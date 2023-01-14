If Lancaster County’s Blanche Niven hadn’t existed, Henry James or Edith Wharton would have had to invent her. She could easily be a character from one of their novels.
An American woman of good family but artistically inclined, she decides to become a sculptor. She studies first in Philadelphia, then goes to Europe and studies in Italy (Venice, naturally). Her works bring attention and recognition in America. Eccentric but not extreme, she decides to travel, which includes trips to both China and Japan. She dresses like a proper lady with a hat and gloves and carries a stick but has a fondness for color and gold jewelry. She looks at the world with an inquisitive and self-confident eye but never a condescending air. When not on the go she summers in an old family home in a “good” but not exclusive area of rural Pennsylvania, a home that had belonged her mother’s side of the family. She has taken it over and updated it and decorates with exotic items from her travels. She has a particular fondness for a table whose legs consist of three elephant tusks. Her sister’s family calls her “Aunty” and finds her amusing. She is free with advice, especially to young, female admirers who come to call over a cup of tea.
But no one had to invent Blanche Nevin (1841-1925) because she lived and is among the first American women to receive recognition as an artist and sculptor. She never married but lived life to the fullest.
As early as the 1870s, she had a sculpture on display at the 1876 Centennial Exposition in Philadelphia. In 1889 she sculpted on commission from the state of Pennsylvania a statue of colonial figure Peter Muhlenberg, which is now in the U.S. Capitol Building. Some of her other works appeared at the World’s Columbia Exhibition of 1893, aka the White City. “Maud Muller” placed in the World’s Fair Women’s Building. It is now in Lancaster’s Iris Club, which she helped found. Her most famous work locally was known as “Lion in the Park” at Reservoir Park and the horse drinking fountain at the intersection of Columbia Avenue and West Orange Street in Lancaster.
Nevin’s family came originally from North Carolina. Her father was Dr. John Williamson Nevin (1803-1886), a Presbyterian minister. His wife was Martha Jenkins, from a prominent local family. Perhaps it was from her father that Blanche Nevin got her independent streak. Following one of those curious drawn-out theological pamphlet tussles that 19th century divines seemed to delight in, John Nevin broke away from the Presbyterian Church and joined the German Reformed Church. In 1855 the family moved to Lancaster where he had become president of Franklin & Marshall College. Nevin grew up in a large family with 11 children; three of them died before adulthood. A sister, Martha Finley Nevin, married the thrice widowed Robert Sayre, the driving force behind the creation of the Lehigh Valley Railroad and Bethlehem Iron (later Steel). Their son, Francis Bowes Sayre, married President Woodrow Wilson’s daughter, Jessie. It was Blanche that first brought them together.
How Blanche Nevin got interested in the arts is unknown but her first teacher was a sculptor at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, John Alexis Bailly. Bailly was a Frenchman of Paris whose father was a cabinet maker. During the upheaval in France following the Revolution of 1848 Bailly hit a military officer and was forced to flee. After a brief time in London, he crossed the Atlantic, traveling first to Argentina and then the U.S. and settling in Philadelphia. Apparently, he won some important commissions, including a statue of George Washington in front of independence Hall. It was from Bailly that Nevin learned the first rudiments of sculpture.
But it was understood if a person wanted to seriously become an artist, they had to go to either Paris or Italy to study and Venice was the preferred place for those seeking to become sculptors. The Royal Art Academy in the watery, romantic, art-loving city was the place to learn. Founded in 1750 as the Academy of Fine Arts by the Venetian Senate (Venice was then still a city-state), it was to cover instruction in painting, sculpture, and architecture. Re-formed as the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in 1807 by Napoleon, it was located on the site of a former convent. Thirty-six professors from the Academic College taught the courses there. Following her studies at Venice, Nevin spent some time in the marble quarries in Carrara. A source of marble since the days of the Caesars, Nevin presumably learned from the highly skilled workforce their techniques and the importance of certain types of marble. The quarry workers had always been an independent lot and in the 19th century Carrara was the birthplace of the anarchist movement in Italy. As one of them said, “in Carrara even the stone are anarchists.” The notion of an American Victorian “lady” from Pennsylvania getting sculpture advice from anarchist Italian quarrymen is an interesting one.
Nevin would not have been lonely in Venice. Many fellow Americans frequented the city in their time in Europe. One was the great American author, Mark Twain. Apparently, his books were selling well, and Twain had friends who had a palazzo there. Henry James was also a frequent visitor to the city. Art students from around Europe and America flocked there. One of them that Nevin might have known was a Francis “Frank” Millet. As a young man he had served as a drummer boy during the Civil War and later assisted his father who was a “contract surgeon” in the same conflict. He said later seeing all that blood helped him get the color just right in his paintings.
In 1874 Millet, then at an art school in Antwerp, traveled to Venice to study the paintings of Titian. There he had a torrid affair with another young man, Charles Warren Stoddard, in Venice. The letters between them are in the Syracuse University Library where Stoddard placed them shortly before his death in 1909. In 1878 Millet married Elizabeth “Lily” Merrill, sister of a friend in Paris. Mark Twain was the best man. He later founded an art colony in the Cotswolds’ Worcestershire, England. One of its members was artist John Singer Sargent. Another, Edward Austin Abbey, later did murals for Pennsylvania’s state capitol building. Millet went on to become a war correspondent, one of the country’s leading muralists and a driving force behind the creation of the 1893 World’s Fair. He was also a part of a team of artists that backed the creation of Washington’s Lincoln Memorial. He died on the Titanic in 1912. “Went out to see Lily Millet about the Titanic horror,” wrote Henry James, who had written several magazine pieces about the artist’s colony, in his diary after the sinking.
Nevin must have been back in America by the start of the 1876 when her statue appeared at the Centennial Exposition in Philadelphia. The subject was taken from a poem titled “Maud Muller” by John Greenleaf Whitter. Maud is young country girl who gives a drink of water to a young lawyer riding past. The two of them contemplate silently the distance socially that separates them from each other and wonder how much happier they could be together but recognize that they never can. “For all the tales of tongue or pen the saddest are these, ‘It might have been,’’’ the poet writes.
How Nevin was selected to do the statue of Peter Muhlenberg for the Capitol is unknown. Surely there were others who wanted the job and giving it to a woman at a time when women were not normally selected for those kinds of commissions in art projects is unusual. Perhaps the fact that the grandfather on her mother’s side had been a congressman helped, or perhaps it had nothing to do with it at all. Whatever the reason it was placed there in 1889 in what is now called the Crypt under the dome of the Capitol. It shows Peter Muhlenberg, whose father Henry Muhlenberg, founder of the Lutheran Church in America, was the namesake of Allentown’s Muhlenberg College. It probably represents a significant event in Muhlenberg’s life. According to the story, at the outbreak of the American Revolution he was giving a sermon in Woodstock, Virginia where he was a minister and suddenly declared, “there is a time for peace and a time for war and this is a time for war,” threw off his clerical robes revealing his uniform, and marched out of the church to join his regiment. As this story was first written in a book by his grandnephew many years after the event, historians have some doubt about its accuracy, but there is no doubt about Muhlenberg’s important role in the Revolution. In choosing this subject Nevin went for the drama of the moment and took a significant figure in the state’s Revolutionary War history to represent Pennsylvania.
Sometime in the late 19th century Nevin traveled to the Far East. It is not known if she went alone or had a companion. Although traveling to Asia was not unknown for Americans at the time it was not frequent. Yet according to one source Nevin lived in both China and Japan for a time. China was an unsettled place in that period. American missionaries were there but not necessarily welcomed by all. Foreign powers were busily dividing up the country into “spheres of influence.” It would have been easy for Nevin to confine herself to places like Hong Kong. But at least one source notes that when the Sino-Japanese war broke out in 1894 she offered her untrained services in China as a nurse.
Japan was a different story. Quickly modernizing and militarizing under its emperors, there was little danger to American tourists. Yokoyama had a foreign community including Americans. But some did travel off the beaten path. Traveling in rural Japan, Frank Millet and his traveling companion stopped at an inn. Pleased with the remoteness his friend commented, “At last, Millet, a place where nobody knows you.” That changed when the waiter came up to them and in flawless English said, “Ah, Mr. Millet, so good to see you again. We spoke at the teahouse at the Chicago World’s Fair in 1893 where I was working.”
Nevin confined her travel to the winter months. Starting in 1897 she took over an old colonial era dwelling that she called “Windsor Forges” at Churchtown, Caernarvon Township, Lancaster County. It had been owned by a relative in the early 19th century and she had it modernized. She had purchased it from her mother’s family. It is now on the National Register of Historic Places.
She was a hit with local children, getting medical help for those with disabilities. “Children adored her and were entranced by her stories…she was akin to them in naïve impulsive spontaneity,” notes one source. Yet at the same time Nevin had a keen wit and was known as “a brilliant conversationalist keen in repartee.” Local people seemed to have no problem with Nevin. ‘’The simple unpretentious neighbors of Miss Nevin never questioned her foreign ideas or eccentricities but accepted her for the true, human qualities which she so abundantly possessed,” noted her obituary.
According to an article that appeared in 1955 in the Lancaster New Era newspaper in an interview with Churchtown resident Robert E. Simpson, the famous lion statue fountain came about in this way:
In 1904 he and another man named Angelo Pellichelli who also worked for Nevin piled up a wagonload of clay Nevin had bought from the numerous kilns near Honey Brook. After Simpson and Pellichelli formed the clay into a mound on the front lawn of Windsor Forges, the artist went to work and the pile of mud became a lion and a plaster cast was used to form a bronze fountain.
Blanche Nevin passed away on April 21, 1925 and is buried in the family plot in Woodlawn cemetery. Her stone contains the following words written by her: “Now I will Pray / Not for the Dower of Beauty Grace or Brilliant Power/ But that The Gift of Kindness May Descend / Possess and With Me Stay.”