History's Headlines: If Jute Street could talk

Allentown’s North Jute Street is a relatively narrow place. Old homes and a decaying industrial building, perhaps a former knitting mill, are its chief features. Smashed windows open to the elements long ago rendered it a place for birds and unknown other animals seeking refuge. Trees that line the nearby Jordan Creek hover over it.
But there is local history in this corner of the city’s Jordan Heights neighborhood. A stone’s throw from Jute Street, over 200 years ago William Allen brought the leaders of Philadelphia to the first Trout Hall, which he called “my fishing place” on the Jordan Creek. Perhaps it first suggested to him that a community might grow here.
And, though it is hard to imagine, 110 years ago an industry once thrived near here on Gordon Street: The Allentown Spinning Company, one that employed, in good times, 600 workers. It was jute, the tough, durable fabric that tied this corner of Allentown to India’s storied Bengal Province and Ganges Delta and the many jute mills of 19th century Dundee, Scotland.
Currently the rugged material that gave Jute Street its name is on a roll. With the worldwide search for something to replace environment unfriendly plastic bags, more and more places are turning to jute. In the past five years, India’s jute bag production has more than tripled. Supermarkets across America are increasingly offering reusable jute shopping bags to their customers. They account for the $400 million in jute products that were exported in 2021. Designers in Paris see jute handbags as fashion accessories. Wine producers in Italy use it to decorate their expensive products. Trader Joe’s is one of the largest users of jute products. “Natural is fashion now. There is nothing more eco-friendly than jute,” Raghavendra Gupta, a top official of the Indian Jute Mills Association, a trade group in Kolkata (formerly Calcutta), recently told the New York Times. Almost all of the world’s jute is produced in West Bengal, India, and the nation of Bangladesh. When the British divided the Indian subcontinent in 1947, Bengal was split into two regions separating the jute factories in India from fields in what became Bangladesh.
How did jute end up in Allentown? Well, it is tied to the jute mills of Dundee, Scotland and a man named David R. Malcolm, a member of a family who had played a large role in the development of Dundee’s booming 19th century jute industry. At the start of that century Dundee was largely a seaport with ties to the whaling industry as well as thriving flax mills. A great deal of trade also went on with India, which was then controlled by Britain’s Honorable British East India Company. It was their tea that got tossed into Boston harbor at America’s most famous tea party.
Most of the mills were built to process raw flax fiber into yarn which was woven into canvas. Among them was James Malcolm and Sons. Over the years British merchants to India had noticed a fiber type of crop that grew abundantly and was cheap to buy. They wondered if it might have other uses. None of this was news to the people of Bengal, India, who had been using jute to make textiles since at least the 3rd millennium B.C. The Roman scholar Pliny the Elder (24 A.D.-70 A.D.) in his encyclopedia titled Natural History claimed jute was used as a food in Ancient Egypt. Jute began arriving in Britain in the seventeenth century. But it was not until the 1830s that Dundee got into the jute trade.
According to the story that is often told, early efforts to develop jute fiber into yarn were unsuccessful as it was unlike flax- tough. Then either by design or accident some whale oil, which Dundee had plenty of, was spilled on some jute and it made the fiber flexible. Burlap is a fabric usually made from the jute plant. One source says it was James Malcolm and Sons that in 1831 produced the first jute yarn with the new process. Others claim it was not until 1838 that the first jute mill was in operation in Dundee. Whoever it was, from then until the early 20th century Dundee was the jute thread making capital of the world. Soon its wealthy makers acquired the nickname of Dundee Jute Barons.
Most of the workers in the jute mills were women. They could be paid less. Husbands remained home and male unemployment was high. Conditions in the mills were dangerous and the housing that workers lived in was worse than anything that Charles Dickens could have imagined. But Dundee jute mills were designed to produce, and that they did. The interruption of flax from Prussia during the Crimean War of the 1850s and of cotton during the U.S. Civil War in the 1860s had more and more mill owners turning to jute. The Cox Brothers Camperdown Works in Dundee was the largest jute mill in the world. It covered an area of 30 acres, employed 14,000 workers and had its own railroad, foundry and school. According to one source, “until the late 19th century Dundee produced almost every piece of jute cloth that was used anywhere in the world.”
Yet even as they dominated the market the Jute Barons were beginning to feel the hot breath of competition on their backs. As early as 1870 young men from England and their Indian partners were setting up their own jute mills in India. They reasoned the raw material was closer and labor was cheaper. But experienced workers they did not have. So for the next 90 years they left Dundee, as one source says, “in a steady stream” to work and manage Calcutta’s mills. It was in this changing environment that David R. Malcolm (1851-1915) was born to George and Helen Rattray Malcolm. George Malcolm had spent his entire life in the jute family business, then called Malcolm Ogilvy. In the 1890s the elder Malcolm was “still living, and although he has reached his seventy-fourth year, he continues the manufacture of jute yarns and burlaps in Dundee.”
Young David Malcom was educated in high school and studied for a time in Germany, getting a degree as an engineer. In 1876 he married Henrietta Falconer, a daughter of Major James Falconer and his wife Henrietta (Forbes) Falconer. David Malcolm returned home and entered the family jute business, working his way up the ranks of the company and becoming “thoroughly acquainted with the manufacture of jute goods.” Finally in 1890 he decided to leave Dundee and go to America. Why David Malcolm made this decision at 40 years old is unknown. Perhaps he could read the economic tea leaves and saw there was no future for jute in Dundee. Perhaps he realized that his 74- year-old father was not ready to retire and turn the family business over to him. And if he did, he would be looking over his shoulder every minute, second guessing him. Or perhaps David Malcolm saw more opportunity across the sea.
Whatever the reason, that August he sailed for America. Malcolm did not sail alone. With him and his wife were their seven children: Helen R., James F., George H., Henrietta W., David L., Hilda., and Lessels H. They made their home at 305 North Fourth Street, in what one source calls “a handsome brick residence.” That lot today is occupied by Central Catholic High School. On arrival Malcolm took over the Allentown spinning mills of the Robert Barbour estate. The Barbour family were prominent mill owners from Paterson, New Jersey and had come to Allentown in the 1880s when the silk industry came here from that city. The had operated flax mills in Patterson since the 18th century. It was described in 1895 as a “four story brick building, 55x250 feet in dimension and conveniently located near the tracks of the Lehigh Valley Railroad.” The street address is given as 341-347 West Gordon Street. Its primary products were jute yarns and twines. Later carpets were also made there.
Malcolm was able to start a company that by the dawn of the 20th century kept between 500 and 600 workers employed. Perhaps as was the case in Dundee it employed many women. But accounts show there were men employed there as well. The late Ruth Junius, a Black resident of Allentown recalled in the early 1980s that some of her family members worked at what she called the “jute works.” By 1911 the Allentown Spinning Company even boasted its own baseball team and regularly played against other company teams.
To judge from the newspaper accounts, the start of World War I hit the Allentown Spinning Mill hard. Jute was a product that had to be shipped from overseas and with a war on, German U-boats were hunting the sea lanes. In a January 1, 1915, Morning Call article, Malcolm noted that he feared the psychology of panic that gripped the markets with the outbreak of war would have to subside before he would see his business thrive again. “Our primary product is carpets at this time, and we have to wait till the psychology of the market shows itself,” he said.
On March 25, 1915, the Allentown Leader newspaper reported that Malcolm had resigned as manager of the Allentown Spinning Company. He had been named Chairman of the Board of Directors and consulting expert to the Barbour thread and linen interests in America. His successor was to be Robert B. Gordon, a native of Belfast, Northern Ireland, who had worked for the Barbour interests in Patterson before coming to Allentown.
But Malcolm did not have did not have much time on his new job. On May 26, 1915, he died at age 64 in his home of a series of diseases that the Morning Call listed as “heart disease, Bright’s disease and hardening of the arteries.” On May 31st Malcolm was buried at Fairview Cemetery under a large monument in the shape of a Celtic cross. Rev. G. H. Bousefield of New York’s Apostolic Church conducted the service. Rev. Robert Nott Merriman of Allentown’s Episcopal Church of the Mediator and Rev. Robert H. Kline of Grace Episcopal Church assisted at the funeral. Malcolm’s wife passed away in 1922 and was buried next to him.
Once the U.S. entered the war in 1917 the Allentown Spinning Company was selling burlap bags to the U.S. Army on government contracts for use as sandbags. But sometime in the 1920s the Allentown Spinning Company seems to have closed for good. In 1926 a large plaque set in a stone was placed in front of the building, marking it as the site of a POW camp for Hessian soldiers during the Revolution. But by 1929 there is no listing for the Allentown Spinning Company in the city directory.