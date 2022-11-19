Everybody knows how in the 19th and 20th centuries the Bethlehem Steel Company, later Corporation, made the region an industrial powerhouse in the iron and steel industry. But the roots of that industry in America and locally go back to the colonial era.
On the morning of February 8, 1754, a New Jersey forest’s peace was shattered by the shouts of angry men. With voices raised, axe-wielding German emigrant farmers emerged on the edge of a clearing where a small party of workers (mostly white, indentured servants and enslaved Black men) were gathered, chopping down trees, clearing brush and unloading equipment. With a fury, the farmers shoved the men aside, at times brandishing their axes and clubs. They announced to the startled workers that this land was in the King’s land and that the men were trespassing by their actions. Then, the farmers began pulling down the planned iron furnace and setting nearby buildings on fire.
When word reached the iron workers' boss, a certain Mr. John Hackett, sometimes known as Col. Hackett and perhaps the founder of Hackettstown, New Jersey, sped to the scene. Once quiet had been restored, Hackett informed the German farmers that it was no longer the King’s land but “was purchased from the Attorneys of the West Jersey Society for a large sum of money.” Therefore, it was they who were trespassing on private property. With that, the presumably sullen farmers backed off with reluctance.
The owners/investors in the furnace were four prominent Philadelphians. The two most influential were William Allen, a public official, merchant and land speculator; and his business partner Joseph Turner, the captain of Allen’s merchant ship, the brig Lively. Among its cargo were enslaved Black people from the West Indies who were sold in Philadelphia as domestic servants. A salty old seadog out of Robert Louis Stevenson's Treasure Island, Turner wore a black eyepatch. Turner Street in Allentown is named for him.
The investors had named the property the Andover Iron Furnace after Andover in Hampshire, England, where Turner was born in 1701. He was sent to sea by his family at the tender age of 14 from Bristol, a seaport town recognized by modern historians as playing a major role in the 18th century market in enslaved people. Between 1700 and 1800, an estimated 500,000 Black Africans were shipped from Bristol to slavery in the New World. So lucrative was the slave traffic that 18th century French slave traders labelled it “black ivory.”
The two other partners in the Andover works were Lyford Lardner and Benjamin Chew. Lardner was superintendent of the Pennsylvania Land Office and Receiver General of Taxes and Rents, posts which he held by virtue of his sister Hannah marrying Richard Penn, one of the members of the Pennsylvania’s founding Penn family. Lardner had failed in his attempt to become a Church of England minister following his father losing the family’s money in a financial panic known as the South Sea Bubble. Coming to Pennsylvania in 1741, he married a rich widow. On her death, he married another and moved in the best Philadelphia society. Lardner took very little interest in his official duties and largely left running the offices to subordinates. He spent most of his time riding as well as hunting and fishing in what is now Lehigh County. Lardner owned 5,000 acres of property that included what today is Trexler Park and had a large hunting lodge called Grouse Hall, near today’s Cedar Crest Plaza shopping center. It had a fireplace on which it was said to be possible to roast two deer at once. Supposedly Whitehall Township was given its name from the white walls of Grouse Hall, but most historians today discount this origin. Fortunately for Lardner, he died in 1774 before the American Revolution destroyed the way of life he knew.
Benjamin Chew was an attorney of some prominence in the Quaker City. He was the lawyer for the Penn family for many years and served both the colonial and post revolution governments of the city and state. A close friend of George Washington, Chew was also married to Joseph Turner’s niece, Elizabeth Oswald. Chew’s estate Cliveden, later involved as part of the battle of Germantown in the Revolution, was restored and remains one of Philadelphia’s most visited historic homes. Chew Street in Allentown is named for him.
This was not Allen's or Turner’s first venture into the iron business. They had been among the group of investors who owned the Durham Tract in Bucks County in the late 1720s. On March 4, 1727, the group of men formed a stock company for making iron there. According to the 1962 issue of the Lehigh County Historical Society’s Proceedings, the investors erected a furnace 30x40 feet in length and 20 feet high. It produced 100 tons of iron in its first blast, and 500 tons in its second.
In November 1728, colonial agent James Logan shipped three tons of iron to England as a sample. In 1744, the stockholders of the Durham furnace made an agreement with William Bird of Amity Township as iron master to lease it for a period of eight years. Later it would be run by a young man named George Taylor, a former indentured servant iron worker and signer of the Declaration of Independence.
By the time of the disturbance in 1754, Allen and Turner had largely given up the merchant trade as too fraught with risks like pirates and shipwrecks, although Turner indulged in a little freelance privateering now and then. His Philadelphia estate was scattered with ornamental statuary seized in one such venture from a Spanish ship. According to one source, during the Revolution soldiers occupying his estate took turns shooting the heads off the statues of horned fauns or Pan, figures from classical mythology, thinking they represented the devil.
Allen began in the 1750s buying up land, bribing the colonial surveyors to let him know where the best land was, thus getting it for a cheap price before it was made public. And he also began to expand his interests in his New Jersey iron furnaces. Along with Andover, Allen and Turner also owned the Union Town Iron Works in Hunterdon County. But Allen and Turner were far from the only ones involved in iron making in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. According to one source, the first English settlers at Jamestown in the 1600s were making iron when they could not find gold. By the 1760s, there were a thriving number of iron furnaces, one source estimates as many as 100. Others say there were many more.
Allen wrote to a friend John Griffiths on March 25, 1761 about his furnaces:
“Since we have written you, we have finished our small Blast and from the first and from the first Day of September to the first of December our Furnace produced 332 tons of Pig Metal, which was beyond our most sanguine expectations. Water and wood we can never want, indeed we want nothing but good workmen, though we have some of the best the Country affords… We are content that you bring with you a pair of Forge Bellows, but believe those we have, being made of Wood answer as well if not better and will last twenty years.”
By the 1760s, iron making was a thriving industry in the British colonies, employing many workers. Most were indentured like George Taylor or enslaved African Americans. And most of the iron it produced was consumed in the colonies, which in the late 1750s and early 1760s were enjoying a boom brought on by the French and Indian War. But as far back as 1719 production of iron in America was causing alarm among British iron makers. In their eyes, it was good to have iron ore and iron bar items shipped to them from the colonies. Most of their iron ore came from Sweden, Russia, and Spain, their suppliers for most of the previous century. But a recent war in Europe followed by continual tensions after peace had disrupted the 18th century equivalent of the supply-chain. Ore from America was of better quality, arrived reliably and was cheaper than those other sources. It also would better unite the colonies with the mother country.
But when it came to having cheaper, American-made iron products flooding into their market, some among them were up in arms. This opposition came primarily from the makers of iron goods, pots, pans, nails, and other Items. Fears also spread among the wood burners who grew and chopped the wood and created the charcoal that fueled Britain’s iron furnaces. They could not begin to compete against the seemingly endless forests of Penn’s Woods and other colonies.
To meet their concerns, in 1750 Parliament passed the Iron Act. It was designed to encourage the importation of pig and bar iron ‘and prevent the erection of any mill or other engine for slitting (nail making) or rolling of iron; or any plating forge to work with a tilt hammer, or any furnace for making steel in any of the said colonies.” The law quickly came under attack by Pennsylvania with its many iron furnaces. Proprietor Thomas Penn and John Ferdinand (sometimes spelled Ferdinando) Paris, the colony’s agent in London, protested vigorously.
Today, Paris might be defined as a lawyer lobbyist. Until his death in 1759, he represented several colonies over 40 years, at times acting as an arbitrator between feuding colonies. Massachusetts colonial Governor Thomas Hutchinson, who had read some of Paris’s briefs, noted that he was “one of the first-rate solicitors” but with a “peculiar talent of slurring the characters of his antagonists.”
The Iron Act of 1750 sounded powerful, but the Atlantic was wide and Parliament far. Many of the governors and colonial legislatures whose duty it was to enforce the law simply ignored the Iron Act, like they ignored many other enactments that did not suit them. Because the law only said the governors of the colonies had to inform the mother country and did not give any official enforcement powers to them, it was a “loophole” that many took advantage of. Particularly in the southern colonies the officials themselves were investors in iron furnaces. No furnaces were destroyed, and no penalties given. “The restrictive clauses of the act of 1750 were almost entirely disregarded,” writes historian Arthur C. Bining in his study “British Regulation of the Colonial Iron Industry.” But “found a place in the long list of grievances which led the colonists to sever relations with the mother country.”
In fact, most of the iron produced in America was used here. The ironmakers like Allen had little left over for export. According to one source between 1750 and 1775 American iron production rose from 10,000 tons per year to 30,000 per year. But Parliament, hoping to make ends meet following the French and Indian War in 1761, imposed a duty on the export of iron products. It was regarded lightly at first. But when the French and Indian war was followed by a post-war economic slowdown, Allen and Turner felt the inclusion of iron on the list was designed to hurt them.
Bining claims the root of the problem was not with the generally disregarded laws but that American ironmakers had over produced. When the war-induced prosperity faltered, there was not as large a domestic market for their iron. Ads with the words “Iron Furnace For Sale” dotted the colonial press. The iron duty, Allen wrote to Thomas Penn in 1767, “has in a manner knocked the branch of business in the head or at least made it unprofitable.” A year later in September he was telling Penn that the duty had “destroyed our iron works” and that we are “rendered poor by it.” This was followed by another letter in October of that same year to Penn: “Every act of Parliament of late, though made, as it is said, for the benefit of the colonies, is attended with so many provisions and restrictions, that trade is rather impaired by them than otherwise…if the people in England…would but consider our hardship…and would not stigmatize us…”
As the second largest landholder In Pennsylvania, Allen was hardly poverty stricken in 1768 by the iron duty. But he was far from the only one complaining about it. That same year in one of his famous “Letters from a Farmer in Pennsylvania,” John Dickinson (a skilled London educated practitioner at the bar and the owner of a large plantation-type property that employed some enslaved people) said that the iron duties among others would reduce Americans to “abject slaves as France and Poland can shew (show) in wooden shoes and with uncombed hair.” How Dickinson could be so certain about the state of the hair of French and Polish peasantry is impossible to know.
Apparently, what Dickinson and Allen were hoping was that Penn would use his influence to get Parliament to get the duties repealed. This did not happen but got lost in everything else that was going on leading up to the Revolution. During that conflict the redcoats under Sir William Howe made Pennsylvania iron furnaces a particular target, destroying them as a potential source of cannon and munitions for the rebels. Allen and Turner as Loyalists aka Tories were forced to give up the Union Iron Works and turned it over to their bookkeeper Robert Taylor who eventually became its Superintendent and made cannon balls there for the colonial cause. It remained in the family for many years and is now an historic site.
Andover Iron Works was confiscated by an act of Congress of January 15, 1778 and used to make cannon balls. It too is an historic site today.
But the iron industry in America and Pennsylvania was only beginning. In 1840 David Thomas from Wales would create the first commercially successful anthracite coal powered iron furnace at Catasauqua, opening a whole new chapter in American iron and steel making.