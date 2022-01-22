Minnie Mickley was not feeling well. As the 71- year-old had told her sister, Lillie, and brother-in-law, Dr. H.M. Chance, in whose Philadelphia home at 23 South 45th Street (today a parking lot) she had been living for about a year, on that winter day of February 7, 1931, she was oddly out of sorts. Barely were the words out of her mouth when Mickley fell silent. Everything Dr. Chance tried to revive her was fruitless. After an hour of being stricken with what the newspapers called “a stroke of apoplexy,” she had died. Word of Mickley’s passing spread quickly through her wide circle of friends. Most important were those she knew from her significant role in the Daughters of the American Revolution, beginning with her founding in 1892 of the Lehigh Valley’s Liberty Bell Chapter.
Although she probably would have cringed if called a suffragette, much less a feminist, Mickley was an independent minded woman, rare and suspect in the male dominated culture of her time. For 20 years she had lived and been a presence in Washington D.C., active in the DAR’s development by serving at a number of levels. She was instrumental in establishing the Philadelphia DAR chapter and traveled to several states to also set up chapters.
The DAR’s founding was one of many organizations that grew up at a time of turmoil in a changing nation. As the 19th century became the 20th some were uncertain about the future of a country that they thought they knew. New immigrant groups were pouring into Ellis Island from eastern and southern Europe and the Near East. Cities were being transformed by tenements and industries. Labor agitation and talk of socialism and radicalism filled the newspapers. The pace of all this seemed dizzying and frightful. America had become, said historian Henry Adams in 1905, “irritable, nervous, querulous, unreasonable and afraid.”
All that was seemingly far away from Mickley when she was born on April 13, 1859, in Hokendauqua. But already the small farming town was being swept up in the Industrial Revolution. Her father, Edwin Mickley, began his career as a machinist in 1848 for the Crane Iron Company in Catasauqua. He worked in a similar position at other industrial companies including the Globe Company in New York, and he built the first pumping engine for the Lehigh Zinc Company mines at Friendensville. In June of 1863, at the height of the Civil War, Mickley joined the 38th Pennsylvania Militia as a first lieutenant and was sent to the battlefront. On their return the troops were ordered to Pottsville to put down riots in opposition to the draft and mustered out in August. For 33 years following the war Mickley was a mining engineer for the iron ore deposits of the Thomas Iron Company. Retiring in 1889 he spent a year touring Europe and returned to restore the family property as a dairy and stock farm and organized the first Farmer’s Club of Lehigh County. Minnie Mickley’s mother was Matilda Fogel of Fogelsville, daughter of Solomon Fogel. Edwin and Matilda were married on September 27, 1853.
As a child Minnie Mickley was often ill. “She resided with them (her parents) during her younger days,’’ noted the Morning Call but “owing to ill health as a young girl she attended school (only) as she was able.” Perhaps it was during the time she spent growing up that Mickley developed her passion for family history. How much information came from her parents and many of her relatives and how much came from her own later, extensive research is impossible at this distance in time to know. This is how she told it to a local newspaper many years later:
“The founder of the family was Jean Jacques Michllet, a Huguenot refugee born in 1697 and died in 1769, whose name was in English translation John Jacob Mickley. He had four children, John Jacob Mickley, who hauled the Liberty Bell, John Martin Mickley, John Peter Mickley, and Magdalena, twin sister of John Martin Mickley and wife of Peter Deshler, a Revolutionary soldier. There were two other children that were killed by Indians.’’
Later Mickley would do more research claiming the family could be traced back in France to King Chlodwig, King of the Franks in 538 A.D. The family was originally from Metz, Lorraine and fled following the persecution of French Protestants by Louis XIV that began in 1686 to Duez Ponts, then a German province later renamed Zweibrucken. He left there, claimed Mickley in 1733, on the ship Hope and settled in what became Whitehall.
King Chlodwig notwithstanding, it was the John Jacob Mickley, the relative who helped in moving the Liberty Bell from Philadelphia in 1777, who was the focal point of Mickley’s interest. As she put it in 1917 to the Allentown Leader newspaper, he was commissioned by Congress to take the Liberty Bell from Philadelphia. His wagon broke down in Bethlehem and the Bell was then taken by fellow farmer Frederick Leiser, who conveyed it from Bethlehem to Allentown where it was hidden in Zion’s church. John Jacob Mickley lived until September 12, 1808, when a tree accidently fell on him doing farm work.
This was Mickley’s link to the Revolution in her genealogy and she was understandably proud of it. But like many people at the time, changes were altering the world of her forefathers. Starting in 1854, when David Thomas, the Welsh ironmaster who founded America’s first commercially successful iron furnace in Catasauqua in 1840, opened his iron furnace in Hokendauqua, the farm fields that her ancestors had known were being transformed. Railroads smoking and hissing steam and speeding along at 30 miles an hour were destroying the tranquil way of country life. And with the railroads came outsiders, immigrants from Wales and Ireland who were unfamiliar with the Pennsylvania German language and culture.
As time passed, Minnie Mickley continued her education, graduating from Elmira College and becoming known as “the” source for local history. It was probably this that attracted her in the early 1890s, to the recently formed Daughters of the American Revolution. The inspiration for the group was the 100th anniversary of George Washington’s inauguration in 1889. The following year several women asked to join the Sons of the American Revolution and were turned down. They decided to form their own group and did so on August 9, 1890. The first chapter was organized on October 11th. First Lady Caroline Lavina Scott Harrison, wife of President Benjamin Harrison, gave her active support and served as the DAR’s first president general.
At the time there were many of what came to be called lineage groups that were forming. In the case of the DAR, to become a member, one had to have had an ancestor that had fought on the American side in the Revolution or had served the cause in some way. It was in the spirit of the times that many other groups, male and female, were based on lineage and to that extent discriminated. Over time the DAR came to see itself as not just wanting to preserve the spirit of the Revolution but to support an America that looked just like they did. To judge from its website, it takes a much different point of view today.
“On September 23, 1892,” noted the Morning Call, “a number of women were gathered at Zion’s Reformed Church and through the enthusiasm of Miss Minnie F. Mickley it was decided that a chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution be organized. On October 11, 1892, at the Mickley home the Liberty Bell Chapter was created with Mickley as first regent.”
Mickley took part in a variety of written projects like the Anniversary History of Lehigh County in 1914. Originally planned to appear in 1912, the actual year of County’s centennial, it was delayed while Mickley gave it a good going over for errors.
In October 1917 the annual conference of the state DAR was held in Allentown and Mickley was at the center of it. By then her father had died and she and her mother were living fulltime in Washington D.C. Her mother died in 1913. Here she remained active at the DAR’s Constitution Hall headquarters. Mickley returned to her home at Mickleys, Lehigh County for a time, but in 1930 increasing infirmity led her to move from her home to Philadelphia with her sister’s family.
Mickley’s funeral attracted a large crowd of local officials and family to the St. John’s Union Cemetery where she was buried. Her contribution to local history survives as her legacy.