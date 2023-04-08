Over the years, the northeast corner of 7th and Linden streets in Allentown has been many things. Just around the bend on 7th was the Peter Rhoades House, one of the first, if not the first dwelling and business in the city. Rhoades was a prominent 18th century jurist and businessman.
In 1917, it was radically altered to become a car dealership with large picture windows in the facade. What remained of the building, then a dry cleaner, was torn down in 1967 to enlarge a parking lot. According to the late Carol Wickkiser, members of the Lehigh County Historical Society were allowed in by property owner Donald P. Miller to collect artifacts from the building before it was destroyed.
In the 19th century and into the 20th, the corner itself was occupied by the Pennsylvania Hotel, later known as the Penn Hotel. It was popular with farmers and traveling salesmen for its extensive livery stables in the rear, the 19th century equivalent of a parking garage, with hay. It might be more familiar as the Reid Hotel, which it was called into the 21st century.
But recently something new has been added. Tucked into the corner of the recently constructed Hive apartment building is a new addition to this corner, a retail branch of the JPMorgan Chase bank, an outpost of the largest bank in America whose history is rooted in the very beginnings of finance in the country. It has $2.6 trillion in assets and operations worldwide.
When the recent collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank sent a shiver through banks around the world, one of the first people Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen called was Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase. A recent headline in the New York Times business page on the role of the bank in the current crises read, “Once Again, It’s Dimon To the Rescue.”
The Chase was originally the Chase Manhattan bank that merged with Morgan in 2000. Its roots went back to the Manhattan Company, founded by Arron Burr in 1799. Burr was later better known for shooting Alexander Hamilton in a duel in 1804.
The name Chase comes from Salmon Portland Chase, Lincoln’s secretary of treasury, although he had no known connection with the bank. Perhaps because its original name was Manhattan National Bank and the National Bank system was created during the Civil War when Chase was the secretary had something to do with it.
Chase’s founder in 1877 was John Thompson. In 1930 it was taken over by John D. Rockefeller Jr.’s interests and was known simply as “the Rockefeller bank” and represented the family’s interests. The late David Rockefeller, John D. Jr’s son, was its longtime chief executive. Today it has more than 4,700 retail branches.
Although this is the first time a retail outlet of this mega financial institution has come to the Valley, it is certainly not the first time that it has known the influence of its namesake founder. J.P. Morgan was a significant behind-the-scenes influence in the destiny of some local businesses, among them the Reading Railroad and the Lehigh Valley Railroad. Like or hate him, few people could deny his influence for good or ill.
One historian, the late Richard Ketchum, has called Morgan “easily the most powerful personal force in American life” in his day. And he made an impression. Photographer Edward Steichen said taking Morgan’s photo was like facing the headlights of an oncoming express train. Morgan posed for two minutes and then put his derby on his head, picked up his still-lit cigar, and charged out of the office.
In 1911, Edward David Whelan (my grandfather) was taken at age 17 on his first visit to Wall Street by his father, Charles A. Whelan, founder of United Cigar stores and the Whelan Drug Store chain. When he was in his 80s, two things stood out in Ed Whelan’s memory from that visit. They were: watching the brokers on an actual curb on the Curb Exchange, hanging out the windows with their candlestick phones and giving orders to others below (a practice discontinued in the 1920s), and the arrival of Morgan at his offices at 23 Wall Street. Top hatted and moving at a brisk pace with a small crowd of advisors in his wake, he seemed to personify energy, drive and will.
Later his son, J.P. Morgan Jr., would take over the business. He is best remembered from a photo taken in 1933 at a Congressional hearing when a press agent for Ringling Brothers Barnum & Bailey Circus placed a female little person commonly known as a midget named Lya Graf on his lap during a government hearing. They ended up having a polite conversation. Tragically Graf later returned to her native Germany where she was judged a “useless person” by the Nazis. As she was half Jewish, she was sent to Auschwitz in the Holocaust.
My grandfather remembered J.P. junior as a pale reflection of his father. “The son, the son was nothing," he said with a trace of disgust in his voice, “but the old man, now the old man, he was really something,” he said with awe. Of course, it was understandable that Ed Whelan would be impressed with Morgan Sr. A lot of others saw him as an evil, ruthless, financial giant, engulfing all in his way. One popular entertainer of the day as part of his act included a satirical song. Everywhere he went, he was told to move off it because it belonged to Morgan. At last, he arrived at the gates of hell, hoping he could find rest:
"But a jeering imp with horns on his face cried out as he forked me out of the place: 'It’s Morgan’s, it’s Morgan’s, that great financial gorgon’s, get off that spot we're keeping it hot; that seat is reserved for Morgan.'”
John Pierpont Morgan (1837-1913) was born in Hartford, Connecticut into a family of wholesale dry goods dealers. Although Charles Schwab of Bethlehem Steel encouraged his workers to call him Charlie, it is not known if anyone ever, besides perhaps his mother, ever called him Johnny. He was Pierpont Morgan to friend and foe. As a youth, Morgan had an erratic education due to moving and illness. He studied in France and Germany, sent there primarily to improve his language skills. Throughout his life he was fluent in French and passably in German. In 1857, he joined his father, now a partner at the George Peabody banking house in London. He worked as his father’s partner as an American representative to a series of banks.
By 1861, at the outbreak of the Civil War (like many other families, they paid $300 to buy a substitute to keep him out of the draft) when Morgan was operating as J. Pierpont Morgan & Co., he lent $20,000 to a New York attorney who purchased a shipment of 5,000 carbines, known after their maker as Hall carbines, that were said later to be found to be defective. Morgan said he would have the defective barrels replaced. The issue led to Congressional committee hearings and, although cleared, he was long suspected of having known the carbines were defective and bilked the government. It is generally admitted that Morgan must have known. Most historians today assume he did know. But the argument goes on.
By the 1870s, Morgan was involved in international banking, getting wealthy Europeans to invest in railroads, the hot growth stock of the day. Soon his banking house, formed with Anthony Joseph Drexel, a Philadelphia financier, as Drexel Morgan & Company assumed the leading role in financing American railroads and stabilizing and revitalizing the American securities market. But one of the things Morgan noticed and disliked was the boom-and-bust nature of railroad development that led to financial panics that upset the entire economy. In 1873, it was the collapse of the railroad building boom brought on by the speculation of the brokerage house of Jay Cooke & Company that created a worldwide depression. Labor riots struck Reading and the militia (some from Allentown) were called out, leading to between 10 to 16 deaths and to many injured. Strikers confronted Allentown Mayor Young at Center Square, but he managed to talk them down before violence resulted. The economy revived for a time in the 1880s only to collapse again in the Panic of 1893.
To Morgan’s orderly mind, this “cutthroat competition” was no way to run a railroad. And it also did not exactly encourage investment in them by Europeans. One of Morgan’s first targets was in 1886. Franklin Gowen, known to many as the fierce hunter of the Molly Maguires, controlled the Pennsylvania and Reading Railroad and its coal mines. But when he became over-extended, Morgan moved in to take it over. After personal persuasion, he managed to eject Gowen from the railroad’s board and inserted his own people who created a system known as “Morganization,” a well-planned (some would say ruthless) system to make the railroad more efficient. This included the laying off of many workers but sent cheers on Wall Street and in London banking houses. “Papa is simply triumphant about the Reading business,” Morgan’s son wrote his mother, who was traveling. “I have never seen him in such good spirits and so bright and well.” As for Gowen in 1889 he ended up clapping a pistol to his head and committing suicide. Probably few tears were shed in the coal region.
Morgan’s major involvement in the Lehigh Valley concerned the crises of the Lehigh Valley Railroad. Founded in the 1850s by Asa Packer and Robert Sayre, by the 1890s it had managed to survive the mismanagement of Packer’s sons, Robert and Harry, and was in the careful hands of Sayre and Packer’s nephew Elijah Packer Wilbur. But the Panic of 1893 hit the railroad hard. A strike by workers followed which lead to destruction and violence. Wall Street speculators were ready to pounce and did. Fearful of the dismemberment of the railroad, Sayre and Wilbur looked for a White Knight. “He (Wilbur) has promised to go to New York to see if he can arrange to borrow five million to tide over the slack season. I have no doubt he can do it,” wrote Sayre in his diary.
What would Wilbur have found when he approached Morgan? Writing in the February 1963 issue of American Heritage magazine, historian Ketchum, citing the journalist Lincoln Steffens, described Morgan’s office routine this way:
“In the nineties Morgan was in his office at 23 Wall Street every day. He sat in there alone in a back room with glass sides as if anyone might walk in and ask a question. But no one dared; not even his partners went near him unless they were summoned and then they looked alarmed and darted in like office boys.”
And so, hat in hand, E.P. went to Morgan. He was interested but refused unless he was given total control with his people in place. Packer family membership would have to give over their control of management. Wilbur agreed, something Packer’s daughter, Mary Packer Cummings, was not happy about. But as result, “Morganization” transformed the railroad to live on for many more profitable years, finally disappearing for good into Conrail in 1976.
Morgan’s real test came in 1907. Now 70 years old he was more comfortable spending time “taking the waters” at his favorite French spa. But that fall New York’s Knickerbocker Bank failed, setting of a cascade of bank failures that threated a collapse of the economy. A detailed account of the panic and Morgan’s role can be found in historian Walter Lord’s The Good Years.
President Theodore Roosevelt, who publicly admitted knowing nothing about finance, embarked on a long-planned hunting trip of the south. Morgan acted. Gathering the 125 leading bankers and financiers in a room in his mansion’s library, to which he held the key, he directed them to come to a solution. He would wait. One plan after another was sent to Morgan to be greeted with the words, “No, that will not work.” Carrying the messages back and forth was Belle De Costa Greene, Morgan’s librarian. It would not be until many years later that it was revealed that her birth name was Belle Greener and that she was an African American whose father was the first Black man to graduate from Harvard. After many tries with no success, Greener, who could speak frankly with him, said, “Why don’t you just tell them what do, Mr. Morgan?” “I don’t know what to do myself,” he replied, “but sometime someone will come in with a plan that I know will work and then I will tell them what to do.”
It would take time and more negotiating between the various bankers and the government, but finally a deal was reached that stopped the bank panic. Morgan’s resolve was given credit and he was met with cheers on the floor of the Stock Exchange and from bankers as he walked down Wall Street. That and the timely arrival of the Cunard liner Lusitania with $10 million in gold from the Bank of England settled things.
In April of 1912, Morgan was taking the waters at his favorite spa at Aux-les-Bains and decided to delay for a week or so his planned return trip to America. His deluxe stateroom was occupied instead by J. Bruce Ismay of the White Star line and the Titanic sailed without Morgan.
On his return from Europe Morgan was summoned to a Congressional committee investigating the power a small group of men had over the economy. He was asked whether commercial credit was based primarily on money or property.
“No, the first thing is character," he said. Before money or property? "Before money or anything else. Money cannot buy it… Because a man I do not trust could not get money from me on all the bonds in Christendom.”
Morgan died in Rome on March 31, 1913. That same year the Federal Reserve was created.