It is May 20, 1863, after the Union defeat at Chancellorsville, before the Union victory at Gettysburg, and a young man has walked into the Union Army recruiting office in Key West, Florida. It is manned by officers of the 47th Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry Regiment, with Col. Tilghman Good of Allentown commanding.
The young man has black hair, brown skin and is 5'7". Like many people in Key West, he is Cuban by birth. He claims to be 18, although he is in fact 16. Without further questioning Rafael Perez is enlisted as a private. He will serve out three enlistments, the last one for over two years, and participate in many battles including the fall of Atlanta and survive it all only to die in 1872 in a dispute with his employer in a gun fight in Charleston, South Carolina, says one source. Or maybe that was a different Rafael Perez.
It is estimated that over 20,000 Hispanics fought in the Civil War, some for the North and some for the South. Most were Mexican Americans. Some sources include Union Admiral David Farragut (1801-1870), whose father was born Jordi Farragut Mesquida (later changed to George Farragut) on the Spanish island of Menorca and fought in the U.S. Navy in the American Revolution, as the most famous person of Spanish ancestry to fight in the Civil War. His mother was Scotch Irish. Following her death Farragut was adopted by a naval officer friend of his father, David Porter, changing his first to name David to honor him.
Born in Cuba around 1847, Perez had immigrated probably from Havana with his father, cigar maker Ygnacio Perez, coming to Key West sometime before the Civil War. Of his mother nothing is known. The 1860 census shows Rafael was 13 that year and was a school student.
Whatever it was that drew Perez- adventure, the flash of the bright swords and uniforms, or just the ambition to not end up rolling cigars the rest of his life- he joined the 47th Pennsylvania. We know nothing of how his father reacted. Perhaps he was hoping that his son would add an extra pair of hands to the family business. He already had a young man named Jose Hernandez residing at the home working as a cigar maker.
The 1860 census showed that Ygnacio Perez had a nice little business that the census taker valued at $100, not an insignificant amount for a small business at the time. If there were arguments between the father and son about the enlistment, they have gone unrecorded. According to one source Perez was designated to be a color bearer for the 47th regiment’s Company C. But its officers decided he should not stay in Key West. The 47th's task was garrison duty over prisoners, most of them Union deserters imprisoned at Fort Taylor and Fort Jefferson in the Dry Tortugas Islands. Built to protect the Gulf of Mexico from attack, advances in artillery made them outdated almost from the time they were built. The best use that could be thought for them during the Civil War was as prisons. But they quickly became lethal from the diseases that bred there for prisoners and guards alike.
It has been suggested that the officers of the 47th, recognizing the danger, did not want to send the underage Perez into that type of situation. They decided that the best thing for him was to go north. Perez was sent to the Sunbury area in Northumberland County, Pennsylvania, from which most of Company C had been recruited. He was honorably discharged there in June of 1863. If Perez was angry about being sent away, he apparently did not waste much time on it. Here he was in a part of the world he had never been before with a people whose culture and language he did not share but he apparently decided to make the best of his situation by joining that June Pennsylvania’s 36th Militia Emergency of 1863, described as a volunteer “home guard” unit. What they were supposed to guard against was the impending arrival of General Robert E. Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia. With him were Edward and John Oyster, the brothers of Daniel Oyster, one of the officers Perez had served with in his brief time with the 47th in Key West. They arrived at Camp Curtin in Harrisburg on July 2, 1863 while the battle of Gettysburg was raging. They were then moved around to Greencastle, Chambersburg and Hagerstown.
For four weeks following the battle they were assigned to “police” the Gettysburg battlefield. Historian Chandra Manning in her book “What This Cruel War Was Over” notes one Iowa farm boy who fought there found it so awful that he could not bring himself to write home about it. Finally, his commanding officer told the young soldier that he had gotten a letter from his parents wanting to know if he was dead, so he had to write to them. So, he wrote to say he was ok and described the battlefield as “a vast slaughter pit.”
It was the task of the 36th Pennsylvania to begin the process of bringing order out of the chaos. Civil War historian Mark Major describes it this way:
“A handful of Schuylkill County men with the 36th Militia participated in the unenviable task of burying the dead, burning the carcasses of artillery horses, and picking up the thousands of muskets and other accoutrements from the field around Gettysburg. John E. Heller, who worked for the Pottsville Miners Journal prior to the war, provided details of the regiment’s activities in a letter penned August 9th.
He reported the regiment during its stay at Gettysburg had been performing all kinds of fatigue and guard duty. It “made us familiar with all parts of the battlefield and hospitals. We were glad to leave Gettysburg as some of our duties there were anything but pleasant, added to which was the impurity of the atmosphere, and countless millions of flies who bred there. We gathered up on the battlefield 20,000 small arms, burnt a great many dead horses, escorted thousands of rebel prisoners to different places, did guard duty in town and at hospitals, cleaned and assisted in fixing up new hospitals, dug trenches for them and hauled off their offals by the barrel…”
For the 36th four weeks was not nearly enough time for the battlefield to be cleared and it would be a while before the bodies were buried and the “vast slaughter pit” was anywhere near ready to be called a cemetery.
For reasons known only to himself Rafael Perez decided to enlist as a private a third time. Joining him was his friend Edward Oyster. Both enlisted in the 7th Pennsylvania Cavalry also known as the Sabre Regiment. Perez was with them in numerous battles as a part of Sherman’s army and played a role in the siege, particularly in Kilpatrick’s raid around Atlanta and on to further combat in Selma.
Although the Civil War was over, Perez, again for unknown reasons, returned to the military. In 1866 he re-enlisted in Pittsburgh and served with both the 19th and 28th Infantry. Perez left the military for good on May 16, 1867. One source says he resigned, another that he deserted.
From here the rest of Perez’s life is unclear. A man named Rafael Perez is listed in the Philadelphia city directory as a cigar maker from Cuba who ran a prosperous “seegar” business in the city. But the dates given for his birth are in the 1830s, roughly ten years older than those given for Civil War soldier Perez.
Another has a darker ending. In June of 1872 a man named Rafael Perez was working in a cigar factory in Charleston, South Carolina. For some unknown reason Perez was fired by his foreman, F.V. Valdez. According to the newspaper accounts he followed Valdez home one evening and confronted him. They got into an argument, Perez pulled a gun, Valdez did the same and fired, leaving Perez was dead. The jury found that Valdez acted in self-defense.
With limited information to go on it is impossible to know if either story is the actual fate of Civil War veteran Rafael Perez. Historians at the website 47thpennsylvaniavolunteers.com continue to investigate and eventually hope to determine more about Perez and rescue his actual fate from the shadows of the past.