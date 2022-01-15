Over its long history, the old Lehigh County Courthouse has been the location of many sensational judicial performances. But in its early years it was to witness an entertainment of a different type. In the spring of 1849 local newspapers were announcing a tour of eastern Pennsylvania by master showman P.T. Barnum with his leading attraction, General Tom Thumb.
There is much debate today in a variety of sources as to whether Tom Thumb should be defined as a dwarf or a midget, a term now largely considered derogatory. In the original sense of the definition, Thumb, whose proportions were normal for his body size, would have been defined as a midget. Today “little person” is sometimes used to cover both.
The “General’s” actual name was Charles Sherwood Stratton, who had amazed Europe, including most significantly England’s Queen Victoria, with his singing, dancing and acting. In the U.S. he would be appearing at a number of venues. As the largest building in Allentown with a sizeable seating capacity, the Lehigh County Courthouse was where the “General” would be appearing here. This role as a performance venue was not all that unusual for the courthouse. Visiting lecturers and preachers often used it to both inform and educate in the largest space that could accommodate a crowd. Tickets were sold to some events. Until the construction of the so called “new wing” of the courthouse in the early 20th century, the space behind the building included a place for Sunday School picnics. According to one source, in the pre- Civil War era a small, hand-powered merry-go-round was located there as well.
One nearby local newspaper, the Bucks County Intelligencer described Stratton this way on May 1, 1849:
“This miniature man, who has astonished all of Europe and America with his diminutive greatness, will visit Doylestown on Friday of this week…The General is 17 years of age, but 28 inches high, and weighs only 15 pounds. His person is symmetrical in its proportions, his mind is intelligent and mature, while he is smaller than the smallest child.”
Stratton was born in 1838 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. There was nothing unusual for the first six months after his birth. Then he suddenly stopped growing. His parents became concerned and took him to a doctor, who told them that there was little chance their son would reach a normal height. The boy did grow another half inch but never any taller. Apart from that he showed no signs of being any different from his brothers and sisters.
All this was before he became the object of attention of Phineas Taylor Barnum (1810-1891). P.T. Barnum, as he was to become known, tried a variety of occupations. His most legitimate was running a newspaper that went after the autocratic behavior of the clergy in his town. They quickly saw to it that he was thrown in jail and the newspaper put out of business. Following that Barnum began his career as a showman. It began with his exhibiting of an old paralyzed Black woman as the former slave and nurse of George Washington, claiming she was 160. When she died it was disclosed after working her for 10 to 12 hours a day that she was 80, half her purported age.
Barnum then purchased several failing museums of oddities and renamed them “Barnum’s American Museum” and used a giant lighthouse lamp to attract attention on Broadway. The roof became a strolling garden and stuffed animals were featured, along with performers and hot air balloon rides. In 1842 he introduced his first hoax, a monkey he called the “Feejee” mermaid. He claimed later that these hoaxes were simply a form of advertising. “I don’t believe I am duping the public,” he said, “but I believe in first attracting the public and then pleasing them.”
Barnum first heard of Stratton through the boy’s parents. Barnum apparently worked out a deal with Stratton’s father to transform his son into a performer. For a year he created a persona known on both sides of the Atlantic as General Tom Thumb. Barnum taught the boy how to sing, dance and act. He would dress Stratton up in a number of costumes as historical figures. Napoleon was a popular one. After a year he launched General Tom Thumb on America. Whatever the reason the public found this persona that Barnum created fascinating. He was a real human, like a live doll or a puppet without strings, that acted like an adult but had the charm of a child.
It was only after his success in America that Barnum took General Tom Thumb to Europe. His appearance before Queen Victoria was a success. She felt captivated by his youth and, as a mother, she was concerned about his welfare. She introduced her three-year-old son, the Prince of Wales, to Stratton, and they played together.
In France General Tom Thumb appeared in a play and won over the audience. In Ireland he appeared to raise money for famine relief. “The tour was a huge success, mobbing him wherever they went,” notes one source. “After his three-year tour in Europe, Stratton began his rise to stardom in the United States. Stratton’s fame grew at an astonishing rate, and soon his popularity and celebrity surpassed that of any actor within in his lifetime.”
Looking back on it from the 21st century, Barnum’s exploitation of Stratton’s disability seems cruel. At least some people looked on it as such even in his time. Poet and philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson was particularly harsh about what Barnum was doing. But most viewers at the time obviously did not see it that way. His lively and entertaining performances were taken as enjoyable entertainment. And Stratton never seems to have complained, seeing himself more as a professional entertainer than as a character in a freak show. In fact his career made him very wealthy. Stratton had a house in a fashionable part of New York, a yacht, and an extensive wardrobe of fine, expensive clothing.
Unfortunately, there is apparently no contemporary account of General Tom Thumb’s appearance at the Lehigh County Courthouse other than it happened. We don’t know how many people turned out to see him. The ticket price in Doylestown was 25 cents so it can be assumed that it was the same here. The fact that it was mentioned briefly in the 1914 history of Lehigh County, when there were people around who remembered Stratton’s performance, testifies to its authenticity.
But the 1840s were a particularly hard time in Allentown. The decade began with the collapse of the Northampton Bank and discovery of massive embezzlement by bank president, John Rice. Many families saw their entire life savings gone. In the spring of 1848, a fire caused by employees of a local stable who were angry because they were denied the traditional Ascension Day holiday off, wiped out the town’s business district of several blocks. Many had no fire insurance. So perhaps a little humor and entertainment by General Tom Thumb offered by someone regarded as one of world’s leading entertainers that May of 1849 may have been just the laugh they needed. And the decade of the 1850s would turn out to be one of the most prosperous decades in the city’s history.
General Tom Thumb continued to be a popular draw. In 1863 his marriage to Lavinia Warren, another “little person,” made front-page headlines in the darkest days of the Civil War. It drew over 10,000 guests to New York’s Grace Episcopal Church and the reception at the exclusive Metropolitan Hotel. President Lincoln later received the couple at the White House.
In 1878 Stratton and his wife made their farewell tour to Europe. Shortly after a hotel fire in 1883, the 45-year-old Stratton suffered a fatal stroke. Over 20,000 people attended the funeral.