Carolina Volunteers, had been established a year before. Shortly after their arrival the 54th participated in a raid on Darian, Georgia. They did not see real action until a skirmish with the Confederates on the James River. White troops from Connecticut praised them, according to one newspaper, and “told the story of how the dark-skinned heroes fought the good fight and covered with their own brave hearts the retreat of brothers, sons, and fathers of Connecticut.”
Fort or Battery Wagner was their next assignment. Heavily fortified with cannon and entrenched troops it was assumed that it would be a difficult operation. Shaw understood that an assault by the 54th would not only show how well his troops could fight but also make it known throughout the nation. “The eyes of thousands will look upon this night’s work,” Shaw told them.
The assault began on July 18th, 1863, at 7:45 p.m. After crossing swampy ground, they reached the battery wall. Shaw was among the first to be killed. Many others followed. The 54th suffered roughly 42% casualties, with more than 270 soldiers killed, wounded, or captured and presumed dead of the 650 men who participated in the battle. But although the assault was not successful the news quickly clicked over the telegraph lines and into the newspapers. Lewis Douglass, a member of the 54th, wrote home to his father abolitionist Frederick Douglass with the news. “The splendid 54th is cut to pieces. The grape, canister, shell, and Minnie swept us down like chaff. But still our men went on and on.” Black abolitionist Harriet Taubman, watching the fight from a distance, would later write:
“And then we saw the lightening, and that was the guns; and then we heard the thunder, and that was the big guns; and then we heard the rain falling, and that was the drops of blood falling; and when we came to get in the crops, it was the dead that we reaped.”
Although it was a military defeat Fort Wagner changed the minds of many in the north, including General U.S. Grant. Black units quickly formed until an estimated total of 180,000 Black men would serve in the war. The Confederates, who regarded Black soldiers as little better than rebellious slaves and white men like Shaw that led them as dangerous abolitionist fanatics, refused to exchange the 25 captured members of the 54th as prisoners of war.
The Confederate commander William B. Taliaferro ordered Shaw’s body not be removed, that he be buried with the Blacks he led. Taliaferro apparently saw this as disgracing Shaw, but his family did not view it that way. When it was suggested later that Shaw’s remains be return to his family his father said no, he should stay with the brave men who died with him.
The 54th was to see more action, particularly in Florida in 1864 where they, with the 35th U.S. Colored Regiment, heroically covered the retreat of white Union troops following the battle of Olustee fending off a disastrous defeat.
The 54th went into that battle shouting “three cheers for Massachusetts and 7 dollars a month.” It was a reference to the fact that Black troops were paid $10 a month with $3 deducted for clothing, thus receiving $7 a month, while white troops were paid $13 a month with no deduction.
Any Black troops that were wounded or captured, according to letters the Confederate soldiers wrote home to relatives, were killed outright. Certainly, this would have been Prime’s fate had he fallen into rebel hands. “There are some men who would have me return the brave men of Olustee to slavery, but I would be dammed in eternity if I did so,” wrote Lincoln.
With Lee’s surrender at Appomattox the 54th returned to Massachusetts to a hero’s welcome. Daniel Prime resumed his civilian life in Easton. To judge from his obituary, he also spent some time in upstate New York.
Certainly, the most surprising thing that remains a mystery in Prime’s obituary is a letter he received in August of 1903. It was from a Jackson, Michigan attorney named Charles Smith. According to Easton and Allentown newspaper accounts his client, Jonathan Moore, a furniture manufacturer in that city, had left $5000 to Prime in his will.
Moore had supposedly been rescued by Prime during the battle of Fort Wagner, with Prime taking off the blouse of his uniform and wrapping it around Moore, which stopped his bleeding, and carrying him to safety. To show his gratitude Moore had bequeathed him this money.
There the story disappears from the newspaper until the 1921 obituary. It states that the sum Prime was promised was $500, not $5000. “The story was published at the time, but Mr. Prime never received the money,” is the obituary’s last and only reference to the subject. Prime himself is never quoted in any of the local papers about any of this.
The research desk at the Jackson Public Library in Jackson, Michigan, responding to a request for information, cannot find any reference to a Jonathan Moore in any city directories of the period and in 1903 the head of the local veteran’s GAR post told the local newspaper no one by that name ever served in the 11th Michigan Regiment and there was no lawyer named Charles Smith listed. The Jackson Patriot newspaper of August 26, 1903 states the original story was based on an unnamed New York paper’s dispatch. If it was William Randolph Hearst’s Journal anything is possible.
In 1919 the 76-year-old Prime was staying with his sister Mary in Passaic when he became seriously ill. It was discovered that he had gangrene in his foot. It was amputated at a hospital in Newark. On his return to Easton Prime was admitted to the Northampton County Almshouse in Upper Nazareth where he died two years later. He was buried in Easton Heights Cemetery. Prime’s death had occurred at 2 a.m. on July 18, 1921, 58 years to the day of the battle at Fort Wagner.