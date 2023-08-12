It is understandable that, by the fall of 1775, less than a year before the signing of the Declaration of Independence, many of the citizens of Lancaster were not too pleased to find themselves having a group of British Army officers in their town. For some they were the hated redcoats, recently captured in an American attack on their fort in Canada. For others, just hoping to remain neutral in the conflict, it simply drew unwanted attention. But 30-year-old Quaker Caleb Cope took it differently. Perhaps it was simply because one of the chief tenets of his faith was pacifist. It might have been, as one source says, he was just passively loyalist. Whatever the reason, when one of the men- Captain John Andre- had nowhere else to go, Cope opened his door to him to share a home with his family.
As everyone used to know, John Andre (1750-1780) would have a larger place in American history. As the spymaster of British forces during the American Revolution he was the key go-between with Benedict Arnold, the disillusioned traitor who was ready to sell out West Point to the British in return for gold and the gold braid of a British uniform. Arnold escaped, appropriately enough, on a British ship: the H.M.S. Vulture. Andre, caught out of uniform, was hanged at least in part in retaliation for the execution of Nathan Hale by the British. And yet Andre had something that his American captors could not deny. Alexander Hamilton and the Marquis de Lafayette begged to have his life spared. Even George Washington had this to say of Andre: “He was more unfortunate than criminal, an accomplished man and a gallant officer.”
Although born in London Andre had an international background. His father, Antoine Andre, was a wealthy, Huguenot merchant from Geneva, Switzerland. His mother, Marie Louise Girardot, was a Parisian. He was educated in elite British private schools and in Geneva. As he grew up, he acquired fluence in English, French, German and Italian. He was also an accomplished flautist and a passable violinist. Andre was briefly engaged to Honora Sneyd, a writer known for her books on children’s education. Alas he did not have a steady income. After Sneyd broke off their engagement the 20-year-old Andre decided to join the Army. He was commissioned a second lieutenant in the 23rd Regiment (Royal Welch Fuziliers). Later he was a first lieutenant in the 7th Regiment of Foot. After two years on leave of absence in Germany in 1774 he joined his regiment at Fort Saint-Jean in Canada.
Andre soon found himself caught up in the early days of the Revolution. That fall an American force under the command of General Richard Montgomery headed north to “liberate” Canada. It was the belief that the Canadians, particularly the French Canadians, would be willing to join in the Revolution. Alas under the Quebec Act the British recognized toleration for the Catholic Church and thus appeased the clergy and French speaking Catholics. After a fierce struggle Fort Saint-Jean was captured by Montgomery. But the campaign fell apart when Montgomery, attempting to take Quebec City, ran into an ambush, and was killed. With him was a commander of another force, Benedict Arnold.
That winter Andre spent in Lancaster with the Cope family. After promising not to escape he was given the freedom of the town. It probably helped greatly to win the local people over that he spoke fluent German. Living in the Cope household Andre got to know his children, particularly his 12-year-old son, John. Andre, having worked with the boy for several months, was impressed with the talented drawings that John Cope showed. Having studied art in Europe, Andre believed that with some European training he could be a fine artist.
This may not be as fantastic as it first appears. A young man named Benjamin West from Lancaster, who William Allen had sent to Italy to study, was at that moment considered one of the finest artists in Britain. His historical paintings drew crowds in London. In 1772 King George III appointed West historical painter to the court and eventually president of the Royal Academy. At the same time New England- born artist John Singleton Coplay was recognized as a significant portrait painter in Britain.
Perhaps with that in mind Andre suggested to Cope that the boy accompany him to Europe to study art. Being a responsible father who knew that it would be a long journey, during which crossing the Atlantic alone might result in his son’s death, not to mention that he most probably would never see him again, he turned Andre down. But even after he had been moved on to Carlisle, Andre had not given up on the idea. On April 3, 1776, he wrote a letter to Caleb Cope that was reproduced in the Journal of the Lancaster County Historical Society 2001-2002 article by Thomas B. Kellogg, a Cope family descendent:
Sir:
You would have heard from me ere this time had I not wished to be able to give you some encouragement to send my young friend John to Carlisle. My desire was to find a lodging where I could have him with me, and some quiet---family of friends or others where he might have boarded, as it would not have been so proper for him to live with a mess of Officers. I have been able to find neither and am myself still in a tavern. The people here are no more willing to harbour us than those of Lancaster were on our first coming there. If, however, you can resolve to let him come here, I believe Mr. Despard and I can make him up a bed in a lodging we have in view where there will be room enough. He will spend the greatest part of the day with us or employed in the few things I am to instruct him in. In the meanwhile, I may get better acquainted with the town and provide for his board. With regard to expense this is to be attended by none of you. A little assiduity and friendship is all I ask of my young friend, in return for my goodwill to be of service to him, and my wishes to put him a way of improving the talents nature hath given. I shall give all my attention to his morals and as I believe him well dispo’d, I trust he will acquire no bad habits here.
Mr. Despard joins me in compliments to yourself, Mrs. Cope and family.
I am Sir Your most humble Servant.
John Andre
In two later letters Andre noted the improvement that John had made in his work and suggests some changes in “in forming faces and in copying hands exactly.” He also added he does not regret the fact that John was not sent to him because conditions had deteriorated which would have rendered John’s stay “very disagreeable.” According to one family source Andre promised to leave the Army and support John in his education. With that Andre and his fellow officers were turned over to British forces in a prisoner exchange at Brunswick in December of 1776.
It is interesting to note that Andre had not spent that time idling away his hours but making careful observations in his travels across the state and conceived a plan that Pennsylvania could be divided by a chain of forts properly placed, a plan which was discovered in British archives many years later. He was later head of British Army intelligence in America during the Revolutionary War.
When Lord Sir William Howe launched his invasion of Pennsylvania in the summer of 1777 Andre was on hand as aide de camp to General Charles Grey, 1st Earl of Grey. While Eastern Pennsylvania trembled and Washington’s officers were scouting potential gun emplacements as far north as Bethlehem, Howe, after a few fall victories, settled his army down to enjoy a frigid Little Ice Age winter in Philadelphia. Andre occupied the home of Benjamin Franklin with General Grey. But Franklin had been correct when he told the French foreign minister it was not General Howe that has captured Philadelphia, but Philadelphia that had captured General Howe.
As Howe lulled in the arms of the quartermaster’s wife, known to the troops as the Sultana, Washington’s army suffered at Valley Forge. Finally, the word came that Howe was being recalled. And Andre decided to throw him the farewell party of all farewell parties. With the resources of a British army at his disposal, he pulled out all the stops. Andre would have had quite a career in mid-20th century Hollywood. He painted the sets, designed the costumes, and organized the event himself. Called the Mischianza, Italian for medley or mixture, it included a regatta on the Delaware, three bands, 17- gun salutes by British warships and a tournament of jousting faux Knights of the Blended Rose vs faux Knights of the Burning Mountain in faux armor. A ball was held, among whose guests was Peggy Shippen, daughter of a prominent loyalist and the future wife of Benedict Arnold. One British officer called it “one of the most ridiculous, undeserved, and unmerited triumphs ever yet performed.” When word got back to London the newspapers had a field day with a general leaving an unfinished war with a triumphal procession and Parliament called for investigations. Participants thought they were just being bad sports.
Andre stayed on after Howe’s departure with General Sir Henry Clinton. He was seen packing up Franklin’s experiments for shipment to England on the orders of General Grey. This included a portrait of Franklin that was returned many years later.
With his wife acting as go-between, Arnold and Andre began their negotiations. The rest of the story is well-known. Andre was captured by alert militia members. He then was turned over to Washington for a formal military trial. Finally on October 2, 1780 at Tappen, New York he mounted the gallows, placing the noose around his own neck.
“I pray you to bear me witness that I meet my fate like a brave man,” Andre said, and was hanged. Many in the large crowd cried. Many years later at the request of the Duke of York his body was removed to England to Westminster Abbey in a tomb where it rests today.
What of John Cope? Sources claim he later married, had two daughters and served in the militia. These sources note that there were several John Copes, the record of who they refer to is unclear. How Cope reacted when he heard of Andre’s capture and execution is unknown. On June 13, 1803, his brother Thomas Cope, by then a prosperous Philadelphia merchant, noted his brother’s death that day in his diary. It includes some details that were not known until the diary was published in 1978.
Cope notes that his brother and Andre “formed a resolution to spend the rest of their days together,” in London. When his father refused to let him “whether by a private understanding between them, or whether it was the offspring of him alone” John took off, heading for British lines and Andre. His father chased him down. “John suffered the mortification of being brought back & the bitter anguish of seeing his schemes of future happiness blighted by what he deemed a cruel interposition of parental authority.”
Thomas Cope notes that afterwards his brother completely changed. “The palette and pencil were thrown aside; he no longer had his friend & prompter at his side. No Andre to take him by the hand & lead him to the path of science, Home and study became equally irksome.”
John Cope began to drink heavily which made him a “desirable companion” of ‘the devotees of frolic of every description, with which Lancaster, his native town overflowed.” This was coupled with the unrest brought about by the war. It was not until his father agreed, at his son’s urging, that he became an apprentice to a clockmaker in York that John began to turn his life around. He was still subject to occasional lapses. But John Cope never seemed to lose “an honest pride.”
Following the funeral, Thomas Cope wondered in his diary how different both his brother’s life and Andre’s might have been if they had been able to fulfill their dream:
“Had John’s inclination to follow the fortunes of Andre been gratified what might not have been the present condition? How opposite from what it is? Andre was richly qualified by nature to shine as a splendid luminary in the fair regions of science & he entertained a high respect for the talents & genius of his youthful friend. So firm & ardent was his attachment that he offered to abandon the army on condition of my father’s consent to their plans. He went further; he offered wholly to defray John’s expenses until they should both be settled in some honourable and lucrative employment, which he did not doubt they would easily accomplish. Painting was their principal object. The disappointment sustained in hopes & schemes thus formed stamped the character of the after man.”
Sometime in the late 19th or early 20th century the Cobb house in Lancaster was torn down. According to the website of the Library Company of Philadelphia, two bricks from the wall of the house have been preserved. Supposedly they bear the initials of John Andre and John Cope.