Allentown’s park system has many gems. There are places to relax, like the venerable and beautiful West Park. Walkers and runners yearn for Trexler Park and the Lehigh Parkway. And if the Lehigh River is wanted, the Lehigh Canal, if you don’t mind the occasional fast freight, offers beautiful views of its namesake river. But the Little Lehigh Trout Hatchery, three miles southwest of Allentown, attracts all those who are looking to combine a variety of relaxation, exercise and water views. And then there are those trout. Swimming around in their big fish ponds, they delight the young and the not so young with their graceful movements, visible in the water as they move about.
Since 1883, and particularly since 1907 when it was acquired by General Harry C. Trexler, the Trout Hatchery has been carefully tended by public and private owners. And in a sense it has an even more significant past. It might even be argued that without the trout in local streams there might not have been an Allentown.
No one knows for sure when Allentown founder William Allen took up the hobby of trout fishing. He may have done so as a boy growing up in Philadelphia. Or he might have done so in England when he was a student at Cambridge University’s Clare College. But somewhere along the way Allen almost certainly came across “The Comleat (Complete) Angler or the Contemplative Man’s Recreation.” Izaak Walton, the author of this late 17th century work and icon to anglers everywhere, created a fictional walking journey of several men who compared their various sports, the best lines ending up in mouth of the character representing the joys of fishing. Today Walton is regarded as the “patron saint” of fishing. The book was widely popular in England with several editions coming out in the 18th century and remains so to this day worldwide.
How do we know Allen had read Walton? Well in its second chapter his fisherman character shares this line with his companions:
“For at Trout Hall not far from this place, where I purpose to lodge tonight, there is usually an angler that proves good company and let me tell you, good company and good discourse are the very sinews of vertue (virtue) ”
Walton’s Trout Hall was fictional. But by the 1740s Allen had established a two-story fisherman’s cabin roughly on what became Jordon Street behind what is now Central Catholic High School to which he gave the name Trout Hall. It is easy to see why Allen selected this piece of property to set up his lodge. Here is how historian and architect, the late John K. Heyl, described this sportsman’s paradise in the 1962 edition of the Lehigh County Historical Society’s Proceedings:
“The high-level promontory…had for years long beyond the memory of even the “naturlik” men, the Indians, served as a sort of game preserve. The “red men” had from time to time burnt off this plateau, thus creating an open, natural meadow teeming with low fruit-bearing shrubbery, berry thickets and deep pockets of grasses and wild grain. All sorts of foraging game were accustomed to converge here; both the grouse (partridge) and wild turkey, doves and quail, rabbit, deer, and, of course the predators – bear, wild cat, fox and timber wolf. Fringing the clearing were tall oak and walnut groves on both banks of several rapidly flowing, clear, spring fed streams. The waters supported a myriad of fish, especially trout and plump hordes of spawning shad.”
In the summer months Allen enjoyed taking some of his like-minded fishing and hunting friends, prominent Philadelphians all, to what he called “my fishing place.” Among them was the mayor of Philadelphia, Samuel Powel. Another frequent guest was Lynford Lardner, keeper of the Penn family’s Proprietary Seal for the colony. When his ambitions to become a Church of England clergyman due to his father’s bankruptcy in the collapse of a speculative scheme of the “South Sea Bubble” failed, Lardner went to work for the Penns as a clerk, where his sister Hannah had married into the family. Lardner came to Pennsylvania in the 1740’s but sources claim he was more interested in marrying rich widows and hunting and fishing than he was in his job. Perhaps inspired by Allen he established Grouse Hall, near where the Crest Plaza Shopping Center is today. It was said to have had a fireplace large enough to roast a whole deer.
In 1769/70 Allen’s third son James built his own country mansion which he named Trout Hall after his father’s fishing place. William’s fishing cabin remained on its site into the 19th century gradually falling into ruin. In 1845, reduced to a foundation, the remains were removed to widen Jordan Street.
In his memoirs “The General and His Captain,” Nolan P. Benner gives a detailed account of the development of the Trout Hatchery. It began its existence as a state-run organization in 1883. The state built the first pens under the direction by John S. Creveling for the state Fish Commission. As it had been for many years, the property was owned by Reuban Troxell but was leased to the state for a fish hatchery for a period of 20 years. Benner noted in a humorous aside that the public had become so accustomed to thinking of it as a State Hatchery that long after 1903, when the state moved its hatchery to Bellefonte in Centre County, that is how people referred to it.
The Troxell family tried for a number of years to raise trout on their own but were less than successful. So when Trexler came forward in 1907 to buy the property they took the bait. A noted sportsman and angler, the General was very interested in developing it as a fish hatchery and spent a considerable amount of money restoring and updating the fish pens with larger and more modern ones and employed Creveling to manage it until in 1920 he put Clayton Reisch, a former employee of the state, as manager.
By 1926 Trexler was building larger rearing ponds on the east side of the Little Lehigh Creek to be fed by a raceway from a dam upstream. Soon his trout were so in demand that he was thinking of incorporating the operation. According to Benner this caused his wife Mary to quip, “The General would incorporate his grandmother if she were still alive.” Trexler confronted several floods and outbreaks of disease among his fish. But, at the same time, he enjoyed having visitors come out to the fishpond at feeding time. Eventually he would have special events to which the public was allowed to attend.
With Trexler’s death in 1933 Benner and the rest of the Trexler trust trustees had to liquidate his properties. After a long, drawn-out process it was finally decided in 1949 to sell the property to the city which in turn leased it to several fishing related associations and groups.
“In one of the most attractive settings in the beautiful Lehigh Parkway,” Benner writes, “the operation is conducted… not as a commercial enterprise but to provide a parklike attraction for thousands of visitors and to stock the nearby stream and thus help fill the creels of our local anglers.”