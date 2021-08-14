Drivers on the road near Neffs on March 14, 1924, wondered why the man in the Chandler coupe that raced past them that day was in such a hurry. But then that had always been Jack Mack’s way.
Like the internal combustion engine age which he helped create, he always wanted to race ahead. On that day the 59-year-old Mack, founder with his brothers of what became the Mack Trucks company, was headed to Weatherly for a business meeting set for 6 p.m.and another later that evening in Hazleton. But he never made it to either one.
At 2:30 that afternoon a Lehigh Valley Transit Company trolley with motorman Gus Kutzler and fireman L. E. Zinszer on board was about a mile outside of Neffs (“a few rods south of the farm of Ed A. Lauchnor,” noted the Morning Call) on what is now Route 873. The next day’s newspaper described the accident this way:
“Just as the trolley car got on the state road crossing, Mr. Mack dashed ahead of it, getting off on the private right-of-way and striking two poles just off the track. With this, the line car struck the motor car almost amidship and pushed it down the tracks, the line car running off the track in the mix-up with the broken wheels of the damaged car. Motorman Kutzler says he pounded the whistle, jammed on the brakes, took off the power and put on the emergency brake, stopping in about 75 feet when the automobile became jammed up against another pole on the left-hand side of the rails and overhung a steep drop into the fields. E.C. Spring, superintendent of the Transit Company said last night after an investigation on the scene, it was evident that had Mr. Mack swung to the left instead of to the right he would have cleared the rear of the line car and probably would have escaped all injury.”
A passing driver was hailed and sent to get a doctor. Then several others as well as the crew of the trolley removed Mack from the car and placed his badly fractured body on a pile of coats they had gathered on the side of the road. Some said he was already dead. Others said he blinked his eyes, briefly showing signs of life. “Before the doctor could arrive,” reported the next day’s Morning Call, “a trained nurse from Palmerton hospital, whose name was not learned, stopped at the scene of the accident and after a careful examination of the body pronounced the man dead. A little later another motorist of the many traveling this road identified it as Mr. Mack.” It was not until 5:00 that evening that Mack’s wife, who had been visiting with friends, could be contacted and told of the tragedy.
John M. “Jack” Mack had been called Jack as far back as anyone could remember. He was born on October 27, 1864, in Mount Cobb, Lackawanna County, Pa., the fourth son of John Michael and Margret Kutz Mack. His father was a farmer. But Jack Mack apparently had no interest in farming. After attending public school to the age of 16 he decided to go out and see what the wide world had to offer. His first job apparently was as a teamster with a company that was working on the construction of a branch line of the Erie Railroad. It was apparently here that Mack first showed an interest in things mechanical and became fascinated by engines.
Mack was next employed as a stationary engineer in Dunmore, Pa. and New York City. In 1890 he took a job as a stationary engineer on a steam ship that traded in the Caribbean. After some time at sea, Mack returned to New York to join with his brother Augustus (Gus) Mack in taking over a carriage and wagon factory in Brooklyn. Bringing in their brother William, the Macks became known for their high-quality wagons for milkmen, brewers, and contractors. On the side Jack also did some engineering work.
According to the Morning Call’s obituary, among Mack’s friends at the time was John P. Holland, considered the inventor of the modern submarine. “Holland had his dream of the submarine boat while Jack Mack was thinking of improvements that should lead to self-propelled vehicles,” noted the Morning Call. “It was one of his satisfactions to be at the first test of the submarine, which occurred at Greenpoint, L.I. and resulted in the sinking of the vessel and the narrow escape of the operator when the boat sprang leaks. However, he lived to see the day of Holland’s success while Holland delighted in the successes of his friend.”
Despite the high quality of their product the brothers were not immune from the boom-and-bust cycle that was a regular feature of business life at that time. In 1893 panics on the London and New York stock markets led to an economic depression that spread lay-offs and business contraction. The Mack brothers decided to take things in another direction and began repairing these new-fangled gasoline engines. Their real big break came in 1900. A touring company that took sightseers around Brooklyn’s Prospect Park asked them if they could create a motorized bus for tours. Jack decided he would give them one with an engine of his own design. It could transport 20 passengers at a speed of twelve miles per hour. As quality and reliability of Jack Mack’s product became known, orders poured in.
By 1905 the Macks were doing so well they needed to expand. But their New York property did not get them the amount of space they needed at a price they could afford. It was then that older brother Joseph stepped in. More of an entrepreneur than a mechanical type, he had found a property in Allentown along the Little Lehigh, a building that might suit his brothers’ purpose. It had been an iron foundry that had gone under but had a lot of space. So, the Macks said goodbye to the city that never sleeps and set up shop in Allentown. At first it took a little time for adjustment. Yet despite the bump of the Panic of 1907, by 1909 with a rising demand for motorized trucks their business took off.
Now the Macks had a new problem. They could not build trucks fast enough to keep up with the demand. They needed money to expand and needed it fast. Unfortunately, Allentown bankers, a conservative lot, were not prone to throw money around. Coupled with a depressed economy and a skeptical view of this newfangled horseless vehicle business, they were not in the mood to take on risky investments. It was at that moment that a seeming savior was waiting in the wings. Earlier Martin Kern, an insurance salesman, had sold a million-dollar life insurance policy to Joseph Mack. When asked how he wanted to be paid, he asked for a large block of Mack stock. By 1911 Kern was a vice president of Mack Trucks. He would later be exposed as a conman and thief with a long criminal record.
According to some sources it was Kern who came forward with the helpful idea that if local capital would not come up with the money, outside capital was available. Although no documents exist on Kern’s role, in 1911-12 the Macks approached the office of Wall Street mega-investment banker J.P. Morgan. By that time, Pierpont Morgan, as he was known to his intimates, was in the final years of his life. He was also the most powerful financial force in the world of his day. All his ventures were not successful. In 1912, in the middle of Mack negotiations, his International Mercantile Marine Company, a trust and holding company for shipping lines, would suffer a severe blow when its subsidiary, the White Star Line, lost its flagship with the sinking of the Titanic. Some sources claim Morgan had been scheduled to sail on her but had decided to stay a little longer at his favorite French spa, Aix-les-Bains, “taking the waters.” In a trans-Atlantic cable to friends on his 75th birthday two days after the sinking, Morgan wired “greatly upset by loss of Titanic…my heart…very heavy.”
Morgan would die in 1913 but would leave behind a powerful investment bank that survives with his name. Run by his trusted aides, the Morgan organization came up with the money for Mack but as Asa Packer’s heirs at the Lehigh Valley Railroad had earlier discovered in the 1890s when they needed Morgan’s cash, it came with a price: control. On Wall Street it was known as “Morganization.” The bankers put their own representatives on the board and brought in two European truck companies, the Hewitt Motor Company, an English firm, and the Sauer Motor Company, a Swiss company. It was renamed the International Motor Company.
This was a world that Jack Mack, who used to enjoy taking the men who worked for him out to a large picnic with their families, was apparently not comfortable in. He wanted to run his company his way and not have it run by international bankers. Perhaps he and his brothers felt betrayed by Kern. So he left and over the next several years continued to be involved in other truck companies with varying levels of success. In a personal tragedy in 1918 his eldest son and namesake “Jack” died in the influenza pandemic of that year.
At the time of his death, Mack was working with the troubled Republic Truck Company of Alma, Michigan. But despite many ups and downs, Mack is still a name that a good part of the world thinks of when they think of the Lehigh Valley.