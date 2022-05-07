History's Headlines: Dr. William Estes of St Luke's

In 1881, 26-year-old Dr. William Estes could not imagine living his life anywhere else than right where he was, New York City. Just finishing up his time at Mt. Sinai Hospital, he was looking to start a practice on his own.
The excitement of the metropolis with its theaters, restaurants and other forms of night life - a fellow named Tony Pastor had just opened the nation’s first vaudeville theater in Manhattan that spring - also drew him. Not only that, he was about to be married.
So, when he was approached that year to become the Superintendent of St. Luke’s Hospital in South Bethlehem, Estes gave a firm no. But his friend and mentor was persistent. This was an opportunity of a lifetime. He would regret it if he did not at least give it a look.
So Estes, to appease him, agreed to see the place for himself. And he liked what he saw.
Given free rein, it unleashed his medical and administrative talents. He would remain at St. Luke’s until his death in 1940.
At the end of the Civil War, a 10-year-old William Estes was at the end of the only way of life he had ever known. Born into a wealthy plantation-owning family in western Tennessee, he watched as his older brothers joined the Confederate army and now returned in defeat. His father sunk into poverty and died.
Eventually, Estes found another way in the world through medicine. But it was not until 1967 that his son uncovered a manuscript of an unpublished autobiography of his father. It offers unique insights into the man and his time.
The Estes family was a large one and little Billy was very low on the pecking order. Most of his older brothers and sisters, in Estes’ telling, barely tolerated his presence. And he returned the favor in his description of them in his book.
Perhaps the most significant incident in his early life came when he was eight years old and the inquisitive Estes fell into the family cotton gin, hitting his head on the sharp metal grate it contained, and emerged bruised and bloody. His horrified mother did what she could for him; the nearest doctor was 10 miles away. A sadder but wiser Estes never got near the device again.
Estes’ view of the lives of the enslaved people whose labor was the basis of his family’s wealth were what can be expected of someone of his time and place. He estimated that his family owned 150 slaves. Writing about it many years later, he recalled hard working slaves that were in general treated well. In his autobiography he recalls walking past the slave quarters. Estes had a nurse or “mammy” to look after him, whom he recalled fondly. He often played with the Black children of his age.
In only one case did Estes claim to remember an enslaved person being whipped as something he heard about but did not see. Estes recalled that after the Civil War’s end many of the house servants remained on the plantation. Why they did, he did not reflect on or probe too deeply.
Like most white southerners, the mythology of his time of benevolent master and loyal slave was strong in him.
But unlike many others, Estes was not blind to the South’s shortcomings as a place to get an education. The medical schools he encountered were strong on subjects like Greek and Latin and cadavers were studied, as they were both in the North and South, with little concern of exactly where they came from. His best southern training was from the University of Virginia.
Medicine was still in its experimental phase in the 1870s as far as germs were concerned. Louis Pasteur’s theories of bacterial contamination were just beginning to be understood. The big leap came when Joseph Lister linked them with surgical infections. This was not something that was swallowed easily by many physicians.
Thomas Eakins’ painting “The Gross Clinic” painted in 1885 shows a famous Victorian-era surgeon complete in Victorian-era street attire while performing an operation. All of his students were dressed in similar fashion. Many felt if bacteria did exist, it did not necessarily cause disease.
Lister argued differently. He advocated that they did cause the spread of infection. What was necessary was soaking surgical sponges, spraying wounds with an antiseptic solution, washing instruments and wearing surgical gowns. It was the Germans that first took to Lister’s ideas and followed them. The only place in the United States to follow up was New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital. In 1878 Estes applied for training there to study the new methods.
At first fellow doctors told him he would never be accepted. Mount Sinai was a Jewish hospital. They only accepted Jews. Secondly, they conducted all of their procedures in German. But contrary to those views, Estes was accepted.
He eagerly studied and accepted the bacteria theory. He also had a natural facility with foreign tongues and German was no problem for him. He notes in his autobiography how accepting the Jewish doctors were of him. He was often invited to dinner at their homes.
It was in this kind of environment where Estes felt at home and which he did not want to leave. But what struck Estes most was the willingness and the openness of the St. Luke’s board of directors to the ideas he advocated. Many of them were involved in some way with the Bethlehem Iron- later Steel- company. Before St. Luke’s had been created, the nearest hospital was 50 miles to the south. Estes understood this and did what he could to tie in the medicine with industry.
One of his first efforts was to organize the medical service that was provided to workers on the Lehigh Valley Railroad. His made sure to include a simple medical kit for use by the crew of every train. A member of the crew was to be trained in how to apply the bandages that were needed and the simple medicines. This proved so popular that the kits were used by Bethlehem Iron employees. Estes’ innovation soon spread across the country.
Another innovation pioneered by Estes was the creation of a trained nurse corps. Hospitals had depended for many years on nurses who had little to no training. Sometimes that worked and sometimes it did not. Estes was attracted to the system that had first been created by Florence Nightingale. He established a Nurse’s School. Soon that idea was popular across the country.
Estes made so many innovations it would be difficult to list them all. He also kept up with the latest in medical practice and technology. Building new facilities to keep up with the increasing number of accidents was another hurdle. During World War I when sped-up production at Bethlehem Steel led to many industrial accidents. Estes worked hard to see that they were reduced.
At the end of a long life, Estes could look back on his service to the community through St. Luke’s.