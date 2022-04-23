History's Headlines Iron Man of Catasauqua

Back in the late 19th century it was common to refer to the many overseas possessions of Great Britain as an empire on which the sun never set. But one by one as they fell away the sun kept setting more frequently, to quote Kipling, “over palm and pine.” On a recent visit to the few remaining West Indies islands that still technically call Queen Elizabeth their head of state, her grandson Prince William and his wife Kate were met with their desire to soon join the many republics that dot the globe. This is a world Leonard Peckitt (1860-1952) of Yorkshire and Catasauqua could not have imagined growing up. Born at a time when Britain was still known as “the Work Shop of the World,” he took his interest in chemistry to America, particularly to eastern Pennsylvania.
Here in 1899 he was the driving force in reorganizing the Crane Iron Works of Catasauqua, the first commercially successful anthracite coal powered iron furnace in America, with several other aging iron furnaces in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia, into the Empire Steel and Iron Company. From roughly 1900 to the 1920s it was a successful operation, doing well during World War I. After the war in 1922 it was re-organized as the Replogle Steel Company of which Peckitt was president. In the 1920s he was also a cultural force in Catasauqua, creating St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and taking a leading role in the victory celebration welcoming Catasauqua’s doughboys home from World War I.
Biographical materials on Peckitt’s early years are short on details. All state he was born on April 17, 1860 to Leonard F. and Frances (Quickfall) Peckitt at Carlton Hall, Yorkshire. That is clear. But how his parents were connected to the hall is never given. Did they work there? Were they friends or guests there? Winston Churchill’s mother is said to have given birth to him during a party in a bedroom being used as a cloak room. Was this the way Leonard Peckitt came into the world? Today Carlton Hall, a Gothic-Revival structure whose roots go back to the Middle Ages, is known as Carlton Tower, after an outsized Gothic style tower that was added to the building when Peckitt was growing up there in the 1870s. It now belongs to the Duke of Norfolk, the Earl Marshall of England, and is also a popular wedding venue. Depending on taste some might find the tower a bit excessive, but as that era’s wit Oscar Wilde noted, “nothing succeeds like excess.”
Peckitt’s early education was by private tutors. From there he attended Marsham Grammar School. His education ended with a four-year course in chemistry under a Professor W.F. Stokes in Darlington. He had a laboratory and assay office there. Darlington was a small market town that by the 1870s had grown into a bustling center of commerce and industry where Britain’s first railroad was formed. Stokes taught what was called “practical” chemistry. In the 1870s he created a type of glass container that he claimed to be more secure than the one then in use, and was featured in the January 22, 1879 issue of Chemical News, a British publication. Perhaps young Peckitt helped with that project.
The next bit of information biographers give is Peckitt’s arrival in America in 1882 and his employment shortly thereafter by the Reading Iron Works of Reading, Pa. Why he came to America is not disclosed, perhaps he saw himself as having more opportunities here than in England. Did he have contacts there before he left Britain? Did he see an advertisement on getting to America and apply? Peckitt apparently did well as an industrial chemist in Reading but by 1888 decided to move on to the Crane Iron Works in Catasauqua as chief chemist. In 1889 he married Hattie Madeline Weidner of Stony Creek near Reading. They had one child, a son named Leonard Carlton Peckitt. No word on how or when Peckitt met Hattie. Along with a wife in 1889 he also developed a well-trimmed mustache.
Crane might have had a special place in Peckitt’s thinking. Its name came from English Iron maker George Crane. In the late 1830s Erskine Hazzard, partner in building the Lehigh Canal with Josiah White, on learning that Crane had cracked the code to how to use anthracite coal as an industrial fuel in his iron furnace, traveled to Wales to get Crane to come to America. He refused but suggested he might make the same request to his employee, David Thomas. After some thought Thomas agreed and he and his whole family traveled to Pennsylvania. Hazzard paid Crane a substantial sum for the rights to use his process. Crane never had a chance to spend the money; two weeks later, suffering from a cold, he grabbed what he thought was a bottle of cough medicine. Unfortunately, it was horse liniment and Crane died in great pain.
The Thomas family founded the Crane Iron Company, creating the first commercially successful anthracite coal powered iron furnace in North America. In the 1850s and 60s it transformed the iron making industry in the Lehigh Valley and America. In 1867 Bethlehem Iron Company, predecessor to Bethlehem Steel, supplied boat loads of iron rails shipped around Cape Horn to San Francisco for use by the Central Pacific Railroad for the western half of what would become the first transcontinental railroad.
Two things happened in 1873 to change the age of iron. First, the overbuilt railroad speculation building mania collapsed, dropping drastically the demand for iron railroad rails. Eventually it created a worldwide depression and rioting by starving workers.
The second was the transformation of the Bethlehem Iron company into a steel rail maker. More durable than iron rails, railroads were quick to replace them with steel.
So, by the time Leonard Peckitt arrived in the Lehigh Valley, the mighty iron furnaces were beginning to show their age. Following the economic collapse that followed the Panic of 1893 they began to fold. Crane Iron Company was forced into receivership. One of the receivers was Peckitt who eventually took over as its president. Leaving his chemicals aside, from 1896 to 1900 Peckitt began to climb the corporate ladder, such as it was in the Crane Iron Company. On January 20, 1898, shortly before the Spanish American War (when the U.S. Navy, armored by Bethlehem’s steel armor plate and armed with its steel cannon, would blow the Spanish Fleet to pieces) the New York Times business section ran an interview with Peckitt, then superintendent at Crane Iron.
The article began noting a lot of iron furnaces were out of blast along the East Penn Railroad from Reading to Allentown. Peckitt gave this explanation to the Times, putting things in perspective:
“In 1890 there were 344 furnaces in blast in this country, and the production of pig iron amounted to 9,202,703 tons. This production gradually decreased, until in 1894 there were only 137 furnaces in operation, with an output of 7,124,503 tons. After that year there was a gradual increase in production of pig iron but the increase in the number of furnaces in blast was not in proportion to the output. Only those furnaces, equipped with the latest improvements, capable of large production with a minimum of expense, were able to hold their own in the market. Furnaces which a decade ago ranked among the best could no longer compete with the magnificently equipped plants, and their fires were allowed to die out, not to be rekindled since. This explains why, notwithstanding a greater increase in output in the United States and a much greater demand for pig iron, every blast furnace from Reading to Allentown, excepting one in Alburtis, is idle. And all those in operation in the Lehigh Valley can be counted on one’s fingers.”
For Crane Iron and Peckitt this future looked bleak. But the solution might be found in consolidation. If the smaller iron furnaces could be merged into one bigger unit there was hope that the larger furnaces might still have a future. Peckitt began the process. In 1898-1899, he became in the words of one source, “actively involved” to make it happen. The result was unveiled on March 14,1899 with the incorporation in New Jersey of the Empire Steel and Iron Company. Crane Iron at Catasauqua was to be at its heart. The combination also included Oxford Furnace in New Jersey, Henry Clay Furnace at Reading, Macungie Furnace and Topton Furnace. In the south they included Gem Furnace at Shenandoah, Virginia; the Victoria Furnace at Goshen, Virginia; and the Cherokee Furnace in North Carolina. It also controlled coal and coke properties in West Virginia and New Jersey and iron ore and short line railroads serving the mines and furnaces.
The following year its corporate headquarters moved from the Empire Building (later the first corporate headquarters of U.S. Steel) at 80 Rector Street in New York’s financial district near Trinity Church to Catasauqua. The name of the new company reflects the imperial ideal that many in Britain shared at that time. And Peckitt was clearly proud of his British heritage. Twice he returned to Britain to attend or at least be present for the coronation of two monarchs, George V in 1910 and George VI in 1937, crossing on the Cunard lines Aquitania and Queen Mary.
His role in Catasauqua was far from small. Along with encouraging the founding of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, he was a director of the National Bank of Catasauqua, along with being on the board of St. Luke’s Hospital. At 124 Bridge Street he had built the Empire Steel and Iron Company headquarters building. He also served as a director of the Brayden horseshoe company that had extensive contracts with the British Army.
Like many industrialists of the time Peckitt was not fond of workers who were trying to form unions. Records survive at the National Canal Museum at Easton from private detectives whom he hired to cut down thievery at Empire Steel and Iron. Historians disagree as to whether they also were to keep an eye out for “labor agitators.” Apparently, none could be found.
The first 20 years of the 20th century were good to Empire Steel and Iron and Leonard Peckitt. Empire Steel thrived and really took off during World War I. Plans were made for a post war modern furnace. But the end of the war brought a major recession that hit the Empire hard. “Combination,” notes the Hagley Industrial History Museum, “could not reverse the obsolescence of many small 19th century properties.” One by one the southern operations were the first to go. They were followed by those in Pennsylvania.
In order to save the remains of Empire Steel, on July 1, 1922 it was acquired by the Replogle Steel Company founded by industrialist J. Leonard Replogle. But a revival was not going to happen.
Winston Churchill would later say in the 1950s while serving as prime minister that he did not see his role as “presiding over the dissolution of the British Empire.” But he at least began the process. Leonard Pickett had to face a similar role at Empire Steel in the 1920s.
One by one the remains of Crane Iron and others were sold to Allentown scrap metal dealers. By the time of his death on July 21, 1952, Leonard Peckitt like the wing collars he continued to wear long after they had gone out of fashion, was a shadow from the past.