Train wrecks seem to be in the news. From East Palestine, Ohio to Larissa, Greece they have spilled chemicals and claimed victims. Causes are argued and legal battle lines drawn as fault-finding rages on. But train wrecks are clearly nothing new.
It’s long been an issue, going back to the early days of steam when blow-ups by overheated engines and derailments from stubborn cows were common. Though various improvements have been made from George Westinghouse’s air brakes to a variety of automated switching devices, trains still have to be driven by human beings. And weather conditions also play a part.
One that affected lives locally took place on September 2, 1900: Labor Day weekend. A trainload of Lehigh Valley excursionists headed for a day or two of restful sea breezes at the resort mecca of Atlantic City found itself in a smashup at a railroad station in Montgomery County. Newspaper headline writers called it the “Hatfield Horror.” It killed 13 people and injured 64, most of them ordinary working folks.
Train wrecks were particularly horrible in the 19th century. Among the most famous examples was the Mud Run disaster of October 10, 1888. On that day a group of Irish temperance organizations called the Catholic Total Abstinence Union of America were returning from a 20,000 member rally in Hazleton. There were 7 trains, and they were having trouble keeping apart from each other. It was in Kidder Township, Carbon County that there was a huge crash. One of the locomotives could not stop and ran into the back of the passenger car, peeling it like a banana. It was called “telescoping” and it killed at least 32 of the 64 young men and boys who died in the wreck. Only 2 of the passengers in that car survived; the rest were, as one source put it, so mangled that it was difficult to tell who was who.
But few if any minds were recalling that day on Labor Day weekend on the last year of the 19th century. According to newspaper accounts of the time, roughly 200 of the passengers were from Allentown and Bethlehem. With $1.50 round trip fare, working people wanted to enjoy one of the few vacation days they could afford or had time off for. The average wage for a domestic worker, one economic historian noted, was $10.00 a month.
House maids and young women who worked in knitting and silk mills, along with male factory workers, those who did heavy labor, and store clerks, seldom got more than three holidays a year: Christmas, 4th of July and Labor Day. Unlike the upper middle class who could stay in one of those big hotels, although father might have to take the train into the city during the week for business, or the wealthy with their own pillared and porticoed summer homes, a day or two at the beach was a real relief.
It was not difficult to find an excursion fare. Large ads, some full page, appeared in newspapers from the New York Journal, to the Philadelphia Public Ledger, to the Allentown Morning Call. The Reading Railroad seems to have made them a special favorite. Since the days in the 1870s when Franklin Gowen first pioneered a route to the Jersey shore, the Reading Railroad had been offering rail trips there. Nor was Atlantic City the only destination for those seeking a getaway at the Jersey shore. For devout Methodists there was the camp meeting mecca of Ocean Grove where one could worship God by the sea in a huge auditorium, or, for those with something else in mind, the raucous Asbury Park was right next door. “Asbury Park does nothing,” wrote late 19th century resident and author Stephen Crane, “it simply amuses.”
So, with dreams of sea and surf in mind, early risers in Allentown and Bethlehem headed down to the railroad station. There were three trains leaving for Atlantic City that day. The first was an express with skilled engineer John Davis of South Bethlehem in control. After his last passengers were on board it quickly picked up speed and shortly was traveling at 30 to 50 miles per hour. There were 500 people on the trains.
At the Hatfield station in Montgomery County, things were not going well. A low ground fog had set in, making visibility difficult. It had delayed the milk train that had just pulled in. Abraham Rosenberger and Jonas Kulp were finally getting things underway. Suddenly stationmaster Linden Weldonter noticed to his horror that the excursion express was bearing down on the station on the same track as the milk train. He quickly rushed out to the track and began to wave frantically and shout, but at 50 miles an hour the speeding engineer, who had just turned around a bend, could not stop the train.
“Jump, jump! We’re going to hit!” shouted engineer Davis, but it was already too late. His speeding locomotive sliced into the milk train’s wooden passenger car ahead of it. The engine then leaped high into the air and crashed down feet from the track. “It fell on its side and lay there, panting and emitting steam like some mighty monster in its death throes,” said the next day’s Allentown City Item.
At the same time the passenger car directly behind it was torn to pieces. Its roof flew off and fell on Abraham Rosenberger, who was pulled from underneath. Jonas Kulp was unhurt. Engineer John Davis was thrown from his cab and was taken to St. Luke’s hospital where he was found to have a fractured skull. Volunteer fire companies arrived at the wreck to guard for any spark that might lead to fire among the wreck before the trapped passengers were moved, something that was always feared with wooden railroad cars. Steel railroad cars were not common until the 1920’s. Fortunately, no fire was found.
Then began the task of going in with crowbars to search for survivors and find the dead. Among the slain were Charles McGonigle of Allentown, Robert Miller of Bethlehem, Ann Sherry of South Bethlehem, and Richard Bachman, a Bethlehem Steel worker who the day before had taken out a $5,000 insurance policy which would go to his widow and three children.
A crowd estimated at 5,000 was at the Bethlehem train station when the train carrying the wounded and dead arrived. The newspapers noted it was a somber Labor Day holiday in Bethlehem and Allentown that year.
On September 8, a coroner’s jury found the Reading Railroad, the engineer, the train’s conductor, the telegraph operator at Souderton and the chief dispatcher for the railroad at Philadelphia guilty of recklessness and neglect. With that the story seems to have vanished from the newspapers. Perhaps lawyers worked something out.