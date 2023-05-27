The turquoise waters surrounding the Dry Tortugas islands in the Florida Keys have seen a lot of history. The first European to note them was Spanish explorer Ponce de Leon in 1513. Although supposedly looking for the Fountain of Youth, a story most historians today discount, he did find the Florida Keys, along with the rest of the state. For their abundance of turtles (de Leon captured over 100 there) he named them Tortugas, Spanish for turtles.
They were not inhabited except by the occasional pirate band who found them a secure spot to oversee shipments of the wealth of Mexico and rich mines of Potosi in the Andes, which produced 60% of the world’s silver, much of it being shipped on the Spanish Main and ripe for plunder.
In the early 19th century, the U.S. government, to protect the states that bordered the Gulf of Mexico, decided to build two large forts there, Fort Taylor and Fort Jefferson. Jefferson was the beauty of the pair, a six-sided fortification constructed of 16 million hand-made red bricks designed by the Chief of Army Engineers, Col. Joseph Gilbert Totten. It could accommodate 1,500 men and 456 cannon. Work on the fort continued for 29 years.
In the Civil War both forts were used to house deserters from the Union army. In 1863 they were garrisoned by the 47th Pennsylvania Volunteers, a largely Lehigh Valley manned unit. The forts were abandoned in the 1870s when it was discovered that they were unstable and not strong enough to withstand powerful new artillery. Today they are part of the Dry Tortugas National Park and a bird sanctuary.
According to a recent article in the New York Times, a marine archeologist for the park, Joshua Marano, was flying over the site in the summer of 2016, hoping in the off-chance of finding the ruins of a lighthouse that old charts suggested might be underwater there. But what he found 70 miles from Key West was a submerged island. Once made up of 11 islands, today due to shifting seas, sands and climate change, the Dry Tortugas number has shrunk to 6.
It was six years before Marano was able to begin the search for the mysterious island. He was aided by students from the University of Miami, where he teaches part-time. Underwater they found a post standing straight up. This was followed by another and then another until it was clear that they marked the outlines of a building. Looking at old charts, the team realized what they had found were the remains of Fort Jefferson’s quarantine hospital. A little later one of the team, Devon Fogarty, discovered a sandstone denoting a cemetery. At first it was covered with algae and sand. The next day she and the rest of the team returned. They did a rubbing but still the inscription on the stone was unclear. Then they dribbled sand on it and as if by magic were the words “JOHN GREER Nov 5, 1861.” Research showed Greer was a laborer who worked building the hospital. He never picked up his last paycheck or stayed in the hospital. Marano speculates that he might have died a sudden, violent death. He marvels at the luck in finding the gravestone. “To have a smoking gun like that, it's just a one in a million chance.”
Almost certainly none of the young men who lined up at the Allentown recruiting office in 1861 to join the 47th Regiment thought they would end up Florida. Colonel Tilghman Good’s Allen Rifles had been a popular militia unit headed by a local, popular figure. The 47th that he was now leading was sure to see some action and they wanted to be there to save the Union and see the rebels run. At first most saw the war as something like the Sunday militia gatherings, marching around in fancy uniforms, shooting at a target, eating a large picnic meal, and flirting with the girls afterwards. Captain Thomas Yeager, commander of the First Defenders, was to recall before the shooting started his men were totally unaware of what a war really was like. “They treated it like an excursion,” he recalled.
But first for the 47th it was drill, drill, and more drill. After that they found themselves headed by ship into the swampy regions of the south. By 1862 they were in South Carolina, and they were dying. Some of it was from enemy fire at the battle of Pocatalico but it was also something else: malaria and yellow fever. Medical knowledge being what it was in the 1860s, people had no idea yet that it was the mosquito that carried malaria. Everyone knew swamps were not pleasant places. Most blamed malaria on the miasma of the swamp grasses or the damp ground. Whatever it was, they were dying of it. And then there was yellow fever, dysentery, and cholera.
In 1863, the members of the 47th got their orders that they were being moved to Fort Taylor and Fort Jefferson. According to the National Park Service, being sentenced to Fort Jefferson was considered “worse than death.” Prisoners lived on the second tier in unfinished open gun rooms called casements. Hard labor under the blazing sun, little food and water, swarms of mosquitoes, yellow fever and malaria were common. All this was while wearing a ball and chain day and night. Many of its prisoners were criminals or army deserters. Among the most famous of its 2,500 prisoners in the late 1860s was Dr. Samuel Mudd, accused of complicity with John Wilkes Booth and others in the assassination of Abraham Lincoln. Freed by a pardon from President Andrew Johnson for his aid in using his medical skills during a yellow fever outbreak, Mudd’s role, if any, in the Lincoln plot is still a subject of debate among historians.
Allentown historian and Civil War buff the late Lewis “Lew” Schmidt in his detailed history of the 47th described the situation this way:
“Admissions to the Union Army’s general hospital at Forts Taylor and Jefferson rose dramatically between the end of the winter and beginning of the summer in 1863 with the 47th Pennsylvanians felled by everything from dysentery and bilious fever and remittent fevers to consumption (tuberculosis). The hospitalization rate for the 47th Pennsylvanians at Fort Jefferson alone, in fact, climbed from 19 in February to 48 in May 1863.”
Schmidt told this story from the 47th’s records:
“Pvt. William Eberthart of Company G, a 19-year-old cigarmaker from Wescosville and originally from Bucks County, was the second member of the regiment to die at Fort Jefferson. He died of consumption on May 10, after being sick for six months. Pvt. Eberhart was known to have entered Fort Jefferson on Christmas Day 1862 with chronic dysentery and was discharged on January 10, 1863. He reentered the hospital March 3 with phthisis (a form of wasting away common to tuberculosis patients at the end stage of the disease) and there was no record of his subsequent discharge or death.”
Exactly how many young Lehigh County men met their ends at Fort Jefferson is unknown but there must have been a number of them. John Powell, Jr., George C. Watson, Solomon J. Diehl and Andrew Bellis were among those who died as a result of illnesses. Perhaps the now submerged quarantine hospital was where they last viewed the world.
By 1864 the 47th had moved on to other things like the Red River campaign that would take them into the heart of Louisiana and a defeat that combined poor generalship on the part of their overall commander and the variety of illnesses that traveled in their wake. Finally at Cedar Creek, Virginia on October 19, 1865 they would achieve a long-sought victory under General Phil Sheridan.
When it came time in 1899 to establish a date for the unveiling of a Soldiers and Sailors monument to Lehigh County veterans in Allentown’s Center Square, Cedar Creek’s anniversary was selected. The veterans had told the city fathers they would not be there otherwise.
Perhaps as bands played some of them may have remembered their comrades who died long ago in the hell of the Dry Tortugas.