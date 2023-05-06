There is a river in the heart of the Lehigh Valley, one that gave it its name and shaped its development. From the days when the swift canoes of the Lenape stroked the waters of what they called the Lechawuekink, meaning “where there are forks,” to the streams of modern truck traffic that thunder over its bridges, the Lehigh River has played a role.
According to a recent study by American Rivers, an environmental group, the Lehigh is “endangered.” The land along its tributaries that once was open land has been paved over. Instead of rain sinking into their groundwater it pounds on industrial parking lots, taking pollutants with it and endangering wildlife and turning the Lehigh into a waste dump.
In fact, since the arrival of European settlement in the late seventeenth and early eighteenth-century the Lehigh’s waters have been shaped by and battled with development. It all began with the beaver. When it was discovered that its fur could make the best felt lining for hats, the race was on. Historians disagree whether it was Dutch fur trappers coming down from New Amsterdam (later New York) or Swedish origin trappers coming up from New Sweden (now Delaware) that were the first to head inland from the Delaware River to the Lehigh but by the arrival of William Penn and his Quaker colony they were already active.
Perhaps the most active fur trader and settler was John Hans Steelman (1655-1749). A colorful figure, he was the son of a Swedish cavalryman, Hans Mansson, who was sentenced to America after having chopped down eight trees in the King of Sweden’s orchard without permission. According to one source he did so because he wanted to make a mane comb for his horse. Mansson worked out his six-year sentence on a tobacco plantation. Then a free man, he became a prominent figure in both New Sweden and New Amsterdam.
Steelman was born in what is now the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia. He took his name from his mother’s maiden name of Stille and Mans from his father. English speakers in colonial records sometimes wrote it as “Tilmon” or Tilghman. By the time he encountered Penn, Steelman was a successful fur trader, landowner and interpreter of Indian languages in both Maryland and Pennsylvania. He was also a founder of the Old Swedes Church, now Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Philadelphia.
In 1700/01 Penn and Steelman were having a running disagreement over trading privileges. Penn wanted Steelman to get a Pennsylvania license to trade in his colony, which Steelman did not seem to want to get around to doing. He already had one with Maryland and perhaps didn’t see the point. It was Penn’s discovery that Steelman was expanding his fur trading operations beyond the Forks of the Delaware (today Easton) and moving into the Lehigh that led him to write an official letter on April 12, 1701 to Steelman. In it, Penn told the trapper he was “to stopt thy goods to Lechay… till thou come hither thyself and give further Satisfaction then thou hast yet done to thy friend W.P.” This is considered the first written mention of the word, and by William Penn no less, that would evolve into Lehigh. How long it had been used before this time is unknown.
Steelman would eventually move his operations following the beaver and his Native American customers farther west until dying at age 95 virtually penniless in what is now Adams County in 1749.
By the time of Steelman’s death, the Lehigh was becoming a major part of the investment plans of William Allen. In the process of closing out his overseas merchant business and purchasing land he was rapidly becoming the second largest landowner in Pennsylvania. The Lehigh in his mind could be a water trading route for furs from the north to the Delaware river and then on to Philadelphia. Unfortunately for Allen, the Lehigh was too shallow and rock filled to serve this purpose effectively. His descendants often mourned the fact that it could not be made more “useful.”
As they settled the region the increasing number of Pennsylvania-German farmers were referring to the river as the Lecha in their dialect abbreviation of the word used by the Lenape. English speakers, at least on their maps, called it “the western branch of the Delaware.” Some sources claim that they later misunderstood the word Lecha that they were hearing and to them it became Lehigh.
At the time of the Revolution when John Adams, among others, went splashing through its waters, the Lehigh was more an obstacle to get around than anything else. There were ferry men available who could take horse and riders across. Usually, you had to blow on the horn that hung on a nearby tree to rouse him. Transportation on the Lehigh was largely by canoe. And the farther north a traveler might go, the more difficult it got.
It was an energy crisis that brought about a change. By the 1800s Philadelphia was running out of easily available fuel in the form of cheap firewood. Coal was up north but the problem was how to get it to the big city. Then, two businessmen- Josiah White and Erskine Hazard- came forward and asked for the ownership of the Lehigh. Laughter rang through the halls of the state legislature. “I’ll gladly give these gentlemen the right to ruin themselves,” chortled one.
At first the pair created huge dams on which they piled the coal region’s bounty on large rafts. As they were building the dams, they were asked by curious onlookers what they were for. To put them off they replied, “bear traps.” So, they came to be called bear trap dams. Water would build up behind them. Then they would be opened and with a wave the coal carrying barge would ride over the shallow parts of the Lehigh. But with time this system came to be regarded as inefficient and time-consuming. So, it was decided to build, with pick and shovel and muscle, the Lehigh Canal.
Traveling through a system of locks the Lehigh’s water was moving canal boats that carried coal from Mauch Chunk, now Jim Thorpe, to Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton and down the Delaware Canal to Philadelphia. White and Hazard even developed a grate to get the anthracite coal to burn more efficiently. In the 1830s an elderly Philadelphia matron, hearing her grandchildren mourn the passing of heating by romantic fireplaces, told them she never had felt so warm as having Lehigh coal in her grate.
But it was not just coal that the Lehigh Canal brought to the towns along its banks. First came development in the form of lumbering, leaving the Lehigh’s banks denuded of trees. Careless practices made the Lehigh a flood-prone river for many years thereafter.
But it was waterpower to power industries that brought the real changes. Around Easton a series of water powered manufacturers set up their plants. In 1840 the coal carried on the Lehigh Canal at Catasauqua powered the first commercially successful iron furnace in America. By the 1850s iron furnaces lined the banks of the Lehigh and mule- pulled canal boats dotted its banks. One of them was piloted by a Connecticut Yankee carpenter named Asa Packer, later the founder of the Lehigh Valley Railroad and Bethlehem Iron, later Steel.
By the 1870s the rise of the railroads forced the canals into the shade and the Lehigh River along with it. Trains chugged over its waters and things became quieter. By the early 20th century, the Delaware Canal at New Hope had been discovered by artists who found echoes of a bygone era there.
The rise of Bethlehem Steel as one of the world’s great steel makers did not honor the Lehigh River. Industrial waste from it and all sorts of industries polluted its waters. One local man who grew up in Allentown in the 1920s, Randolph “Randy” Kulp, recalled everything from broken glass to old mattresses with rusting springs in the river. The water was turning black with coal dust when he tried to swim there.
With the decline of heavy industry on its banks and stricter rules about pollution the Lehigh River is, to the casual visitor, better than it has been in recent years. It is a scenic spot. How long it will stay that way remains to be seen.