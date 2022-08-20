History's Headlines: Liking Ike at Lafayette

“I Like Ike” was the popular campaign slogan (based on an Irving Berlin song from the show “Call Me Madam”) that carried former General Dwight David Eisenhower into the White House in 1952. Even his opponent in that election, former Governor of Illinois Adlai Stevenson, agreed. “I like Ike, too,” he quipped. “I just don’t think he ought to be president.” But long before that slogan could be turned into a campaign ad, America was already liking Ike. And when it was announced in the fall of 1946 that Eisenhower was going to address Lafayette College's Founders' Day function on November 1, everyone wanted to see America’s hero.
"GEN EISENHOWER TO TALK NOV. 1 AT LAFAYETTE,” ran the headline in the Morning Call several days before the event. The visit of Eisenhower- then the Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army- was announced by college president Ralph Cooper Hutchinson. He was also to be a guest of honor of the Easton Alumni Association’s dinner at the Hotel Easton. It went on to note that Joseph E. Bell, president of the alumni association for 18 years and recently elected president of the American Alumni Council, would also be honored.
In the following days more details were given. Eisenhower would arrive at 2:00 p.m. at Allentown-Bethlehem Easton Airport and would be escorted to Easton by State, Allentown, and Bethlehem Police. Here he would be greeted by city officials. An automobile caravan would escort him. “The party will proceed on Butler St. to 13th, turn on to Northampton St. and thence to Centre Square, then turn north and go up College Avenue to the campus,” recorded the Morning Call. Students from the Traill Green School, Easton High School, and Cottingham School “will be released from their classes to welcome the war hero.” After spending the night at President Hutchinson’s house, Eisenhower was to speak the next day. A crowd of over 2,000 was expected.
Was anyone thinking of Eisenhower as a possible presidential candidate in the future? If so it was probably not Ike himself. He cordially kicked a person who brought the subject up out of his office.
Born in Denison, Texas, he later moved to Abilene, Kansas with his family. They were rural people, poor and deeply religious, although Eisenhower himself did not join a church until 1952. Admitted to West Point he graduated in 1915 with a number of other future prominent military figures. His class was sometimes known as “the class the stars fell on,” because so many went on to become generals.
Despite several attempts to get sent overseas in World War I, Ike was denied. After the war he served at western army posts. A strong advocate of more aggressive tank warfare, he was almost court-martialed by his superiors who saw no use for tanks other than as supporting attacking troops. Among the most difficult commanders he had to work for was General Douglas MacArthur. During the 1930s Depression, Eisenhower, as MacArthur's aide, had to supervise the removal of the Bonus Army, a group of World War I veterans who camped around the U.S. capitol demanding a bonus they had been promised for their service. Privately Eisenhower did not approve of using troops to remove them and warned MacArthur against it. But when it was done, he wrote a report supporting MacArthur’s position.
In the later part of the 30s he served as an aide to MacArthur in the Philippines when he was governor. Apparently, their relationship was rocky and never really healed. After Eisenhower became a major figure in World War II, when asked about it, MacArthur replied, “best junior officer I ever had.” Some say having dealt with the imperious MacArthur prepared Ike to deal with British and French generals and leaders like Bernard Montgomery and Charles De Gaulle.
After being assigned to help with war plans Eisenhower was sent overseas. Although his rise had a few bumps along the way he gradually won praise and more importantly battles. His command of Operation Overlord in the invasion of France on June 6, 1944, and the race across Europe into Germany was the capstone of his military career. In less than a year after D-DAY Germany was defeated. With the end of the war in Europe, Eisenhower was named Army Chief of Staff. Here among his early tasks was the demobilization of U.S. troops. He felt at the time that dropping the atomic bomb on Japan was wrong. “First, the Japanese were ready for surrender, and it wasn’t necessary to hit him with that awful thing,” he was to write later, and “second, I hated to see our country be the first to use such a weapon.”
Who first issued an invitation to Eisenhower? Probably President Hutchinson. They did form a friendship after the event. There is a letter between them that mentions a biography of Grant that Hutchinson had loaned Ike, and Ike congratulated Lafayette for a football victory, presumably over Lehigh. Whatever it was, the excitement was building at the college and in the town of Easton. But the plans had changed. Instead of traveling by air, the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad had a special train to take Ike’s private railroad car between Philadelphia and Bethlehem’s Union station. It would leave there at 12:15. “Long before that time a large crowd of Bethlehem citizens gathered at either end of the railroad station,” noted the Morning Call. “When the five- star general made his appearance cheers went up as he entered the service command car chauffeured by Master Sergeant Ralph E. Jones.”
From the crowd came 11-year-old Michael Rich to shake Ike’s hand. His father, Thomas, was still in Europe in the army. The boy burst into tears after touching Eisenhower. Earlier a group of Bethlehem Steel workers stood near the train while Eisenhower had lunch in the train’s dining car. “The lunch incidentally was lamb chops as the main piece de resistance,” noted the Call. “A small crab meat cocktail started it off, with cantaloupe as dessert.” President Hutchison was on hand to greet the General. With him was Thomas Watson, president of International Business Machines, who was vice president of Lafayette’s Board of Trustees. Many years later claims that IBM’s German subsidiary had helped organize the Nazi Holocaust and concentration camps would be raised by some historians. They would be strongly denied by the company and other historians.
At Eisenhower’s side was his aide, Col. James Stack, as he strode to his car described in the newspaper as a “sleek Packard.” Crowds surged into the street, leaning against the car hoping for a glimpse of their hero. School children swarmed passed police lines. In the business district the motorcade of two Army cars and two Lafayette Collage cars was overwhelmed, and confetti poured from office buildings. As it was, the cars barely crawled up College Ave. to Lafayette. At the dinner at the Hotel Easton that evening Eisenhower was called on to say a few words. “General Eisenhower told members of the alumni that we must teach knowledge and understanding of each other, and education leads to this understanding. Little children are afraid of the dark, but we are afraid of the unknown.”
The next day Eisenhower joined the dignitaries on the platform at the Alumni Memorial gymnasium for the Founders' Day events. In front of a capacity crowd that included the press, Ike gave an address that truly summed up his view of the world at that point in 1946. Like many, he was still hopeful that after the vast destruction of World War II the world and America would emerge in a better place. What later became the Cold War with the Soviet Union was still not quite a certain thing in many minds. Eisenhower began by warning that America could not isolate itself. “The United States must not shirk from its responsibilities…there is a no shortcut or easy way to lasting peace…a staunch will and strength to enforce it are demanded.”
Eisenhower went on to describe the United States as “a leader in the community of nations on whose strength and guidance countless millions depend.” If the United States falters in its responsibility, “into this vacuum will rush in the same evil elements which nullified democracy’s triumph in the first World War.” The U.S. must remain strong to keep the world from war, “and the fear of war is an extension of our democratic ideals.” He noted that General Peyton March, an Easton native who was Army Chief of Staff in World War I, had noted in 1919 that America had to bear huge responsibilities to prevent another war. “Unfortunately,” Eisenhower noted, “my generation choose to ignore this warning. We resumed our faith in geographic immunity behind the oceans that separated us from Europe and Asia, whittling our armed forces to a point one step moved from extinction…when war did come to us again, it took us two years to get our power mobilized while others bore the weight of battle…and again I do not mean weakness solely in the narrow military sense! If we are ever to build world peace, the time is now.”
Departing from his prepared text, Eisenhower spoke directly to his fellow veterans of the war so recently ended. “I am privileged to appear as a representative of the men in khaki who did so much. I am weighed with a sense of humility. The stamina that they showed enables us to meet here today.”
Interestingly, shortly thereafter Eisenhower would become president of Columbia University. According to one perhaps apocryphal story the board of Columbia thought they were getting Milton Eisenhower, Ike’s brother and a well-known academic and college administrator, and were surprised when Ike sent back a response that he accepted the job.
Ike’s landslide victories to two terms in the White House showed the vast majority of Americans were happy with his style. Intellectuals might go “madly for Adlai” and sneer at the “Great Golfer,” but few questioned an era when, as the saying went, “you never had it so good,” prosperity led to a booming economy or at least so it seemed in retrospect. Rumors circulated during his first campaign that his wife Mamie had become an alcoholic that was sent to the Mayo clinic periodically to “dry out.” A heckler in a crowd at a rally shouted up at Ike, “What about Mamie?” To which Ike replied, “I’ll handle Mamie.”
A lot of other things happened during the Ike era, like the beginning of the Civil Rights movement, the start of the Space Race with Sputnik and the arrival of Elvis and Rock and Roll ushered in by the Baby Boomer generation. With the Cold War, Eisenhower gave up any illusions he might have had in 1946 and adopted what came to be called “A BIGGER BANG FOR THE BUCK” strategy toward nuclear weapons. But when he left office in 1960, the old military man had some warning to give. While America should remain strong, “we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influences, sought or unsought by the military industrial complex…The potential for disastrous use of misplaced power exists and will persist.”
Ike retired to his Gettysburg farm with wife Mamie, writing bestselling books from two volumes of presidential memoirs, “Mandate for Change” and “Waging Peace,” and later a collection of his favorite stories: “At Ease: Stories I Tell To My Friends.”
Ike died in 1969 at age 78 and is buried at his presidential library in Abilene, Kansas. His wife Mamie was buried there with him 10 years later.