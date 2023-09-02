If you grew up in Allentown in the mid-20th century you could not help but know Britain G. “Brit” Roth. This longtime newspaper man was gifted with both longevity (Call-Chronicle newspaper cartoonist Bud Tamblyn noted he often had a tough time coming up with ideas for drawings to celebrate Roth’s many birthday anniversaries) and a memory that went back into the 19th century. Perhaps the first was hearing, he claimed, a knocking on the doors in the hall of a boarding house where he was living with his family. After the knock a voice would say “Lincoln’s dead” and then move on to next door, repeating the same words as he went. Roth would have been about six or seven at that time.
Another thing that Roth shared in the newspapers in the 1930s was his introduction to the automobile age in the Lehigh Valley. It was late at night in the year 1889 and he was walking down North 4th Street in Allentown with his friend J. Marshall Wright. They had just finished dinner at Jimmie Dolan’s Riverside restaurant near the Lehigh Valley Railroad’s station. Perhaps they had some beer. As Roth described it, the moon was full, casting a shadow over the grim fortress-like walls of the Lehigh County Prison. The street traffic was long gone and the horses safely in their stables. The 28-year-old Roth, then a cabinetmaker, was going over his day with Wright.
Suddenly, from behind them on Hamilton Street came a loud noise shattering the evening quiet with a roar that sounded like an explosion. Turning, they saw a strange vehicle heading in their direction, sparks flicking off the cobblestones as it went. Most astonishing of all, there was not a horse in sight. This strange apparition seemed to be moving under its own power. Atop it was what appeared to be a bearded man, wind blowing his face, his hand on a stick attached to a tiller. “I don’t remember whether it was from fright or from fear of being struck,” Roth recalled, but they both started to run. It was only after the vehicle turned down Linden Street that Wright realized that this was not something from the spirit world. Turning to Roth, he said that it was just mechanic Henry Nadig and his latest experiment, a newfangled horseless carriage. Apparently, some local bigwigs, Colonel Edward Young was mentioned as one, told the Allentown police that he didn’t want Nadig’s machine traveling during the day and frightening his horses.
Today the remains of the vehicle that frightened Roth and Wright that evening so long ago have a prominent place in Allentown’s America on Wheels Museum. That's largely thanks to the concern of former Lehigh County Executive David K. Bausch. It was Bausch who discovered the car after it had gone through many years of neglect and rescued it, keeping it safe in the garage of his Allentown home. If not the first gasoline powered vehicle made in America, it certainly is a contender to that title.
Who was this Henry Nadig? The exact date of his birth is disputed. One source says he was born on October 14, 1844, in Prussia. His obituary on January 11, 1930 in the Morning Call gives the date as February 14, 1843 and his birth place as Volksheim near the city of Frankfurt am Main. It was a free city of the German States at the time of his birth and would not be annexed by Prussia until 1866.
Arriving with his parents at the age of six, Nadig settled in an Allentown that was in the early stages of its industrial growth. The iron industry had arrived in Lehigh County in 1840 with the creation of the first commercially successful anthracite coal powered iron furnace in America at Catasauqua. By 1860 the region was enjoying a spurt of industrial development. Iron railroad rails for growing railroad networks had started a boom. Nadig learned the trade of machinist at the Barber Foundry located along Walnut Street between 2nd and 3rd streets. It was after the Civil War that Nadig went into business with a fellow machinist, J. Holmes Wright. According to the city directory for 1872-73 they were operating under the name of “Nadig and Wright Practical Machinists & Iron Founders” and advertised as skilled in producing, “Vertical and Horizontal Steam Engines and Pumps of every description, for Mining and other purposes. Machinery of all kinds made to order promptly and effectually repaired.” They also repaired sewing machines and made castings in iron and brass.
The year 1873 marked an important event for Henry Nadig. He married that year Clara S. Walter with whom he was to have nine children: seven boys and two girls. Nadig’s home at the northwest corner of 4th and Linden streets (401 N. 4TH St.) built in 1880 was a showplace that attracted much attention in its day. How much the Panic of 1873, which hit the local iron industry hard, hurt Henry Nadig is unknown. What is clear is that by the late 1870s his partnership with Wright had dissolved. By the 1880s Henry had been joined by his brother Philip, operating under the name of Nadig Brothers and continuing for many years.
Exactly when Henry Nadig took his first car for a drive is unclear. Morning Call Sunday editor John Y. Kohl recalled in a column it was around 1900 when one passed his father’s tailor shop window. A boy at that time, he recalled adults all rushing to the window. By the time he got there it was a cloud of dust. Asking adults what it was, they replied it was a horseless carriage.
Perhaps because the concept was so new people had a tough time deciding on exactly what to call the new mode of transportation. At least up to the 1930s the word “machine” was commonly used to describe it. A not uncommon headline in the Morning Call might read “Machine Causes Accident.” In the 1940’s Judge Frank Trexler, General Harry Trexler’s brother, fearful he might miss a Sunday School class at the First Presbyterian Church which he conducted for many years, asked another family member to come and “fetch me in the machine.”
Both Roth and Bausch give 1889 for the date of Nadig’s automobile. Henry Nadig himself said 1891. His sons, Lawrence and Charles Henry, claimed in 1905 they were the actual makers of the car, and said it was 1890-91, but four years later they were saying it was 1893. Mahlon Hellerich, Lehigh County historian offered this explanation in 1987:
“It is possible that in his effort to claim credit for building an automobile, Charles overlooked the pioneer and experimental work of his father as being a first and failed attempt, or that he and Lawrence played major roles in rebuilding the original car in 1891 or 1893 and that, in his opinion, the rebuilt and not the original was the true automobile.”
Whatever the date, one thing was clear, Lehigh County was not receptive at first to Nadig’s horseless carriage. Everything was working fine with the horse for many centuries. Why tamper with something that was tried and true with a noisy invention that gave off smoke, smells and could blow up? Almost all the commerce that took place was powered by horse drawn wagons. Nadig had no better luck in the country. Women screamed that he was scaring the chickens. The schoolboys laughed and shouted the inevitable “get a horse!” They threw rocks and bottles and an occasional cabbage. After one drive a constable showed up, threating to arrest Nadig for creating a public nuisance.
But the real problem came when Nadig went to the banks for a loan. "Sorry, Henry, but this is just too new and risky," they would say. With nine children to support, Nadig couldn’t afford to try to mass produce the car on his own. In 1900 Nadig’s sons brought the car to Madison Square Garden for a car show. They even supposedly got an offer of $10,000 for it and an offer to take the car on a nationwide tour. Henry Nadig turned it down.
By the 1920s cars and trucks were everywhere. In 1928 the Nadig was taken out and shown as part of the Allentown 100,000 population parade. But Henry Ford had also just turned out his Model A and millionaires and movie stars were being driven around by their chauffeurs in Pierce Arrows, Duisenbergs and Hispano-Suizas. The Nadig was history in more ways than one. Henry Nadig died on January 10, 1930.
On an afternoon in 1949 Dave Bausch was driving through Quakertown when something caught his eye. On the front lawn of a house was a large, ornamental owl. He remembered seeing it on visits he made to Yeakel Court, the place off North 4th Street where the Nadigs had a machine shop. Bausch was surprised when Henry Nadig’s son Lawrence, once he heard he was the son of Dr. Elmer Bausch, the family’s long time physician, greeted him warmly. Bausch asked Lawrence Nadig if he still had the car. With that he took him to a shed out back. “It was in pristine condition,” Bausch recalled in a 1989 interview. Bausch suggested he might want to think about donating it to a museum in Allentown. But Lawrence Nadig said no. He claimed the city of Allentown owed his father money for work he had done to repair a building at the old Allentown Fairgrounds in the 1870s, so until the city paid them the family would never give up the car to anything in Allentown.
It would be the 1960s, when he was organizing the first Das Awkscht Fest auto show in Emmaus, that Bausch thought the car would be great to have on display. He asked Lawrence Nadig about it and got the response, “If you can move it, you can have it.” Bausch was shocked to discover that the shed had collapsed around it, leaving the car exposed for years to rain and snow. Everything on it that was metal was rusted.
Bausch had it moved to his garage. It was clear it was never going to run again. But Busch still wanted to date it. He noticed a serial number on a wheel and the name "Hoops Brothers, Darlington, West Chester, Chester County." Fortunately, the company still existed. After driving down there one day, Bausch asked a clerk if he had any record of the purchase. The clerk there thought they might and climbed up a ladder into some old dusty records and brought down a faded sales slip. It stated that the M.S. Young Hardware Store of Allentown had purchased the wheels for their customer, Henry Nadig. The date on the slip was 1889.