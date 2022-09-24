When Franklin Roosevelt died in April of 1945, a shockwave went through the country. The only president the country had known for 12 years in economic depression and war was gone. Perhaps it was best summed up by the weeping Black man playing an accordion as Roosevelt’s funeral train went past, a moment captured in a now iconic photograph. In Roosevelt’s place was Harry Truman, a little-known senator from Missouri who had been elected vice president with Roosevelt in 1944. A former farmer and haberdasher from Kansas City with ties to its powerful political machine, he seemed a little figure after the larger-than-life presence of FDR. Writing in 1945 to friends from her rural New Jersey stone farmhouse studio/retreat, an artist noted that she had recently seen Truman in a newsreel at the United Nations Conference of Organizations in San Francisco. “Poor Harry,” she wrote, “I felt sorry for him, he seemed so small and lonely up there with all those other world leaders.”
For a time, Truman basked in the glow of the post-World War II victory. But by 1947/48 the issues that had festered for years broke out. Confronted by a Republican Congress, his plans for a national health plan died. With the relaxation of wartime price controls, inflation was on the rise. Just about every newspaper featured an article with a story about the “High Cost of Living” as its headline. The transition from wartime to peacetime as the huge national industrial economy went from tanks to Buicks would take time. But the public was impatient. They wanted housing, they wanted new cars, and they wanted all those things that visionaries claimed the post-war world would offer. As Truman was president, why didn’t he do something?
As always, Americans differed as to what exactly they wanted a president to do. Republicans wagged their collective fingers. “To error is Truman,” became a popular expression. When someone asked Truman what the “S” in his name stood for and he said, “for nothing,” punsters quickly started calling him “Harry S-for-nothing Truman.” Progressives in his own party who found Truman too moderate described themselves as “just mild about Harry.” His Republican opposition summed up the collective woes directed at Truman and the Democrats in a simple two-word slogan, “Had Enough?” So, in 1947, with his popularity in the polls at 36 percent, Truman decided what he needed to do was take his policies and his attack on the “do-nothing Republican Congress” directly to the people.
Television was in its infancy and not many people had them yet, although the number was growing. Radio was not personal enough. And no one could rival FDR’s famous “fireside chats.” So, he decided on an old-fashioned whistle stop campaign by train, going to towns and cities and “barnstorming” his way around the country. It was the Lehigh Valley’s chance to hear Truman on October 7, 1948. “Truman Set To Greet City Tomorrow,” read the frontpage headline in the Bethlehem Globe Times. “President Harry S. Truman invades the Lehigh Valley tomorrow in his campaign to prevent the Republicans from recapturing the White House,” it read. “He speaks to Bethlehem at 1:40 p.m. from the platform of the Jersey Central Station on the North Side.”
Truman, “the Democratic standard- bearer” was to make three speeches. The first was to be in Allentown at 1 p.m. then Bethlehem and at Easton at 2:10. With Truman would be his wife Bess and daughter Margret Truman. But alas Margret could not make it. She was already famous for having her singing debut panned by critics and her father’s over-the-top reaction that the Washington Post critic Paul Hume would need “a new nose, a lot of beef steak for your eyes and perhaps a supporter below,” should they meet. Many years later Morning Call music critic the late Dr. Albert Hoffamann admitted, with a rueful smile and a chuckle, that when he reviewed Margret Truman’s performance in Allentown at what is now Miller Symphony Hall he was more, “discreet.”
Northampton County Democrats, headed by leader Herbert F. Nolf, would board the train in Allentown. Congressman Francis E. “Tad” Walter would also be there. Two bands, the Johnson Post band and the Liberty High School Band, would be on hand there to play. Easton and Allentown had their bands playing for the event. Bethlehem Chief of Police Brogan promised all 90 members of the force would be on duty along with a detail of ten state troopers. An unofficial welcoming committee of local Democratic women decided to have a special surprise: a live donkey with a sign draped over it reading “WE ARE WITH YOU HARRY” would be present, along with a bouquet for Bess Truman.
In its editorial on October 6, the Globe Times had this to say, also noting the historic moment:
“The Bethlehem community, irrespective of the differing political affiliations of its citizens, will extend a big welcome and full throated American “Hello” to Harry S. Truman as President when he visits here tomorrow… Neither newspaper files nor older residents recalled that a president of the United States ever visited Bethlehem before.”
The editorial went on to note that George Washington visited but not as president. And many other candidates had passed through “but tomorrow’s occasion – in modern times certainly—for a presidential visit,” was a first.
The presidential visit began on the official railroad car the Ferdinand Magellan, named for the Portuguese explorer whose expedition for Spain in the 1500s circumnavigated the globe, although he died before personally completing it. The Magellan was pulled by two steam engines. Built in 1929 by the Pullman Company, it was taken over by the government in 1942 and at the direction of White House press secretary Stephen Early extensively reinforced with armor by the Secret Service as the presidential railroad car for FDR. It included a ramp to raise and lower his wheelchair, which was removed after his death. The six bedrooms were reduced to four and a dining room and observation lounge enlarged. Two of the bedrooms were for the President and First Lady with fully equipped bathrooms including a bathtub. Winston Churchill had one in his official railroad car in England. The dining room was equipped to also serve as a conference room. Armor plate and windows with bullet resistant glass were added. It was the heaviest passenger railroad car ever used in the United States. The train pulling it included sleeping cars for the staff and a communications car operated by the Army Signal Corps. Roosevelt traveled 50,000 miles in the Magellan; his last trip on it was to Warm Springs, Georgia two weeks before his death. Truman gave almost 350 speeches from the rear platform during his whistle stop campaign.
In the Lehigh Valley, when Truman arrived the crowds closed in. The photographs show large crowds at each stop. At least 5,000 were on hand in Easton. Bethlehem police estimated 10,000 turned out to hear Truman and 12,000 in Allentown. Along the entire route as the train traveled from Reading into the Lehigh Valley crowds gathered at railroad crossings in small towns and farms. The president started each speech by introducing his wife Bess to the crowd as “My Boss.”
Truman’s remarks were brief but pulled no punches. He called the Republican Congress a “no account Congress” who catered to the rich:
“There is only one big issue in the campaign, which is the people verses the special interests. You must decide whether you will vote for yourselves and the welfare of the country or whether you will vote for the special interests and vote for another ‘no account Congress.’”
Since 1932, Truman said, Democratic administrations have been putting legislation on the books on the welfare of the people as a whole. “It is outrageous that the minimum wage is just $16 a day. A man can’t live and raise a family on that. I think the American people are more interested in lower prices than higher profits.”
Turning to foreign affairs Truman noted over the last three years he had worked closely and done everything he could to assure world peace. The bi-partisan foreign policy was inaugurated by President Roosevelt, and that he would maintain it. With that Truman headed off to stops in New Jersey and New York. He would not win either of those states or Pennsylvania. Lehigh County and Allentown went Republican. Northampton County and Bethlehem gave their votes to Truman.
He did however win the election against New York Governor Tom “little man on the wedding cake” Dewey (Dewey’s mustache was said to remind people of the day of the then-ubiquitous figure on the nation’s wedding cakes) to the surprise of just about every pollster and political forecaster in the nation. “What happened? Who knows? I am as surprised as you are,” said Dewey later to a reporter. Many years later, on election day in 1960 an Associated Press reporter asked Dewey as he came out of a polling booth who he thought would win. “I gave up my crystal ball a long time ago,” he replied.
On election night Truman after his victory had great fun standing on the platform of the Magellan, holding up an early edition of the Chicago Tribune with the banner headline “DEWEY DEFEATS TRUMAN.”
Harry Truman’s second term was a tumultuous one that included the Korean War and the dismissal of General Douglas MacArthur. Although technically he could have run for another term, Truman decided not to. Following inauguration day in 1953 he is said to have driven himself and family back to Missouri.
Truman established a presidential library which contained a hide away office where he kept his most valuable books. On a visit in the mid-1970s its longtime director showed two visitors a copy of a book whose author had inscribed it, “To Harry, Merry Christmas 1949, Winston.” Yes, that Winston. Truman died in 1972.
As to the Ferdinand Magellan it was retired by Eisenhower and now rests at the Gold Coast Railroad Museum Miami-Dade, Florida. In 1984 it was taken out of retirement briefly and used for a one-day campaign swing through Ohio by President Ronald Reagan.