The old photographs from 1962 are still clear. From them it is clear that at least among some local women flowered hats and tiny veils were still the proper apparel for an event as significant as the opening dedication of Allentown’s Liberty Bell Shrine Museum on Memorial Day — May 30 — that year. The project had taken a lot of local energy in the previous decade and now no less a figure than U.S. Sen. Hugh Scott was on hand to mark its completion.
It was never a secret to Allentown citizens that the Liberty Bell had been hidden in Zion's Reformed Church during the British occupation of Philadelphia in the American Revolution. In 1893, the bell had paused outside the church on a trolley line flat car after its appearance at Chicago's World's Fair. In front of a heavily bunting-bedecked church, umbrella-carrying crowds in a driving rain gathered to see the national icon of the nation’s liberty.
To mark the 60th anniversary of the Liberty Bell museum's opening, the shrine’s board plans a special exhibit, "The Liberty Bell Museum 60th Anniversary: The Diamond Jubilee," which runs from May through September. Created by museum manager Stephanie Burke, it will focus on the history of the museum since its founding and the era in which it was founded as well as how the museum was created and the those who made it happen.
The board believes that in a time when human freedom and liberty are under threat around the globe, the shrine's message reflected on the bell's inscription to "proclaim liberty throughout the land and to all the inhabitants thereof," is particularly relevant.
The Liberty Bell was born as the State House Bell in Philadelphia in the 1750s and rang regularly and during special occasions. The bell was apparently removed to preserve the bells in case the Continental Army needed to melt them down to make cannon, weapons in short supply for Washington’s forces. The alliance with France in 1778 supplied the army with cannon, thus sparing the bells from that fate.
It was members of the Leaser and Mickley families who carried the bell to Allentown where it was hidden underneath Zion's church while the building served as a makeshift hospital. The oral tradition of the bell's history in Allentown was passed down in the community and was first known to be written in the 1820s in a speech given by a local attorney Robert Wright Sr.
During the years that followed, particularly during the Civil War and World War I, the bell's reputation grew. It was abolitionists who first applied the term "Liberty Bell" in their campaign to end slavery in the United States. In the 1890s Miss Minnie Mickley founded the Liberty Bell chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Zion's Church.
During World War I, Zion's Church became the focal point of several patriotic events around the Liberty Bell, including the dedication of a plaque marking the site, which was encouraged by Mickley. World War II added to the church's focus on liberty and its housing of the bell there in the Revolution. When the end of the war in the Pacific came in August of 1945, Zion’s churches bells were rung as part of the celebration.
It was in 1950 with start of the Cold War with the Soviet Union that the Liberty Bell once more became the center of local attention. That year the U.S. Treasury Department sent replicas of the Liberty Bell, made by an historic bell maker in France, around the country to encourage the sale of war bonds during the Korean War. When Pennsylvania's replica arrived in Allentown it received an enthusiastic reception.
In 1951, renewed attention was once more drawn to Allentown's role in rescuing the bell when Gen. Douglas MacArthur, his wife and son came to the city for a visit to the Allentown Fair. While here, MacArthur stopped at Zion's Church and signed the church's guest register.
With the end of the bond drive the federal government gave 53 of the 55 replicas to the 48 states, and to the then-territories of Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington D.C. Two remained in France and another found a home at the Harry S. Truman presidential library in Independence, Missouri. Pennsylvania's Liberty Bell replica was apparently originally sent to Harrisburg.
It was Dr. Morgan Person, a prominent local physician, who first conceived the idea of the creation of a shrine to honor both the Liberty Bell and the fact that in 1962 Allentown would celebrate its bicentennial. Zion’s pastor Rev. Ernest Andrews joined in support. In February of 1959, they both announced that the museum would be built. Dr. Person and other members of the congregation began what they called an "archeological dig" to go down to the original church basement where the bell was hidden. Photos were taken of the work, with crews digging a new entrance in the front of the church and in the western part of the church basement.
In August of 1961, the replica of the Liberty Bell was to be taken from the sidewalk and placed inside. Unlike the original bell, it is ringable and doing so is one of the high points of any visit to the museum.
May 30, 1962, was the day of Allentown's Bicentennial Parade and crowds swamped Zion’s Church for what had come to be regarded as a community project. A closed-circuit TV was installed so that the crowd of 300 that packed the church could also see the event.
Throughout the previous 60 years, the Liberty Bell Shrine Museum has paid host to countless visitors, tourists and children. Today it is seeking ways to deal with change that no one could have anticipated in 1962.
Zion's UCC church with its magnificent Victorian Gothic Revival sanctuary is up for sale.
"Nobody really knows what is going to happen," says Allentown educator and museum board president Dennis Blankowitsch about the future. But board members continue to have contact with a variety of concerned individuals that want to see the Liberty Bell Shrine's bell keep ringing.