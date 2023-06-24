Travelers along the road separating the two rural towns of Mesves-sur-Loire and Bulcy in central France, a region known for its wine, may be surprised on entering Bulcy seeing a street sign identifying it as rue du Camp American. This is the only visible evidence of what stood between the two towns in 1918 during World War I, a huge American Army hospital. More than 140,000 American troops were stationed here, a good distance from the front. In 1918 there were 20,186 patients in the hospital and during the war a total of 38,765 wounded soldiers spent time here cared, for in part by the Army Nurse Corps. It was there that one of them, 30-year-old Anna Marie McMullen, a nurse and an Allentown native, died in the flu pandemic that swept the world in those years.
For a long time most Americans looked on what became World War I as Europe’s problem and thanked God for the Atlantic Ocean. “I Didn’t Raise My Boy to Be a Soldier,” tinkled from player pianos and in parlors across the land in 1914. The sinking of the Cunard liner Lusitania in 1915 by a German U-boat, taking with it over 100 American lives, among them journalist/artist/philosopher Elbert Hubbard with his wife and multi-millionaire Alfred Gwynne Vanderbilt, led to an outcry headed by former president Theodore Roosevelt that the country should join the Allied cause. As late as 1916 incumbent President Woodrow Wilson was re-elected with the slogan, “He Kept Us Out Of War.” A month after Wilson’s second inaugural, in April of 1917, the U.S. sent its men overseas to “make the world safe for democracy.”
But men were not the only ones that caught the spirit of the day. Young nurse Anna Marie McMullen wanted to serve as well. And the best way she felt she could do that was as a U.S. Army Nurse Corps Volunteer.
McMullen’s early life was not an easy one. Little to nothing is known of her parents. An orphan at a young age, she was raised by her aunt and foster mother Sarah Ursprung in Allentown. McMullen attended local schools and was a graduate of Allentown High School. She decided at some point she wanted to pursue a career in nursing. McMullen enrolled at what was then known as the Allentown Hospital Training School for Nursing in 1912, graduating three years later. A year after her graduation a new building was opened for the nursing school, dedicated by former President William Howard Taft.
According to a tribute dedicated to McMullen in 1921 by former Allentown Mayor James Schaadt, she spent a year completing a course in nervous diseases in Massachusetts. Along with working as a private nurse in Allentown, Washington D.C. and Easton she spent two years at Illinois Central Hospital in Chicago.
The Army Nurses Corps had been established in 1901 and was 16 years old when the U.S. entered World War I. At that time there only 403 nurses serving on active duty and 170 nurses in reserve. But the American Red Cross, numbering 8,000 nurses, had been in Europe since 1914/15. They were American civilian nurses who volunteered with the American Ambulance Service in Paris and as French nurses at a French Army field office near Belgium, then occupied by the Germans.
One of those nurses was Vashti Bartlett who sailed to France in March of 1915, arriving in Paris and stationed at a hospital in Pau near the Pyrenees Mountains. “If they are not so badly wounded, we bring them back, heal them and send them forward again to the firing line that they may go through this agony once more-but such is the.…bravery of these ordinary French men,” she would later write. In May of 1917 the U.S. War Department called on the Red Cross to mobilize six base hospitals for immediate shipment to France to serve with the British forces.
The Army Nurses Corps established a certain series of qualifications. They had to be U.S. citizens, female, unmarried, between 25 and 35 years of age and graduates of nursing schools that offered “theoretical and practical nursing.” As was the case with most things in America at the time, army nurses had to be Caucasian. Black women or Asian women were not accepted. A physical exam was required and no member of the Army Nurses Corps, either regular or reserve, was assigned to overseas duty against their will.
Anna Marie McMullen was one of 36 Allentown Hospital nurses selected. On April 1, 1918 she enlisted and was sent to Camp Lewis in Tacoma, Washington. On August 1, 1918 the captain of a troop ship docked in Hoboken received his sealed orders from one of two young officers (one of which was most probably my grandfather, Edward Whelan, and the other Charles Simon, father of future Secretary of the Treasury William Simon) and began the voyage carrying Annie Marie McMullen and a boat load of doughboys to France.
Successfully dodging the U-boats, the ship arrived safely. Because of her early death we know very little about what McMullen’s life was like at the hospital. But the U.S. World War I Commission gives an overview:
“Most had never traveled far from their hometown before. Few had ever visited a foreign land. More than 10,000 had sailed amid blackouts through U-boat infested waters. They slept in hammocks, trudged through knee deep mud, lived in wooden barracks and sometimes washed their hair in their helmets, enduring rain and snow, disease and danger from bombardment. They nursed more than 320,000 American soldiers, the sick and the wounded.”
A nurse, Julia Stimson, who later became an officer in the Nurse Corps put it like this:
“They are working terribly hard, sleeping with helmets over their faces and enamel basins on their stomachs, washing in the water they had in hot water bags because water is so scarce, operating fourteen hours at a stretch, drinking quantities of tea because there is no coffee and nothing else to drink, wearing men’s ordnance socks under their stockings, trying to keep their feet warm in frosty operating rooms at night, and both seeing and doing such surgical work as they never imagined in their wildest days dream of, but all the time unafraid and unconcerned with the whistling and banging shells exploding around them…One need never tell me that women can’t do as much, stand as much and be as brave as men.”
All of this Annie Marie McMullen may have lived through. But she could not have imagined that what came to be called the Spanish flu would kill her. It was called the Spanish flu according to one source because Spain being a neutral country in the war did not censor its newspapers. It seemed to hit nurses particularly hard as they worked round the clock shifts. “Many died from pneumonia, ear infections Spanish flu influenza,” notes one source.
And such was the end of Anna Marie McMullen, who died on October 6, 1918. She was buried in a grave at the military hospital at Mesves-sur-Loire. A little over a month later on November 11, 1918 at the eleventh-hour World War I ended. Looking at the peace treaty when it was signed, Marshall Ferdinand Foch, the overall French commander said prophetically: “This is not a peace. This is a truce for 20 years.”
But all that was far in the future when the coffin carrying McMullen’s remains arrived on January 11, 1921 in Allentown. On January 21 a sung funeral Mass was held for her at the Church of Saint Catherine of Sienna. An American flag was draped in black by soldier patients soldier marched in her honor. McMullen was buried at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, now Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Cemetery. Today she is honored for giving her life for her country in that war to make the world safe for democracy so long ago.