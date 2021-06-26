In 2022, the Hotel Bethlehem will celebrate its 100th anniversary, but the roots of on which it was founded go back to the earliest days of the community.
Next year, the Hotel Bethlehem will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a number of special events that will highlight its arrival on the local scene. It was the first real urban hotel that the Lehigh Valley would know. It was followed in 1924 by the Hotel Easton and Allentown’s Americus in 1927.
In that era having a downtown hotel was a mark that a place had gotten past the horse-and-buggy era and entered the 20th century. Everything from conventions and weddings to receptions for well- known celebrities were held there. At a time when distances and far-away places were not a jet plane trip away, hotels still had the lure of the exotic.
Some guests arrived with trunks, a line of luggage-carrying bell boys behind them. Amelia Earhart addressed an overflow crowd at the Hotel Bethlehem in 1928 by the Bethlehem Rotary and round-the- world flyer, Wiley Post was hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Allentown at the Americus in 1933.
Events played themselves out against a background of crystal chandeliers, a uniformed doorman and bellhops. It was the place in the inter-war years where events of importance happened, and prominent guests arrived and were entertained. Big band music offered by traveling orchestras like Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller or the Dorsey Brothers could be heard.
One of the most popular books of the period, set in a pre-Hitler Berlin hotel with a cast of many characters was the novel “Grand Hotel” by Vicki Baum. In 1932, Hollywood made it into a movie of the same name that won the Academy Award for Best Picture and was a huge box office success. Among its stars were Greta Garbo and Joan Crawford.
In one of the most successful advertising campaigns known. in 1933 a New York ad man recruited a bellmen Johnny Roventini at the New Yorker Hotel to “Call for Phill-ip Morrees” to advertise Philip Morris cigarettes. The call became known nationwide on radio and in television’s early days and could be heard in the sponsor announcement for “I Love Lucy.”
By coincidence, the Hotel Bethlehem’s opening took place within days of another significant hotel-centered event in Paris’s Majestic Hotel.
On the evening of May 18, 1922, a wealthy Anglo-American couple, Violet and Sydney Schiff held a special dinner for Serge Diaghilev, impresario of the Ballet Russe, who had shocked the Paris dance world to near riot in 1913 with Igor Stravinsky’s “Rites of Spring.”
Asked by the King of Spain what he did for the ballet, Diaghilev replied “Your Majesty I am like you; I don’t work, I don’t do anything, but I am indispensable!” The couple also invited composer Stravinsky, artist Pablo Picasso, and authors Marcel Proust and James Joyce.
Whatever the Schiff’s hopes for the evening, they were almost certainly dashed. Joyce arrived drunk or at least pretended to be so; Picasso was relatively civil, but his wife was loud; and Stravinsky was sullen at his latest bad reviews for his most recent work.
Proust, an invalid, arrived at 2:30 am. in a fur coat and white gloves. He inadvertently insulted Stravinsky by praising Beethoven. “I detest Beethoven,” the composer shouted back. Proust and Joyce apparently spent the rest of the evening complaining about their health or noting pointedly that they had never read the other’s works.
It is good to be able to report things were more pleasant for the Hotel Bethlehem’s opening. And more interesting was the origin of the hotel, Bethlehem Steel titan Charles Michael Schwab.
Schwab--who once boasted that before he was 17, he hadn’t worn a suit of clothes that were not made by his mother--by 1920 had stayed in some of the world’s best hotels. London, Paris, Monte Carlo: he had been at them all. He crossed the Atlantic on the White Star liner Olympic, sister ship to the Titanic many times.
But it was apparently not until World War I that Schwab saw the need for a modern hotel in Bethlehem. When Bethlehem Steel became the largest single supplier of arms for the Allied cause, it was drawing a different kind of client.
French and English generals and European arms company executives were becoming frequent visitors. As Bethlehem was only a relatively short train ride from New York, it had not been a problem at first. But now if Bethlehem wanted to be considered seriously as a first-class place, it had to have a modern hotel.
It did not have to be the Ritz or the Plaza but travelers in town to do business with what was becoming the second largest steel company in the world needed a well-built handsome structure that did not require its guests to use the “outdoor plumbing.” It would also help further shape the identity of the newly united city of Bethlehem.
Chances are good that a lot of the details of this hotel project were in the hands of Bethlehem mayor and former steel company executive Archibald “Arch” Johnson. Schwab knew it was task he could trust to Johnson who had lived in Bethlehem a long time and had deep ties to the community, which Schwab did not.
The site chosen was occupied by the aging Eagle Hotel. By 1920, it was the property of the estate of former owner George E. Myers. It was purchased for $75,000. On June 1st, 1921 at five o’clock on a partly cloudy afternoon Johnson, the city council, the board of directors of the chamber of commerce
and many members of the community gathered on Main Street to witness the cornerstone laying for the new hotel.
Following Johnson’s introduction, Mrs. Elizabeth Lehman Myers, a noted Moravian historian in the community came forward to give what the Morning Call referred to as a “brief sketch” of the site’s history. Myers began by mentioning that it was one of the first sites cleared by the Moravians, called First House, and where at Christmas in 1741, Count Zinzendorf gave Bethlehem its name.
She went on to note that the Second Store of the community was located there from 1749 to 1823. Then the Eagle Hotel, called in some early sources the Golden Eagle, followed from 1823 to 1920.
Among the guests at the Eagle Hotel in 1839 was President Martin Van Buren, the first U.S. president to visit the Lehigh Valley while in office. He did not spend the night but was hosted at a meal and rally there by Democrats.
Local folks might also have remembered, and either chuckled or breathed a sigh of relief, that a bit of local history about the hotel when it was run in the 19th century by Caleb Yohe was not mentioned.
Every Christmas, Yohe created for the Eagle the most elaborate putz in the town. But his daughter May, who used to entertain guests at the Eagle as a child, in the 1890s had gone on the stage, married an English lord, worn the Hope Diamond and later created international headlines by fleeing from her husband with her lover on a voyage around the world. Conservative Bethlehem found the whole thing horrifying.
The Morning Call noted that the new Hotel Bethlehem had an estimated cost of $1,500,000 and that its cornerstone was cut out of a large stone taken from the foundation of the Eagle. “The new modern hotel therefore will stand on historic ground,” the Call noted.
The Hotel Bethlehem would have 8 stories with 200 guest rooms with bath. “The John W. Wiggins Company of Philadelphia is erecting the building. All the structural steel used was manufactured by Bethlehem Steel. The columns are known as the Bethlehem shapes,” the newspaper added.
The corporation set up to run the Hotel Bethlehem had at least one Bethlehem Steel executive A.H. Buck on its board.
The economy was deep in depression in 1921 and 1922 but the work on the hotel went on without a stop. As it rose skyward to be among tallest buildings in the Lehigh Valley, it is possible that at least some wondered if that was not out of place in their quaint Moravian town.
But as the spring of 1922 dawned, it was clear to many that the building was rapidly getting done and soon would be finished. By now, curiosity and anticipation were clearly at a high level. Even skeptics wanted to take a look.
Finally, it was announced by W.L. Jones, the hotel’s manager, that members of the Bethlehem Rotary Club would be the first to get a glimpse.
On May 17, 1922, following their usual noontime lunch, the men arrived at the hotel’s front door where Jones greeted them. He gave the Rotarians a complete tour, along the way explaining how the building was constructed and described the furnishings. In the end of its brief story on the subject, the Morning Call noted they all seemed impressed and that it would prove “a decided credit to the Steel City.”
That day, Jones announced that on May 20 the official opening would take place proceeded by a viewing for the general public from 1 to 3 in the afternoon. But the big event for Jones would take place on the evening of Friday, May 19th when the hotel’s stockholders, Bethlehem Steel executives and their wives and friends and the press were to get their first look.
That day dawned cloudy with a forecast of a possibility of showers. But if any rain fell, it failed to dampen the enthusiasm of the estimated crowd of 500 that gathered at the Hotel Bethlehem that evening.
To add a touch of elegance, Jones had the event set to music. Bethlehem Hotel Orchestra members, leader and first violin Joseph Burtlieb, accompanied by violinist Arthur Hudson, Miss Edna Weaver at the piano and E.L.Buchman cello, located on the mezzanine, were among the first sounds the guests heard. Although no program was listed in the Call, probably Struss waltzes and Offenbach selections were among the musical offerings.
The guests entered a lobby painted in cream and gold with deep blue decorations bedecked with ferns and palms “artistically placed.” Baskets of small roses were also placed around the room. The lobby furniture consisted of couches and chairs of red velvet.
“To the right of the lobby as one enters is the café while a few steps on the left lead to a conservatory furnished with wicker and ferns,” noted the Call.
Following the stairs up to the mezzanine the guests were greeted by the ballroom, “a wonderful place to enjoy an evening of dancing.” The hotel had gotten the services of a dance band known as the Lehigh Six. Possibly from Lehigh University, they were John Walton violin, Maxwell Glen saxophone, N.C. Carter piano, Francis O’Keefe drums and Robert Allen banjo.
The dances most associated with the 20s today, like the Charleston and Black Bottom, had not “come in” yet. But there were couples who tried out the new dance floor with a fox trot or, for the more daring, a tango, under a ceiling “completely covered in dazzling crystal.”
As it was Prohibition, there was no public bar. But as some ventured out into the night and headed to their speakeasy of choice, there was no one who could deny that the Hotel Bethlehem lived up to its
hype. “Dressed in all its splendor, the new Hotel Bethlehem proved a revelation to those who paid a visit,” noted the Call.
Over its 100 years, the Hotel Bethlehem has had its up and downs when celebrated guests from John F. Kennedy and Winston Churchill to Ozzie Nelson were entering its lobby and times when many despaired for its continued existence. That it has survived and prospered is a testimony to the faith it has inspired.