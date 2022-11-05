Back in the late 1950s and early 1960s, aging boomers may recall a Walt Disney series set in the Revolutionary War era called the "Swamp Fox." Perhaps hoping to hit another viewing bonanza like it had with Fess Parker’s Davy Crockett, the folks at Disney turned to the tale of Francis Marion, a South Carolina guerilla fighter against the British. Every week it seemed Marion, played by the dashing Canadian actor Leslie Nielson (already well known to American movie audiences as the commander of the space expedition in the classic sci-fi film "Forbidden Planet") would thwart attempts to capture him by the dastardly British Colonel Tarleton (played by John Sutton, a bit-part veteran of numerous Hollywood swashbucklers and three wives) and his redcoats. Unusual for the time the cast included two veteran Black actors, Louise Beavers and Robert Jordan ”Smoki” Whitfield. Alas, despite its catchy theme song, the "Swamp Fox" was no Davy Crockett and it largely died on TV screens.
But in several ways, New Jersey had in its own Francis Marion. He was General William Maxwell, and his area of operation was the Garden State, Pennsylvania and New York during the rebellion. At times he acted as George Washington’s secret weapon with his raids on the British. He was also a controversial figure due both to his fighting style and his supposed penchant for strong drink even at a time when heavy drinking was not at all uncommon. His subordinate officers frequently found Maxwell difficult, and wrote about it, but no one ever doubted his fighting and tactical skills. Washington would not have given Maxwell his support if he had found him ineffective. He might have agreed with what Lincoln is said to have replied when Grant was attacked for drinking too much: “Find out what he drinks and send some of the whiskey to the rest of our generals,” he supposedly said. This quote is much disputed, but the message is clear.
William Maxwell was born and raised in County Tyrone, Ireland. He retained his Scots-Irish accent all his life, leading his men to nickname him “Scotch-Willie.” When he came to America around 1747, he settled in Sussex County in northwestern Jersey. In 1755 like another young man named Washington, he joined the militia on the expedition of General Edward Braddock to capture the French Fort Duquesne, later the site of Pittsburgh. Just outside the fort the army was attacked by a combined force of Native American warriors and French officers dressed as Indians. The troops were overwhelmed and decimated. It was Washington who led the remainder of the army back. Perhaps it was here Maxwell met him for the first time.
Despite being at Braddock’s defeat, Maxwell seemed to take to the military life. He was a lieutenant in a unit called the New Jersey Blues and is believed to have taken part in the failed British attempt to retake Fort Ticonderoga, renamed by the French Fort Carillon. With the end of the French and Indian War, Maxwell served as a British army commissary on the frontier, possibly traveling as far Fort Michilimackinac, a fur trading outpost in what is now northern Michigan. Apparently, he had no trouble once the Revolution started leaving his British ties behind and accepting a commission as a colonel in the 2nd New Jersey Regiment in the Continental Army, where he would eventually rise to the rank of brigadier general.
Maxwell’s first assignment was to rescue the remains of a military expedition launched in 1775 by Generals Richard Montgomery and Benedict Arnold to seize Quebec, Canada and hopefully bring on an uprising by French Canadians. Unfortunately for them, the British had recently passed the Quebec Act giving religious rights to the Catholic Church and satisfying the Quebecois. Montgomery was later killed in an attempt to take the city.
Maxwell marched to the relief of Montgomery’s survivors and took part in the battle of Trois Rivieres (Three Rivers) in June, 1776. Maxwell led the army through the woods away from an attempted British ambush and in the words of another officer, “saved the Remains of our party…and if there is any merit Due, it ought to be to him who conducted the Retreat, although we see the honor given to others, who do not Deserve it.” Maxwell really became agitated by this failure to recognize his efforts and even more when a much younger officer was promoted over him. He wrote Congress that he felt that he should resign due to this insult, but the "present alarming state of this country" required his presence in the field. For the rest of his time-of-service Maxwell was dogged by those who were given credit for his accomplishments and promoted over him.
Washington’s first task for Maxwell was to round up all the boats near Trenton to keep the British from following him across the Delaware in his surprise attack on the Hessians. Maxwell was then given the command of the militia at Morristown. From this base he led them on hit-and-run attacks against the British. He was very successful. This according to one source gave the militia the confidence and training for the battles that were ahead. One British officer later noted being attacked by Maxwell’s forces was like being overwhelmed “by a nest of American hornets.”
While planning for campaigns in 1777, Washington decided to create a light infantry unit “to observe and report on enemy activities and movements and engage in limited combat when appropriate.” Washington knew that Maxwell would be ideal for the post. He gave him the command and promoted Maxwell. Maxwell’s new unit got its first taste of combat at the Battle of the Brandywine. The troops shadowed the British under General Howe in the summer of 1777 as they marched from Elkton, Maryland into Pennsylvania. Here they encountered General von Knyphausen’s Hessians. A fierce seven-hour encounter known as the Battle of Cooch’s Bridge occurred. It was a slow retreat with Maxwell’s troops doing what was expected of them by giving up ground slowly. Finally, a Hessian bayonet charge caused Maxwell’s troops to flee. But by then they had performed the task that was required of them. Although the Brandywine battle was a technical British victory, Howe failed at his major goal to crush Washington’s army which lived to fight another day.
With Washington’s encampment at Valley Forge, Maxwell faced his first important personal challenge. At a court martial, charges were brought against him by Lt. Col. William Heath of the 3rd Virginia regiment. They included misconduct and unofficer-like behavior. Three of Maxwell’s own officers in the New Jersey Brigade sent a letter to Congress making similar charges. This may have had to do with Maxwell’s drinking.
After over 200 years, it is impossible to know exactly what Maxwell was like while consuming alcohol. Did he yell and scream and show irrational behavior? Perhaps he suffered from medical problems for which the 18th century had no cure and was in constant pain? Did he issue orders that sounded odd? Did he berate his men and fellow officers for no good reason? Or was it just that he was rather crude with his language when drinking and in a way that was unbecoming a superior officer? Perhaps junior officers just wanted to use this so he would be removed, and they could take over the command?
What we do know is that the court martial found Maxwell and two other officers not guilty of similar charges and the fourth guilty of drunkenness under fire at the Battle of Brandywine for ordering his troops to fire on friendly soldiers. He resigned in disgrace. Maxwell and the other officers wrote a letter to Washington demanding more be done to prevent these charges from being brought against them again, but nothing further was done. Maxwell and his men continued to follow Washington’s orders to harass and annoy the British.
In the summer of 1778, Maxwell’s men followed the retreating British from Philadelphia as Washington’s orders read, “hanging on their flanks and rear, breaking down Bridges over Creeks in their route, blocking up roads by falling trees and every other method that can be devised.” Following the Battle of Monmouth, which Washington rescued from the incompetent hands of General Charles Lee, Maxwell’s men were ordered to pick up British stragglers and deserters. Washington had Maxwell and his men slated to join an expedition into upstate New York to take on the Tories and Iroquois. He faced a rebellion by the New Jersey troops who had not been paid for a long time but finally a solution was reached.
The expedition was launched in the summer of 1779. There was no love lost on the part of the soldiers for the Iroquois who had joined several raids on settlers led by local Tories. Following Washington’s orders, the expedition was particularly brutal, leaving the Indians not only broken as a military force but devastated as a people with the burning of village after village. With their crops uprooted, they were left facing mass starvation during the winter. Some modern historians have gone so far as to call the expedition a genocide. Others call it a version of “ethnic cleansing.” Whatever it was it destroyed the Iroquois Nation and the Tories as a fighting force and opened the area up for white settlement which was the point.
Maxwell’s men spent the winter of 1779-1780 encamped at Morristown. It proved to be the coldest winter ever recorded there. On June 6, 1780, they were confronted by their old foe General Knyphausen who launched an attack of 6,000 troops from New York into New Jersey. Along with other troops, Maxwell’s men managed to turn the invasion back at a place called Connecticut Farms.
Captain Johann Ewald of the Hessian force was impressed with Maxwell’s generalship. “General Maxwell who was no mediocre general…stationed himself in a good position…where his front was covered by a marshy brook which cut through a range of hills and by marshy woodlands. Moreover, one could not get near his position at all, because of the narrow approaches at the flanks which the Americans occupied.” On June 23, 1780, Maxwell’s force joined others when another attack was made that resulted in a British defeat. Called the Battle of Springfield it was the last major battle of the Revolution in the North and the end of significant military action in New Jersey.
Despite these victories, charges against Maxwell about his drinking emerged again. Finally on July 15th Maxwell had had enough. He wrote his resignation letter to Washington which was then forwarded to Congress.
Days later Maxwell apparently had second thoughts and wrote Washington that he wanted to withdraw his resignation. But the letter had already been sent to Congress. Washington did send a letter to Congress saying he should receive adequate compensation for his service. It was too late. On July 25, 1780, Congress accepted Maxwell’s resignation.
With that the old soldier retired to his farm in Sussex County, New Jersey. He served one term in the state legislature. On November 4, 1796, General William Maxwell, a largely unsung hero of the Revolution, died after a brief illness and was buried in the Old Greenwich Presbyterian Cemetery in Stewartsville, New Jersey.