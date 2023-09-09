It had been a long time coming, but finally it was going to happen. While the international headlines spoke of troubles in the Balkans, the wedding in New York of Titanic survivor Hedwig Frolicher and an athlete they called “James” Thorpe on October 2, 1912, the big local item was the opening of the Pennsylvania Homeopathic Hospital for the Insane, aka the Allentown State Hospital. The red brick Georgian Revival structure, rising handsomely from 209 acres of property, was called a credit to the region. Many newspaper readers could recall when the project was first disclosed in 1901, 11 years before. What with the political warfare between the Republicans and the Democrats in the legislature, the bickering over contractors and charges of substandard materials and shoddy construction, it was almost as controversial as that “marble palace,” as the Morning Call called the new state capitol building, that was rising in Harrisburg.
Over 111 years later, when the capitol building is regarded as gem of Roman Revival architecture, the Allentown State Hospital is no more. “Warehousing” those with mental illness is considered barbaric and cruel. While tearing down a solid, well-built structure like the state hospital is regarded as wasteful by some, few would argue to return it to its previous role. Today there is no doubt that locking people away whatever their good intentions was not a solution, but at the time in 1900 the concept of the asylum was the prevailing mode. Pioneering attempts included the medieval Bethlehem Hospital in London (from which the word "bedlam" is supposedly derived) to a similar type of institution in 18th century Philadelphia. It was said to be a popular form of amusement after church on Sunday to go there and watch the “antics” of the inmates.
Some scholars argue that the concept also crossed over to the realm of prisons. Particularly difficult prisoners would be subjected to solitary confinement. Here separated from the general prison population they would be locked in a cell with nothing more than a chair, a table and a Bible. Here they would read scripture, contemplate their evil ways and turn away from them and sin no more. Instead, the general result was that the isolation caused the hardened criminal to become even more set in their ways or lapse into insanity.
By the early 1900s Lehigh, Northampton and other counties across the nation had established poor houses, county homes or poor farms for those who no longer had the resources to take care of themselves. Whatever their original intention may have been the stigma of being placed in such institutions was huge. The general view was it meant that your family no longer thought enough to care for you. A poem of the day, “Over The Hill To The Poor House,” summed up the popular view of the institutions.
So it was with institutions that housed the mentally ill. And by 1900 there was a consensus in Pennsylvania, whose “insane asylums,” which according to local press accounts were overcrowded, that more institutions were necessary. In 1901 the state legislature appropriated $50,000 to begin the process to find a new site for a larger institution. Under the direction of a state committee headed by the Honorable William Marshall of Allegheny County, a site of 209 acres in Rittersville was selected. The land had been the farms of Robert Wright Sr. and J. Marshall Wright. Robert Wright as a young man came to Allentown in the 1820s. As he prospered in his career as an attorney, he also became a prominent member of the community. It was Wright, giving a Fourth of July oration, who first put the Liberty Bell’s journey to Allentown from Philadelphia in the dark days of the American Revolution out of the realm of a long-standing oral tradition into print. It was probably in the late 1860s, when he turned his then rural retreat called Clover Nook on North 4th Street over to what would later become Allentown College For Woman and Cedar Crest College, that Wright bought his Rittersville farm. It was common for wealthy Allentown individuals to have rural property at the time. Wright died in 1888 and the property was inherited by his son, Robert Wright Jr., also an attorney and active in local Democratic Party politics. In 1903 the state legislature allocated to the Bureau of Public Charities $200,000 to begin the work and select an architect. Philip H. Johnson of Philadelphia was selected.
Here is where the story gets murky. Philip H. Johnson (1868-1933), no relation to the modernist architect with the same name, was a close associate of Bois Penrose, the man who headed Pennsylvania’s Republican political machine. Johnson had close ties to the Philadelphia division of that machine. He was known as the city's “architect in perpetuity” in that just about every municipal building contract went through his hands. Muckraking journalist of the day Lincoln Steffens in his book “Shame of the Cities” entitled his chapter on the City of Brotherly Love “Philadelphia Corrupt and Content.” Johnson apparently had no known architectural training and was happiest sailing one of his three yachts. He had an honorary membership in the Larchmont, New York yacht club. In 1914 the Philadelphia Public Ledger launched an investigation of Johnson. But even his harshest critics, who attribute the longevity of his buildings to the more skilled men around him, admit that they were solid.
The next big day was the Allentown State Hospital’s cornerstone laying on June 27, 1904. Presided over by Pennsylvania governor Samuel W. Pennypacker, it included architect Johnson and numerous members of the state legislature arriving by trains, street cars and old-fashioned horsepower. The Allentown Pioneer Band provided the music and Bethlehem minister William D.C. Keiter the prayer. Architect Johnson brought along a copper box. It included the newspapers of the day, a collection of coins, a copy of the Act of the Legislature creating the hospital and a list of the doctors present. Governor Pennypacker, using a trowel, spread cement over the cornerstone rim and the time capsule was sealed. Then lunch was served in the former Wright home. When the capsule was opened over 100 years later, surprisingly the newspapers were in relatively good shape and the other printed material items were not.
Originally the hospital was first called the Pennsylvania Homeopathic Hospital for the Insane. The reason for this was at its opening it was designed to be devoted to homeopathic treatment. In her 2010 article on the hospital, Bethlehem historian Karen M. Samuels describes it this way:
“Homeopathy treats the mind and body together… the homeopathic treatment of the patient began with a period of bed rest. The patient then received plenty of fresh air, nutritious food, hydrotherapy, exercise, re-education and occupational therapy. The belief was that under proper conditions the body would heal itself.”
Founded in the 1790s by Samuel Christian Friedrich Hahnemann of Germany in the early to mid-19th century, many of the doctors he trained came to German speaking communities in Pennsylvania and it was widely popular. The first homeopathic hospital was established in Allentown in the 1830s. It taught all its courses in German. Although the college closed its doors as a result of the Panic of 1837, the support for homeopathic medicine remained strong in the Lehigh Valley.
The first board of trustees of the Allentown State Hospital included some of the most prominent men in the Allentown and Bethlehem region. Its president was Harry C. Trexler, the secretary and treasurer Trexler’s business associate Col. Edward M. Young. Others included were Archibald Johnston, Bethlehem Steel vice president; and Leonard Peckitt, president of Empire Iron and Steel in Catasauqua.
It would be nice to report that after that date everything went according to plan and the building went up without a problem and on time. But this was not to be the case. In fact, as the years went on the press and public both locally and statewide began to wonder exactly what was taking so long. Money was allocated, and money spent. But nothing seemed to happen. As the Morning Call noted on June 10, 1910, referring to the state capitol building then under construction, “perhaps it is not so extensive as the gilded palace of graft in Harrisburg” but something had to be done. There was suspicion of kickbacks and boondoggling. The Pennsylvania legislation had a national reputation. As one muckraking journalist of the day noted, “John D. Rockefeller has done everything to the legislature but refine it.”
When confronted with these charges by the Morning Call, State Senator William Keyser, treasurer of the Rittersville Hospital Commission refused to talk:
“Senator, we want to talk to you in regard to the Rittersville Hospital.”
“I refuse to discuss the matter with the press at all.”
“There is only one question we want to ask, would you favor an inquiry into the situation?"
"I’m not going to answer.”
Finally, the state’s hand was forced and Lindley Johnson, a reputable architect and no relation to Philip H. Johnson, was appointed by the State Board of Public Grounds and Buildings to investigate. His report was issued on August 15, 1910 and summed up by the Allentown Democrat:
“The report shows rank neglect on the part of the hospital commissioners and that the buildings have suffered damage because of the delay. The undue waste will cost the state tens of thousands of dollars to put the building in proper form. In the opinion of the expert, it will require fully a year and $345,000 to complete the building.”
Among the many problems that Lindley Johnson noted were inferior quality of cement, roof tiles held together by rusted nails that could be pulled out by hand and other signs of shoddy work. If money was being skimmed off the top by contractors or members of the legislature it was suspected but could not be proven. What boss Bois Penrose, a master of the art of graft, was up to behind closed doors is unknown.
The Morning Call heralded the October 3, 1912 opening of the hospital with headlines. But in truth there was no official ceremony, perhaps the previous scandal prevented that. While hailing the Georgian Revival building as a fine one it noted that patients were arriving from the Norristown Asylum and 50 more would be coming on October 10.
The Call noted Dr. Klopp the superintendent declined to give an exact time so onlookers would not show up to gawk. Next year, at the dedication of the Eighth Street Bridge, in his remarks local State Senator Arthur DeWalt noted the hospital as a significant contribution to Allentown, but, he added, “with few inmates from this section.”
And so, what became the Allentown State Hospital went about its job. Over the years it had many patients. For some it was the “Snake Pit,” a brutal place and virtual prison as depicted in the 1948 film of the same name. To many of the people who worked there over the years it was nothing of the kind but a place where dedicated folks did the best they could. In many ways it was probably like institutions of its kind across the country. Now it and many "insane asylums" are gone, a relic of a past that few will mourn.